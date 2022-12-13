ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ chase for all-time scoring record

LeBron James is not a scorer. This was one of the early criticisms the naysayers had on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar way before he established himself as one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball. While there is some truth to this notion — after all, LeBron is a pass-first type of […] The post Dwyane Wade drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ chase for all-time scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave

More often than not, things that could go wrong will go wrong. It’s called Murphy’s Law for a reason. But there are just some nights when everything falls into place. This is one such night for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s not too often that any NBA team loses by 41 points. And […] The post 41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

LeBron James visits Anthony Davis on Revis Island at football practice

The Los Angeles Lakers have endured a difficult season thus far, as they sit in last place in the NBA’s Pacific Division with an 11-16 record. However, that does not mean that stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and their teammates can’t have some fun. Lakers practice looking a lil DIFFERENT today 😳 (via @jovanhaye) […] The post LeBron James visits Anthony Davis on Revis Island at football practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I was terrible’: Jimmy Butler gets brutally honest on his performance in huge Heat road win vs. Rockets

Jimmy Butler hasn’t had the best of seasons with the Miami Heat. He has missed a considerable amount of time due to knee soreness, and he hasn’t been available in back-to-back sets due to load management. However, with the Heat still looking to gain ground in the standings, every game matters. And Butler returned just […] The post ‘I was terrible’: Jimmy Butler gets brutally honest on his performance in huge Heat road win vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Lakers player who must be traded soon

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Mike Budenholzer gets 100% real about Ja Morant, Grizzlies embarrassing Milwaukee

On the heels of taking down reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks looked like they were on their way to at least giving the Memphis Grizzlies a tough fight Thursday night on the road. The complete opposite happened, though, with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies dealing the Bucks a soul-crushing 142-101 loss in a game that was practically over way before the final buzzer even sounded.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers

Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Is Jrue Holiday playing vs. Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks have dealt with injuries and absences all season long, but they’ve managed to stay afloat and boast one of the best records in the NBA at 20-7. After a night off following a statement win over the Golden State Warriors, the team is back in action Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. With […] The post Is Jrue Holiday playing vs. Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Robert Williams to make season debut vs. Magic Friday

The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 22-7. Impressively, that has been without their All-NBA center Robert Williams III, who has been out with a knee injury. On Thursday, it was revealed that the defensive stalwart is slated to make his Celtics season debut Friday against the Orlando Magic, according to […] The post Celtics’ Robert Williams to make season debut vs. Magic Friday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter is up in arms as Ja Morant, Grizzlies decimate Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Many expected a heated Thursday night battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies. After all, these are top-two seeds in their respective conferences thus far this season. Moreover, they have superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant squaring off, a matchup that’s sure to exhilarate even the most casual fan. But the game became ugly […] The post NBA Twitter is up in arms as Ja Morant, Grizzlies decimate Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy