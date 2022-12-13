Read full article on original website
Federal push against hair discrimination obstructed by Sen. Rand Paul
Audit of general election gives vote of confidence to NJ’s electoral process
Few discrepancies found typically result from paper jams, voters not filling in circles completely. State-mandated audits of general election results in each New Jersey county this year found very few discrepancies in vote totals and none that changed the winner of any contest. Election officials checked individual ballots against vote...
Op-Ed: It’s important to fully understand what the turnpike toll increase means
The toll is the one tax that gives New Jerseyans a great return on their investment. Let’s face it: No one likes the automatic toll increases that will go into effect on the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway on Jan. 1. But what commuters like less is bad traffic, closed bridges and potholed roads. And what taxpayers like less is overpaying interest on our state debt.
Eligible New Jerseyans who have received the updated bivalent booster. While many New Jerseyans believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over, hospitalizations continue to rise. With the rate of transmission at the highest it has been in almost a year, officials are urging residents to get the latest booster. While a majority of people have received the primary series of the vaccine, only 17.2% of those eligible in New Jersey have received the updated bivalent booster.
Amid COVID-19 rise, worries grow over booster rates
With coronavirus rates on the rise again and growing pressure on the health care system from influenza and other infectious diseases, experts are concerned that not enough people have received the new COVID-19 booster shot. Just over 17% of eligible New Jersey residents have received the bivalent booster designed to...
NJ is short on psychiatrists. Lawmakers take steps to get more
The legislative focus is now on funding and expanding in-state medical programs. In response to a shortage of psychiatrists and other mental health practitioners in the state, New Jersey lawmakers are taking steps to try to bolster the field and address a growing mental health crisis. The Assembly Higher Education...
New measure is aimed at drawing more workers to health care industry
State lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require the state labor department to create a program aimed at bringing new workers into New Jersey’s health care industry. The measure (A-4617) also dedicates $250,000 for training programs. The push comes as the chronically understaffed sector faces drastic labor shortages coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rate Counsel suggests NJ slow down the pace of offshore wind development
Offshore wind farms in New Jersey should consider scaling back how much new offshore wind capacity is approved next year because economic and financial uncertainties could lead to higher prices, according to the Division of Rate Counsel. Rate Counsel Director Brian Lipman suggested slowing down the pace of offshore wind...
NJ Spotlight News: December 13, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Biden signs measure to protect same-sex marriage rights. Respect for Marriage Act codifies same-sex and interracial marriage but doesn’t guarantee right...
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available again
As people prepare to get together with friends and family for the holidays, the White House is warning of a possible COVID-19 winter surge, with infection numbers worsening in the state and nationwide. In New Jersey, 2,500 new confirmed cases were reported on Thursday, 53% above the infection numbers of one month ago and putting a greater strain on health care systems that are in the middle of one of the worst flu seasons in a decade and a wave of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Boiler ban ditched, but power plant rules coming
Rule would have mandated buildings replace gas boilers with electric ones to cut greenhouse gases. New Jersey still plans to adopt new rules to reduce global warming caused by pollution from power plants but has backed off from a highly contentious provision to require thousands of schools and apartment buildings to eventually replace their heating systems with electric boilers.
Population drop in NJ’s juvenile detention centers
Since 2019, New Jersey has been participating in the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, or JDAI. The goal of the statewide initiative is to reduce the population of juveniles in detention and change the face of youth justice. And, according to the JDAI 2021 Annual Data Report, it’s been successful. Compared to the year before the program was implemented, the average daily juvenile detention population decreased by 74%.
Advocates urge state to ensure schools address students with disabilities who missed services during pandemic
Under state law, school districts must hold meetings with parents by Dec. 31 to discuss how services missed due to remote learning during the pandemic can be made up. Some New Jersey school districts may be violating state law around services that students with disabilities lost during the pandemic, advocates say.
Can volunteer tutors help NJ kids overcome pandemic-related learning loss?
Recently released assessment test results showed that COVID-19-driven school shutdowns and often haphazard virtual learning took a stark toll on New Jersey students, apparently erasing years of achievement and widening existing gaps. The challenge now is getting kids caught up. As the state plans corrective strategies, it can dip into $135 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The state Department of Education announced it has already targeted $10 million toward correcting learning losses.
