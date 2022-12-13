Read full article on original website
WIBW
TPS honors counselor recognized statewide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools honored one of its counselors who was recognized statewide for her efforts. Mallory Jacobs is the lead elementary counselor for Topeka Public Schools, along with working as a counselor at Winston Elementary. Jacobs was named the Counselor of the Year by the Kansas Association of School Counselors. She says she’s just doing what she loves.
WIBW
Washburn Hall of Famer Billie Jean Moore dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn alumni and Title IX trailblazer Billie Jean Moore passed away at her home in California on Thursday at the age of 79. Moore was the first coach in women’s basketball history to lead two teams from two different schools to national championships. She coached...
WIBW
Topeka Festival Singers celebrate season with holiday concert
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Festival Singers are getting you in the spirit of the season with their upcoming concert. It’s called Hope and Anticipation: A Holiday Concert. Artistic director Dr. Brett Robison and Singers member and board president Grace Morrison visited Eye on NE Kansas to run down some of the fun and unique aspects of the show.
WIBW
K-State extends admission, scholarship deadline for incoming freshmen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State has extended its admission and scholarship deadlines for incoming freshmen. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that it will give incoming fall 2023 domestic freshmen more time to apply for admission and be considered for general university scholarships and awards. K-State noted that...
WIBW
Youth of the Year
Boys and Girls Club of Topeka host a benefit featuring Chely Wright at the Jayhawk Theatre. From three candidates, one young person will be chosen as "youth of the year" f and they will continue to compete at the state level.
WIBW
Vaughn, Anudike-Uzomah holding autograph session
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Do you want to get an autograph from Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah, you have the chance to do so. On Friday, Dec. 16 from four to six p.m. Vaughn and Uzomah will be signing autographs at Robbin Motor Company in Manhattan. Prizes include:. A signed...
WIBW
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Adisyn Caryl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Adisyn Caryl of Topeka High School. Caryl plays Softball, Tennis and Softball for the Trojans. She’s a part of American Field Service, NEHS, MU Alpha Theta, Spirit Club and Interact Club. She...
WIBW
Boys and Girls Club of Topeka celebrates Youth of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boys and Girls Club of Topeka welcomed a special guest for their big event Tuesday night. Country star and Kansas native Chely Wright headlined the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka’s Youth of the Year event. Dakota, Joseph and Julyssa were the finalists, all three speaking to the audience. The organization’s honor this year goes to Dakota!
WIBW
Topeka United celebrates city’s diversity with multicultural holiday event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization wants to show the community how much we all have in common, even with our differences. Topeka United hosted Peace: A Multicultural Holiday Event, an effort designed to display the spectrum of different culture and traditions present in the city. The event featured music and speakers for various traditions; from Christmas and Kwanzaa, to Islam, to mariachi; to give guests the opportunity to learn about something new.
WIBW
Topeka Jump receives latest Patterson Gives Back gift
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal continues gifting the community, just in time for the holiday. Tyler Patterson visited Eye on NE Kansas Tuesday to present a $1,000 check to Topeka Jump. Dennis Dobson, treasurer for the group, accepted the donation. Dobson explained how Topeka Jump advocates for social justice...
WIBW
Martial arts instructor gives self-defense advice after Wanamaker assault
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s in Topeka talked with 13 NEWS about how to defend yourself or act as a bystander if you or someone else is caught up in a situation involving assault. This comes after Tuesday’s assault on Huntoon & Wanamaker that sent one person to the hospital.
WIBW
K-State Big 12 Championship Trophy is going on tour
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is celebrating its Big 12 Championship win by embarking on a 19-stop trophy tour starting Wednesday. The Big 12 Championship trophy will travel throughout the state of Kansas for six days, and fans will be able to take photos with the trophy. Below...
WIBW
Area students can stay warm this winter after KDOT, COMTO donate winterwear
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park Central Elementary School students can now stay nice and warm this winter break after the Kansas Department of Transportation gave the students a winter donation. The students also received a visit from a renowned Kansas City mascot. Representatives from the Kansas Department of Transportation...
WIBW
Washburn University hopes to announce new president in January
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University hopes to have an agreement in place to announce a new president to replace retired Dr. Jerry Farley in January. Washburn University says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that its Board of Regents has interviewed presidential candidates to take the place of Dr. Jerry Farley who retired on Sept. 30.
WIBW
Gene Taylor discusses Big 12 Championship, team culture, Chris Klieman and more
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor sat down with 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine to talk many things K-State football related and more. Initial phone call with Coach Klieman, easing pressure: - :00-1:01. Why was Klieman the guys for the job: - 1:02-2:19. The team...
WIBW
More honors roll in for Vaughn, Anudike-Uzomah
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - I think we get the idea of how special this season has been for Kansas State and its players. Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah earned more All-American honors, this time from by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the organization announced. Vaughn was named to the first team as an all-purpose player, while Anudike-Uzomah was on the second team.
WIBW
Illness forces closure of Osage City schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The flu is teaching Osage City schools a lesson in flexibility. USD 420 announced Tuesday that its school will close until after the new year due to a high number of student absences and rising numbers of staff out sick. The district said more than 40 percent of its students missed school Tuesday due to illness.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for kidnapping in Belize headed back to Nebraska
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man accused of kidnapping an Omaha mother who was arrested in Belize may soon be back in Nebraska. Nebraska authorities issued a warrant for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, in November which alleged he kidnapped Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He is suspected of her disappearance.
WIBW
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition has begun on a building in downtown Topeka to make room for a proposed new Mexican restaurant. Crews on Thursday afternoon were continuing their work to demolish a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The building formerly housed the Wrap City Grill before it closed...
WIBW
Crews extinguish accidental smoldering deck in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews quickly extinguished a smoldering deck in Manhattan which was found to be accidental. The Manhattan Fire Department says crews were called to the blaze just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 1832 Claflin Rd. When they arrived, they said they found a small smoldering fire on a deck of the apartment complex.
