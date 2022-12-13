Read full article on original website
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Ohio?
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope. The way to find out, is look […]
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
NBC4 Columbus
Rain showers return ahead of cold air for Columbus area
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some clearing later, low 29. It has been a very gray day today with little change in our temps. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds tonight and temps will fall closer to normal in the upper 20s in town and mid 20s outside of town. Tuesday expect some more sunshine, and temps a degree or two above normal in the middle 40s.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter wonderland on its way soon?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Staying quiet overnight but cloudy and cold. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 20s by tomorrow morning. A few spotty showers in our south and western communities Wednesday morning and afternoon but most of Northeast Ohio will stay dry through the day. Mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the low 40s.
How many times has Northeast Ohio actually had a white Christmas?
Since record keeping began in Northern Ohio 126 years ago, we've had at least 1-inch of snow on the ground 52 times on Dec. 25. That's roughly a "white Christmas" two out of every five years.
Blizzards, tornadoes expected in U.S. with wild weather system: How Ohio will be affected
Much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest was braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, while states farther to the south were warned of the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes from a massive storm blowing across the country.
ocj.com
Kirk Reese to manage Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network
Kirk Reese of Lexington, Ohio, has been named project manager for the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network. The demonstration farms showcase and demonstrate conservation practices that improve agriculture’s impact on downstream water quality in Ohio. A Great Lakes Restoration Initiative project, the demo farms network is a joint partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and Ohio Farm Bureau.
ocj.com
Ohio 2023 fair schedule
Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
ocj.com
Giant ragweed still looms large
Each fall just before harvest, the OSU weed science program conducts a statewide driving survey evaluating the frequency and distribution of problematic weed species in Ohio. Diagonal transects are driven through the top 45-50 soybean producing counties. Visual ratings are given for ten weed species in each soybean field encountered. The weeds evaluated during this survey were: marestail, giant ragweed, common ragweed, waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, redroot pigweed, volunteer corn, common lambsquarters, grasses/foxtail spp., and velvetleaf. In 2022 over 4200 fields were surveyed. Roughly 57% of fields were clean, or at least free of the ten weeds evaluated. The most common weed in 2022 was giant ragweed, present in 12% of fields when combined across rating levels. Waterhemp was the second most frequent weed, in 11% of fields, followed by marestail in 10% of fields. Grass/foxtail spp. were found in 9% of fields and volunteer corn in 8% of fields.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio family battles ‘triple threat’ of flu, strep, RSV
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family of seven is dealing with more than just winter colds right now. Kari Medved said the flu, strep, and RSV have her family resting at home. The “triple threat” they’re dealing with has been difficult for their family. “Most...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WKBW-TV
Trail camera captures photos of bobcat last seen in Ohio county nearly 200 years ago
CLEVELAND — A camera in the Cleveland Metroparks captured historic photos recently, showing a bobcat prowling through the underbrush. It's the first modern sighting of a bobcat in Cuyahoga County since 1850, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the Metroparks said. "Typically bobcats like more natural areas, thicker...
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
Governor Announces New Master Plan For The Ohio Expo Center
There is a sense of ownership and pride that many Delaware Countians and other Ohioans have for the Ohio State Fair, that staple of mid to late summer entertainment and fun. In the coming years, that event may well be taking on a new look as a new Master Plan has been adopted for its home, the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.
Major retail store chain closing another location in Ohio
A major retail store chain will be closing another location in Ohio next month. Read on to learn more. Next month the popular retail clothing chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Ohio store locations.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Car ADAS Announces New Licensee in Ohio
Car ADAS Solutions, a leading provider of ADAS calibration technology and services, has announced the addition of its first licensee in Ohio, Calibration Connection. Located in Mentor, Ohio, the facility is operated by DCR Systems and owned by Michael Giarrizzo and Cheryl Boswell. “We are excited to have Michael Giarrizzo,...
Ohio House sends stuffed ‘chicken bill’ to governor’s desk, defining natural gas as ‘green energy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Oil and gas companies are one step closer to extracting natural gas from underneath Ohio state land. Despite a series of last-minute changes to the legislation, the Ohio House passed House Bill 507 59-33 Tuesday afternoon without much discussion, pushing the bill to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for consideration. Dubbed “The […]
