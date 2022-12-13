Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego DB Josiah Cox set to visit Arizona State, will make Signing Day decision
Arizona State is making a late push for San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln defensive back Josiah Cox and the talented safety will be in Tempe this weekend. Cox is one of the region’s top safety prospects. He’s a head hunter and arguably the biggest hitter among all defensive backs out West. He’s an intimidating presence on the back end and one of those players you love on your team but hate to play against.
sandiegoville.com
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
Here’s How Bad San Diego Drivers Rank Against The Rest of the U.S.
What’s a bad driver? Speeding, running red lights, driving while on the phone, accidents and DUIs.
Eater
Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego
Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's 22 Most Exciting Restaurant & Bar Openings Of 2022
It's been a big year of bar & restaurant openings around San Diego County, so we have listed off our top 22 new spots of 2022. There have been dozens of new restaurants, bars, and brewpubs unveiled around San Diego in 2022, but we've narrowed it down to the 22 most exciting new establishments to launch this year. Also be sure to check out our expansive list of more than 70 impending openings we're excited for in the new year.
Manhunt Underway for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Oregon
Manhunt Underway for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Oregon
coolsandiegosights.com
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.
Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
daytrippen.com
Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California
If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
Pink 'Spoon Worms' wash up on Coronado beaches | What are they?
CORONADO, Calif. — Thousands upon thousands of little pink, slimy critters have been stirring up conversation on social media as beachgoers in Coronado have been asking, ‘What are they?’. For this Earth 8 report, CBS 8’s Brian White headed out to Coronado Beach to see them firsthand and...
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
2023 predictions for San Diego real estate
Real estate experts explain what San Diego home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
NBC San Diego
COVID-19 Deaths More Than Doubled in Lakeside From 2020 to 2021: Voice of San Diego Report
NBC 7 has been watching the impact of COVID on hospitalization and deaths throughout the pandemic. We’ve reported on how certain ZIP codes across San Diego County were hit the hardest. Now, following months of investigation, the Voice of San Diego (VOSD) has spotted an alarming trend in several...
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
NBC San Diego
Nationwide Warrant Issued for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Portland
A nationwide warrant has been issued for the boyfriend of a Ramona native whose body was found in a nature preserve in Portland, Oregon last Friday. Kathryn Muhlbach moved to Portland with her boyfriend, Jose Caraballo, in 2021 to start a moving company, according to friends and family. They’re described as inseparable by Muhlbach’s friends who are still in San Diego, but Caraballo is nowhere to be found following the discovery of Muhlbach’s body in Powell Butte Nature Park.
thelancerlink.com
From student to teacher: CHS alumni
Being a student at Carlsbad High School can have lifelong effects on people. There are multiple teachers at CHS who spent their four years of high school as a Lancer. The Lancer legacy and spirit is what brings former students back to CHS. CHS counselor and surf team coach Jake...
TheRawBar to Debut in Early 2023
Royal Rooster Introducing New Concept in Mission Beach
Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward
SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
NBC San Diego
Don't Stress, Pet a Dog: Meet One of San Diego Airport's Volunteer Therapy Dog Teams
The holiday travel season can be, well, stressful thanks to the usual culprits like delayed flights and forgotten luggage, but the San Diego International Airport (SAN) has a four-legged solution to provide comfort. “His name is Merlin,” Anne Riley, Merlin’s proud owner, explained to a traveler waiting at their gate....
onscene.tv
Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego
12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Comments / 0