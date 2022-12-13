Read full article on original website
Related
Miami Heat's Orlando Robinson Makes An Immediate Impact
Robinson gave the Heat quality minutes Thursday against Houston Rockets after being called up from G League
Sporting News
DeMar DeRozan trade rumors: Best 4 landing spots if Bulls leading scorer isn't untouchable
While a report in the first week of December indicated that the Bulls have no interest in trading the five-time All-Star, both DeRozan and the team continue to show up in trade rumors. First, ESPN's Zach Lowe mentioned that a certain franchise in Los Angeles has discussed the possibility of...
Sporting News
NBA trade rumors: From Jakob Poeltl to Bojan Bogdanovic, here are four moves we want to see
The unofficial start of NBA trade season has arrived. On Thursday, Dec. 15, more than 70 players who signed contracts during the 2022 offseason will become eligible to be traded. Conversations between teams could really start to heat up now that a new group has flooded the market. However, it's...
Sporting News
How to watch Ja Morant vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: TV channel, live stream, time for Grizzlies vs. Bucks Thursday NBA game
Two of the NBA's top offensive weapons will meet in Memphis on Thursday for a primetime matchup. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will look to extend their six-game winning streak against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Coming off the first All-Star season of his career, Morant has once again been terrific for one of the Western Conference's best teams, averaging 27.7 points, 7.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Falcons Announce More Unfortunate Marcus Mariota News
Things just keep going from bad to worse for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. After being replaced by Desmond Ridder in the starting lineup earlier this week, he got more bad news on Wednesday. According to Falcons insider Tori McElhaney, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve today. Per head...
Sporting News
Dan Campbell was just as surprised as everyone else about Lions' pass to Penei Sewell: 'What the f— are we doing?'
The Lions shocked fans everywhere on Sunday with an incredibly gutsy play call in the final minutes against the Vikings. Turns out, they also shocked their own head coach. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Detroit held a 31-23 lead over Minnesota. Facing a third and 7 at the Vikings' 41, Jared Goff dropped back and tossed it right to 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who made the grab and dived forward to pick up a crucial first down.
Sporting News
Chiefs' big signing foreshadows a bigger problem for New Zealand
The recruitment of a 34-year-old prop from Ireland might have raised a few eyebrows in New Zealand this weekend. John Ryan, who has accumulated 24 international caps to go along with his 201 for Munster, has been brought into the Chiefs squad as a like-for-like replacement for injured prop All Black Ta’avao.
Sporting News
NBA trade rumors: Full list of players who become eligible to be traded on December 15
Among the list of key dates on this year's NBA calendar, Thursday, Dec. 15 stands as one of the most important. While teams have had the ability to execute trades all season, Dec. 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season. Why? Because on Dec. 15, over 70 players that signed contracts in the 2022 offseason became eligible to be traded.
Sporting News
Week 15 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Every NFL team is in action as the fantasy football playoffs begin, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions have never been more difficult or more important. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 15 lineup choices.
Comments / 0