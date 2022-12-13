TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization wants to show the community how much we all have in common, even with our differences. Topeka United hosted Peace: A Multicultural Holiday Event, an effort designed to display the spectrum of different culture and traditions present in the city. The event featured music and speakers for various traditions; from Christmas and Kwanzaa, to Islam, to mariachi; to give guests the opportunity to learn about something new.

