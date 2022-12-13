Eligible New Jerseyans who have received the updated bivalent booster. While many New Jerseyans believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over, hospitalizations continue to rise. With the rate of transmission at the highest it has been in almost a year, officials are urging residents to get the latest booster. While a majority of people have received the primary series of the vaccine, only 17.2% of those eligible in New Jersey have received the updated bivalent booster.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO