Form central agency to focus on care for aging: LeadingAge to White House
The aging demographics of the US demand a more focused government approach to the myriad issues of the country’s seniors and seniors-to-be, a leading aging services organization wrote in a letter to President Biden this week. LeadingAge president and CEO Katie Smith Sloan said 25 different government agencies oversee...
AOL Corp
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Long-term care pharmacy to pay $3 million over dispensing, reimbursement violations
Residents in nursing homes received controlled substances without valid prescriptions from a long-term care pharmacy that has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations it broke federal law. PharmScript of KS, LLC, received money from Medicare and Medicaid programs for the wrongful distribution of the Schedule II controlled substances,...
Seven-month study supports benefits of COVID-19 antivirals in seniors
The COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid effectively protects older patients from severe disease, according to seven months of data across a large hospital system. With monoclonal antibodies no longer effective against newer strains of SARS-CoV-2, the findings support prescribing this drug in eligible patients, physician-researchers say. Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir) was...
Nursing homes escape rehashed criticism in final coronavirus crisis hearing
Although nursing homes occupied a healthy portion of its final report, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis generally spared those providers at a hearing Wednesday. The report revealed new data gleaned from the gathering of information from five of the biggest for-profit nursing home companies. Low staffing, pay and...
Recovery and restoration: Critical emergency planning components
Long-term care providers around the nation achieved significant levels of proficiency in managing emergencies and disasters during the past few years. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Emergency Preparedness regulations cited in Appendix Z require facilities to develop comprehensive emergency planning contingencies to prepare, respond and recover from adverse events while maintaining continuity of care and services.
Provider lobbyists and lawmakers speed up pleas for help with physician fee cuts
With a looming Friday deadline to keep the government funded, time is running out for Congress to prevent or abate Medicare physician’s fee cuts proposed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Pressure to adopt a continuing resolution instead of hammering out a final 2023 budget could leave...
Operating pressures, clinical add-ons bringing more small providers to value-based models
Skilled nursing experts are urging more small and possibly reluctant providers to begin embracing value-based care arrangements. The pressure to improve clinical outcomes and a coming wholesale shift of seniors to more accountable payment models may be the factors that push more to take the leap. Accountable care organizations, Medicare...
Tossed from Medicare once, nursing home psychologist pleads guilty in second fraud scheme
A nursing home psychologist previously excluded from the Medicare program over fraud allegations has pleaded guilty to new charges that he bilked the government out of another $2.5 million. Many of the patients Michael Lonski, 71, submitted charges for were residents of skilled nursing facilities, the US Attorney’s Office for...
Hit these 3 targets to avoid respiratory outbreaks, U.S. COVID czar tells nursing homes
Nursing homes have the opportunity to avoid respiratory illness outbreaks this season by targeting three key goals, the U.S. COVID-19 Response Coordinator told an industry audience on Friday. Speaking at a member webinar hosted by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, Ashish Jha, MD, MPH, outlined factors...
Top concern of post-acute patients is staff competence, small study finds
Staff competence and professionalism top the list of post-acute care patients’ concerns, followed closely by restored health and independence, a new study has found. Researchers from Northwestern University sought to find what matters most to older adults who receive care in skilled nursing settings. They looked at areas shown to impact care quality, including medication, mobility and mental health.
Diabetes standards for 2023 include new treatment guidance, address equity
The American Diabetes Association on Monday released its 2023 standards of care, including new guidance on prevention, diagnosis and treatment in a framework of equitable care. The evidence-based standards focus on care for people with diabetes and prediabetes and detail strategies for the prevention or delay of type 2 diabetes...
