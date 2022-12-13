Read full article on original website
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Mavi Announces 2023 Tour
Roughly two months since releasing his second album, Mavi has announced new tour dates. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is hitting the road as part of his Laughing So Hard It Hurts World Tour, which kicks off Lawrence, Kansas, this January and brings the rapper across North America and Europe through May 2023. Find the full list of dates below.
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
The Weeknd Shares New Avatar: The Way of Water Song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”: Listen
After teasing it weeks in advance, the Weeknd has released the new song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” which he made for the new movie Avatar: The Way of Water. The track, which has been featured in an official teaser trailer for the film, was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia and composer Simon Franglen. Listen to “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” below.
The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour
The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
“Yerimayo Celebration”
When Baaba Maal was growing up in Podor, a small northern town in Senegal situated along the river, he was expected to join the local workforce. Fishing is the main driver of Podor’s economy, but Maal’s family was open to other options: farmer, doctor, lawyer. Instead, Maal befriended local musician Mansour Seck, studied music in Dakar and Paris, and has released a steady stream of albums since the mid-1980s. Maal’s inventive marriage of traditional and electronic instruments have led him to cross-genre collaborations with Brian Eno, Damon Albarn’s Africa Express, and even Mumford & Sons. More recently, he teamed up with composer Ludwig Göransson on the soundtrack for Black Panther and its sequel Wakanda Forever.
Ethel Cain Joins Florence and the Machine on New Version of “Morning Elvis”: Listen
Florence and the Machine have released a live rendition of “Morning Elvis,” featuring Ethel Cain. The new version of the Dance Fever song was recorded at the Denver stop of the band’s 2022 North American tour. Check it out below. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the...
“Only in The”
Though Keba Robinson began Crosslegged as a more traditional indie folk project, she has been drawing errant drum machine noises and playful synths into her songs since 2015’s Speck, operating in the middle ground between the organic and electronic. “Only In The,” the lead single from her upcoming album, Another Blue, begins with dewy, xylophone-style plinks and dry thwacks of percussion; Robinson’s voice is raspy and flickering as she sings about an obsession that feels impossible to shake off. “I ride on, or I die with you/It’s in my blood,” she sings on the chorus. Two thirds of the way through, the song contorts into something more lively: the sinuous melody falls away, the guitar groove gets louder, and effusive handclaps take center stage. “I get up, get up, get up,” she repeats, each iteration at once triumphant and labored, like the incremental progress of moving forward.
Kelela Announces Tour Dates, Shares New “On the Run” Video: Watch
Kelela has shared a new clip for her latest single, “On the Run.” She’s also announced a short tour in support of her forthcoming album, Raven. Find her schedule and the Lee Wei Swee–directed video below. Raven is out February 10. In addition to “On the...
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Neurological Syndrome
Céline Dion has been forced to reschedule a European tour after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes spasms and other physical difficulties. She said the syndrome, which is relatively under-researched, has impaired her ability to walk and sing. “I’ve been dealing with problems...
How Sudan Archives Exploded Her Sound to Make One of the Year’s Best Albums
With a tunnel of light haloing her from the outside, Brittney Parks is dressed like a ’90s vixen in baggy jeans and an understated crop top, hair down past her waist, with perfect accessories that accentuate her shine. She’s performing a few tracks from her second album as Sudan Archives, Natural Brown Prom Queen, for a small audience in her Los Angeles label Stones Throw’s gully-chic storage room. It’s a cave-like space that makes you feel accompanied by legendary Stones Throw alums like MF DOOM and Dilla—a territory of phantoms and implacable liveliness.
Cardi B Joins Rosalía for New “Despachá” Remix: Listen
Rosalía has enlisted Cardi B for a new remix of her song “Despachá.” Listen to the new “Despachá Rmx” below. Rosalía shared “Despachá” in July, and she released the track’s music video in August. The song got included on on Motomami +, a deluxe update of Rosalía’s album Motomami.
Palaces of Pity
Music is a temporal art form, a medium bound to a linear experience. Russian composer Igor Stravinsky described music as a chrononomy: a measuring tool for time. Yet some musicians can achieve a sense of infinitude in their sound by mimicking nature’s eternal characteristics. Laurie Spiegel’s endless arpeggiated synths flow like rivers, Lubomyr Melnyk’s cacophonous piano compositions blow like torrential winds, and Alice Coltrane’s rolled harp chords expand endlessly like our universe. On Palaces of Pity, French producer Malibu suggests boundlessness by embodying the expansivity of the ocean. Submerged synths undulate like waves folding into themselves, producing a sense of agonizing solitude that feels like drifting in a lifeboat with no land in sight. The sound begs you to slow down and stare into the horizon, squinting to find out just how far you can see before the world goes blurry.
Listen to Wakai’s “hidden faces”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The Baton Rouge rapper-producer Wakai has a casualness to his delivery that makes every bar seem delivered in a conversation between friends. On “hidden faces,” a standout from his latest project Travel Team, Vol. 3, he applies this smoothness to a story of fast love that gradually turns deeper over its one, winding verse. Bass, drums, and vocal coos twist around Wakai’s words as he describes a chance encounter that turned into a hookup. It’s an open heart confessional fueled by scarred feelings from the past: “I see you when I see myself/I see what I had to do when I needed help.” Going from steamy to passionate to wounded in just over two minutes is no easy task, but Wakai makes opening up feel as natural as breathing.
Weezer Share New Song From Sznz: Winter EP: Listen
Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.
Manuel Göttsching, German Electronic Innovator, Dies at 70
Manuel Göttsching, the Ash Ra Tempel bandleader who went on to compose the electronic cornerstone E2-E4, died last Sunday (December 4), Göttsching’s website and German media report. A representative confirmed the news to Pitchfork. “The void he leaves behind, we want to fill with his music and loving memories,” reads a statement on the website. Though no cause of death was given, the statement says he died peacefully while surrounded by his family.
Watch Paramore’s Video for New Song “The News”
Are back with “The News,” the latest song from their upcoming album, This Is Why. It’s the second single, following “This Is Why,” and it comes with a new music video directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi. Check out “The News” below.
DJ Premier on the Music That Made Him
Walking into DJ Premier’s studio compound is like embarking on a tour through music history. His career as one of rap’s greatest-ever producers and DJs began in 1989, when he and the late rapper Guru joined forces as Gang Starr to drop their debut album No More Mr. Nice Guy and helped to architect the sample-based sound of New York hip-hop in the ’90s. Several Gang Starr portraits adorn the studio walls, alongside a panoramic shot of Premier and Christina Aguilera sitting at a mixing board for a 2006 Vibe profile, and several RIAA plaques: one for JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, for which Premier produced the songs “D’Evils” and “Bring It On”; another for Rage Against the Machine’s The Battle of Los Angeles, which the band gave Premier after a 1999 tour with Gang Starr.
Deathprod Announces New Album Compositions, Shares Video: Watch
Deathprod, the ambient project of Norwegian musician Helge Sten, has announced a new album. Compositions will arrive on January 27 via Smalltown Supersound. He’s released the lead single “Composition 1” to coincide with the news, and it comes with a music video directed by Kim Hiorthøy. Find it below.
