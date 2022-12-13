After almost a month of soccer, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to an end. While most eyes are on the big final between Argentina and France, which could culminate in Lionel Messi finally the only major title missing in his career, there is another game that deserves some attention. Croatia and Morocco will be playing on Saturday in the third-place play-off. While both teams certainly wanted more, this matchup will give them a chance to leave Qatar with a bronze medal.

11 HOURS AGO