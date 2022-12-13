Cypress Bay’s Ryder Lewin named BCAA all-star football MVP. Plus basketball and soccer results

Stranahan running back Sincere Rodriguez scored on a 2-yard run with 3:29 left in the fourth quarter to lead the South to a 14-7 victory over the North in the BCAA All-Star Football Classic at Nova High School in Davie.

The North still holds the overall series lead at 16-9.

Cypress Bay quarterback Ryder Lewin, who rushed for the opening touchdown for the South and drove the team 80 yards for the winning score, was named the Otis Gray MVP of the game.

The South scored the lone touchdown of the first half on a Lewin 1-yard sneak with 0:57 left in the opening quarter for the 7-0 lead. Western defensive end Justin Tedim, who had three sacks and a fumble recovery was named the Defensive Player of the Game for the South.

Rodriguez was named the Offensive Play of the Game for the South.

Quarterback Nah’coy Daniels of Blanche Ely was the North Offensive MVP, and Fort Lauderdale defensive end Jaylin Jackson was the Defensive MVP.

Daniels threw a scoring pass to Ely wide receiver Marcus Williams that tied the score at 7 with 1:23 left in the third quarter.

Dave Brousseau, BCAA writer

In girls’ basketball, St. Thomas Aquinas handed Cardinal Gibbons its first loss, and Palmer Trinity is 7-1. In girls’ soccer, St. Thomas Aquinas edged Douglas 1-0, and Miami Beach boys are 4-0.

Basketball

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 55, Westminster Christian 27: Allison Podvin 17 pts; Nicole Quevedo 15 pts, 3 3-ptrs; Ariana Lopez 13 pts, 3 3-ptrs, 5 asts; Barras 4 pts, 8 rebs; Calero 4 pts; Brown 2 pts. GP (4-4).

GIRLS: North Miami 66, Coral Reef 27: Myiesha Herard 19 pts, 10 stls, 2 asts, 2 rebs; Alexie Nicolas 23 pts, 10 rebs, 15 stls, 2 asts; Kindal Glanton 8 pts 1 reb, 1 blk; Tawana Destave 6 pts, 3 rebs, 2 stls; Heaven Jordan 2 pts, 3 rebs, 1 stl. NM (5-2).

GIRLS: Palmer Trinity 63, Ransom Everglades 37: Porto 11 pts, Montes 17, Leon 21, Alibhai 2, Deleon 5, Nieves 3, Sullivan 2, Esparza 2. 3-ptrs: Montes 2, Deleon 1, Nieves 1, Leon 1. Rebs: Porto 7, Leon 7. Stls: Montes 6. Asts: Leon 4. Blks: Montes 2. PT (7-1).

GIRLS: Palmer Trinity 43, Carrollton 32: Porto 5 pts, Montes 16, Leon 2, Alibhai 9, Deleon 5, Nieves 3, Veloso 3. 3-ptrs: Montes 1, Deleon 1, Nieves 1, Veloso 1. Rebs: Montes 14. Stls: Leon 4, Montes 4. Asts: Montes 3. Blks: Montes 2. PT (6-1).

GIRLS: St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Cardinal Gibbons 23: CG: Brooke Buckman 8 pts, Konstantina Mantziori 7, Aryana Shelby 3, Ali Conard 3, Teagan Wakefield 2. Rebs: Jordan Kosoy 6, Taylor Williams 4, Konstantina Mantziori 4. Stls: Konstantina Mantziori 2. Charges drown: Brooke Buckman 1. CG (5-1), STA (3-3).

BOYS: Braddock 68, Ferguson 31: Brd: Perez 18 pts, Sanchez 18, Hernandez 7, V.Lopez 7, Zenck 4, A.Lopez 3, Aguilar 1. Ferg: J.Gonzalez 27 pts, Vázquez 12, Delgado 5, Gomez 5, Martinez 4, Ferrera 2. 3-ptrs: Sanchez 3, L.Perez 1, Zenck 1. Rebs: L.Perez 12, Zenck 5. Asts : Sanchez 4, Suarez 3, Hernandez 3. Stls: Perez 4, Sanchez 2. Half: 29-29. Brd (4-0).

BOYS: Coral Reef 85, North Miami 64: NM: Nova Williams 16 pts 4-of-6 3-ptrs, 11 rebs, 3 blks; Justin Jackson 32 pts, 3-of-6 3-ptrs, 6 asts; Daren Mazard 12 rebs, 3 blks; Rashad Battle 4 stls. CR: Nikolaos Psarrakos 13 pts, 7 rebs, 5 blks; Gabriel Castro 17 pts, 8 rebs, 6 asts, 3 blks; Hunter Bostick 12 pts, 5 rebs, 3 asts, 3 blks; Nathaniel Wesley 11 pts, 4 asts; Jaden Autar 11 pts. CR (3-2).

BOYS: St. Brendan 74, Southwest 58: StB: Alvarez 18 pts, Gonzalez 10, Duque 9, Alicea 8, Rodriguez 7, Diaz 6, Gutierrez 5, Villalba 5, Gutierrez 3, Tovar 2. SW: Lara 17 pts, Fernandez 17, Diaz 10, Reyes 5, Prix 5, Orama 2, Pardo 2. 3-ptrs: Alvarez 4, Alicea 2, Duque 2, Gonzalez 2, Gutierrez 1, Diaz 1, Rodriguez 1, Gutierrez 1. StB (5-0).

BOYS: True North 94, Hebrew Academy 67: Boosie Swan (Fr) 20 pts, 7 stls, 5 rebs; J-Roc Lopez (Fr) 15 pts, 11 asts, 8 stls, 5 rebs; CJ Gonzalez (Fr) 15 pts, 5 asts; Ryan Rodriguez (So) 15 pts, 4 asts, 3 stls; Jermaine Freeman (Sr) 13 pts, 3 rebs, 3 blks. TN (2-0).

BOYS: True North 87, Somerset Silver Palms-Homestead 54: Boosie Swan (Fr) 25 pts, 9 stls, 7 rebs, 8 asts; J-Roc Lopez (Fr) 15 pts, 4 asts, 4 stls; Ryan Rodriguez (So) 16 pts, 4 stls, 6 rebs; CJ Gonzalez (Fr) 13 pts, 7 rebs; Jermaine Freeman (Sr) 13 pts, 4 rebs, 4 stls, 3 blks. TN (3-0).

BOYS: Westwood Christian 85, Downtown Doral 61: Gabriel Gallego 30 pts, 11 rebs, 3 stls, 6 asts; Willam Nadasky 10 pts, 7 rebs, 2 sts, 4 asts; Jason Martinez 17 pts, 18 rebs, 3 stls, 3 blks. WC (4-0).

Soccer

GIRLS: American Heritage-Plantation 4, Gulf Coast-Naples 0: Lilly Sargent-Burns 1 goal, 1 assist; Samantha Villaverde 1 goal; Janae Johnson 1 goal; Camila Domine 1 goal. AH (6-2-1).

GIRLS: Coral Reef 1, TERRA 0: Alexandra Dueñas winning goal.

GIRLS: Pines Charter 3, Western 1: Madison Martone winning goal; Marissa Martin 2 goals; Mackenzie Charles 1 assist; Bella Mendez 1 assist. PC (5-0).

GIRLS: St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Douglas 0: Madison McKeon winning goal off an assist from Romiana Witek; Gkp Cameron McEwen shutout; Player of the Game Gabby Goyette. STA (6-1-1).

BOYS: Cardinal Gibbons 2, South Broward 1: Deni Rivard 1 goal; Felix Azpuarrua 1 goal; Dylan Moore 1 assist; Danny Perret-Gentile 1 assist. CG (7-1-1).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 3, Benjamin-North Palm Beach 0: Gkps Santiago Estrada and Sonny Garcia combined shutout. Tomas Sciarra 2 goals, 1 assist; Bruce Alvarez 1 assist; Enrique Mesejo 1 assist; Taro Ochi 1 assist. GP (5-1-2).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 5, Belen Jesuit 0: Cosme Salas 1 goal, 1 assist; Mateo Acosta Rubio 1 goal; Taro Ochi 1 goal; Lucca Giammattei 1 goal; Benjamin Quintana 1 goal; Gkp Santiago Estrada 5th shutout. GP (4-1-2).

BOYS: Miami Beach 5, Braddock 0: Gianluca Calabrese 2 goals, 1 assist; Juam Pirez 1 goal, 2 assists; Daniel Jurado 2 goals; Mateo Rodas 1 assist; Gkp Ethan Zaldivar 3rd shutout. MB (4-0).

BOYS: NSU University School 4, Calvary Christian 0: Rafael Guerra 2 goals; Raul Leyva 2 goals; Gabriel Ciffoni 1 assist; Evan Herman 1 assist; Gkp Nikolas Ricardo 6th shutout. Univ (6-0-1).

BOYS: St. Brendan 2, Palmer Trinity 1: Alex Rodriguez 1 goal; Nicholas Kanarek 1 goal; Daniel Reyes Cortez 1 assist. StB (5-1-1).

