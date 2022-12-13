AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EST

US inflation report may show further slowing of price spikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — A high-profile report on inflation to be released Tuesday morning could show another month of cooling prices and add to evidence that the pressures on American households are gradually easing. A milder inflation report would also encourage optimism that the Federal Reserve will suspend its interest rate hikes sometime early next year. Economists have forecast that consumer prices rose 7.3% in November compared with a year ago. Though still uncomfortably high, that would fall well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June and would amount to the fifth straight year-over-year slowdown in inflation.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of U.S. authorities. That's according U.S. and Bahamian authorities Monday. Bankman-Fried has been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Bankman-Fried’s arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with FTX’s current CEO, John Ray III.

Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group

Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council. That's the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place. That's according to multiple council members who provided images of the email to The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

A diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers are posting more job openings than they did before the pandemic struck 2½ years ago. Problem is, there aren’t enough applicants. The labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 deaths and illnesses. The result, though, is that employers are having to compete for a smaller pool of workers and to offer steadily higher pay to attract them. It’s a trend that economists say could fuel wage growth and high inflation well into 2023. As a result, the Fed is expected Wednesday to raise its benchmark short-term rate for a seventh time this year.

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed rate hike decision

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as the Federal Reserve and other central banks prepare for the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Sydney and Tokyo but fell in Seoul and Shanghai. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rallied 1.4% Monday. Markets expect the Federal Reserve to announce Wednesday a more modest increase to rates than it has been pushing through recently. Other central banks around the world are also expected to raise rates by half a percentage point this week, including Europe's. Higher rates slow business activity and risk causing recessions while also dragging down prices of many investments.

Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations

NEW YORK (AP) — More than two and a half years into the pandemic, many businesses have had to curb their hours of operations or services as they continue to grapple with labor shortages. The National Restaurant Association’s most recent monthly survey of 4,200 restaurant operators found that 60% of restaurants reduced hours of operation on the days they were open, while 38% closed on the days they would normally be open compared to right before the pandemic. The changes are creating a disconnect between customers who want to shop and dine like they used to during pre-pandemic times and exhausted employees who no longer want to work those long hours. That push-pull is only being heightened during the busy holiday shopping season.

Lawmakers to hold FTX hearing despite former CEO arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — The House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing into the collapse of crypto exchange FTX on Tuesday, but its star witness will be missing. Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III. However Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas late Monday, and U.S. authorities said they plan to unseal charges against him on Tuesday. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when the firm ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4B deal

Amgen is spending more than $26 billion to dive deeper into rare disease treatments with a deal for drugmaker Horizon Therapeutics. The biotech drug developer said Monday that it will pay $116.50 in cash for each share of Horizon, which makes a treatment for thyroid eye disease that generated more than $1 billion in its first full year on the market. Shares of Horizon jumped in early trading Monday. U.S.-traded shares of the Irish company had already soared about 30% since it confirmed late last month that it had begun “highly preliminary discussions” about an acquisition.

EPA: US fuel economy flat in 2021, emissions down slightly

DETROIT (AP) — A government report says fuel economy for 2021 model year vehicles in the U.S. stayed flat with 2020 as people continued to buy less-efficient trucks and SUVs. The fleet of new vehicles got 25.4 miles per gallon (10.8 kilometers per liter) for the model year, while greenhouse gas emissions dropped slightly to a record low of 347 grams per mile. That's according to the Environmental Protection Agency in its annual Automotive Trends Report published Monday. The 2021 fuel economy figure ties a record set in model year 2020.

EXPLAINER: Why fusion could be a clean-energy breakthrough

The Department of Energy is planning an announcement for Tuesday about a “major scientific breakthrough” at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The laboratory is one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibilities of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion. It’s a technology that could one day help shift the planet away from reliance on fossil fuels, which are contributing to climate change. The technology has long struggled with daunting challenges.