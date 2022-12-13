ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EST

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

US inflation report may show further slowing of price spikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — A high-profile report on inflation to be released Tuesday morning could show another month of cooling prices and add to evidence that the pressures on American households are gradually easing. A milder inflation report would also encourage optimism that the Federal Reserve will suspend its interest rate hikes sometime early next year. Economists have forecast that consumer prices rose 7.3% in November compared with a year ago. Though still uncomfortably high, that would fall well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June and would amount to the fifth straight year-over-year slowdown in inflation.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of U.S. authorities. That's according U.S. and Bahamian authorities Monday. Bankman-Fried has been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Bankman-Fried’s arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with FTX’s current CEO, John Ray III.

Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group

Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council. That's the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place. That's according to multiple council members who provided images of the email to The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

A diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers are posting more job openings than they did before the pandemic struck 2½ years ago. Problem is, there aren’t enough applicants. The labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 deaths and illnesses. The result, though, is that employers are having to compete for a smaller pool of workers and to offer steadily higher pay to attract them. It’s a trend that economists say could fuel wage growth and high inflation well into 2023. As a result, the Fed is expected Wednesday to raise its benchmark short-term rate for a seventh time this year.

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed rate hike decision

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as the Federal Reserve and other central banks prepare for the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Sydney and Tokyo but fell in Seoul and Shanghai. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rallied 1.4% Monday. Markets expect the Federal Reserve to announce Wednesday a more modest increase to rates than it has been pushing through recently. Other central banks around the world are also expected to raise rates by half a percentage point this week, including Europe's. Higher rates slow business activity and risk causing recessions while also dragging down prices of many investments.

Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations

NEW YORK (AP) — More than two and a half years into the pandemic, many businesses have had to curb their hours of operations or services as they continue to grapple with labor shortages. The National Restaurant Association’s most recent monthly survey of 4,200 restaurant operators found that 60% of restaurants reduced hours of operation on the days they were open, while 38% closed on the days they would normally be open compared to right before the pandemic. The changes are creating a disconnect between customers who want to shop and dine like they used to during pre-pandemic times and exhausted employees who no longer want to work those long hours. That push-pull is only being heightened during the busy holiday shopping season.

Lawmakers to hold FTX hearing despite former CEO arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — The House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing into the collapse of crypto exchange FTX on Tuesday, but its star witness will be missing. Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III. However Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas late Monday, and U.S. authorities said they plan to unseal charges against him on Tuesday. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when the firm ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4B deal

Amgen is spending more than $26 billion to dive deeper into rare disease treatments with a deal for drugmaker Horizon Therapeutics. The biotech drug developer said Monday that it will pay $116.50 in cash for each share of Horizon, which makes a treatment for thyroid eye disease that generated more than $1 billion in its first full year on the market. Shares of Horizon jumped in early trading Monday. U.S.-traded shares of the Irish company had already soared about 30% since it confirmed late last month that it had begun “highly preliminary discussions” about an acquisition.

EPA: US fuel economy flat in 2021, emissions down slightly

DETROIT (AP) — A government report says fuel economy for 2021 model year vehicles in the U.S. stayed flat with 2020 as people continued to buy less-efficient trucks and SUVs. The fleet of new vehicles got 25.4 miles per gallon (10.8 kilometers per liter) for the model year, while greenhouse gas emissions dropped slightly to a record low of 347 grams per mile. That's according to the Environmental Protection Agency in its annual Automotive Trends Report published Monday. The 2021 fuel economy figure ties a record set in model year 2020.

EXPLAINER: Why fusion could be a clean-energy breakthrough

The Department of Energy is planning an announcement for Tuesday about a “major scientific breakthrough” at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The laboratory is one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibilities of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion. It’s a technology that could one day help shift the planet away from reliance on fossil fuels, which are contributing to climate change. The technology has long struggled with daunting challenges.

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard

JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
The Associated Press

World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia skidded Friday as central bank plans for more interest rate hikes rattled markets. The fear is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control. Oil prices sank nearly $2 a barrel and U.S. futures were sharply lower. The latest wave of selling came after central banks in Europe raised interest rates a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its key rate again, emphasizing that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.
Leader Telegram

Biden plans Africa visit in follow-up to summit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced he plans to travel to Africa as he participated in a summit in Washington with leaders from the continent. “I’m looking forward to seeing many of you in your home countries,” Biden said Thursday. Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Samantha Power, who heads...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Peru judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months, approving a request from authorities for time to build their rebellion case against him. The judge’s decision came a day after the government declared a state of emergency as it struggles to calm violent protests. The protests erupted after Castillo was voted out of power by lawmakers last week,...
Leader Telegram

Russians find asylum lifeline to US, but at a high price

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Phil Metzger promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through unmatched connections with U.S. border officials and people in Mexico who can guarantee safety while traveling. Though seeking asylum is free, the pastor of Calvary San Diego said his services are “not cheap.” In an interview with a Russian-language YouTube channel, he touted director computer access to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to enroll migrants and was vague about “opportunists” in Mexico who ensure customers’ safety...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Leader Telegram

Today in History: December 16, Battle of the Bulge begins

Today in History Today is Friday, Dec. 16, the 350th day of 2022. There are 15 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On Dec. 16, 1944, the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and...
IOWA STATE
Leader Telegram

PM Prep-Segue

TWITCH FROM “ELLEN” DIED AT HIS OWN HAND UNDATED (AP) - The Los Angeles coroner confirms that tWitch from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” died by suicide. Stephen “tWitch” Boss died this week at the age of 40. He was the dancing DJ on “Ellen” since 2014. TREVOR NOAH WILL HOST GRAMMYS NEW YORK (AP) -...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Lawmakers quick to unload FTX founder's contributions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A writer’s workshop in Alaska. Food banks in California. A charity that fights diabetes. Lawmakers who accepted piles of cash from onetime wunderkind Samuel Bankman-Fried now can’t move fast enough to offload their contributions from the disgraced crypto mogul to anywhere else but their own campaign coffers. Before his arrest in the Bahamas this week, Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was a prolific political...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Alex Yannis, who chronicled soccer's rise in US, dies at 84

Alex Yannis, who chronicled Pelé‘s career and the rise of soccer interest in the United States during three decades with The New York Times, has died. He was 84. Yannis died Wednesday at a residential hospice in New City, New York, of interstitial lung disease, his son, John, said Thursday. Yannis would have turned 85 on Sunday, the day of the World Cup final. Born in Kartharitsi, Greece, Yannis worked...
NEW CITY, NY
Leader Telegram

House approves referendum to 'decolonize' Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed 233-191 with some Republican support, would offer voters in the U.S. territory three options: statehood, independence or independence with free association. ...
MARYLAND STATE
Leader Telegram

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Journal. December 10, 2022. Editorial: Same-sex marriage wins again — this time for good Dearly beloved, we gather here today to celebrate federal protection for same-sex marriage. Congratulations to every man who has married a man, and to every woman who has married a woman, in Wisconsin and across America. Your bonds of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company's first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

