Monroe, LA

ULM star forward Nika Metskhvarishvili to miss remainder of the season

By Chris Demirdjian
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. – ULM junior forward Nika Metskhvarishvili will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to an injured knee that requires surgery.

The Third-Team Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection played in five games before his injury forced him to the sideline. He averaged 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, scoring a season-high 15 points against Central Baptist on Nov. 14 and earning a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds against Dallas Christian on Nov. 10.

He is the second post player to suffer a season-ending injury for ULM, following AD Diedhiou’s ACL injury in October.

“It’s a tough blow for Nika and our team,” ULM head coach Keith Richard said. “We were already shorthanded in the post after losing AD in October. We will find a way to make it work with the post players that we have remaining in Thomas Howell and Victor Bafutto. We wish Nika a speedy recovery from his surgery.”

ULM entertains Sam Houston at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

