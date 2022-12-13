I had a talk on a Tesla Twitter Space with a few hundred people including battery expert Jordan of the Limiting Factor. Jordan agreed my conclusion that the Tesla Semi is a stealth way to sell many megapacks. It could be even a three Semi trucks to one Megapack ratio. Jordan spoke with people who have a 40,000 foot factory with high electricity usage. The factory currently gets 200-300 kilowatts of power. Using all 0.3 megawatts would require over 13 hours to fill one 3.9 megawatt hour megapack. It would take nearly all of the power to fill two megapacks over the course of a day, then each pack could charge about six 500 mile semi trucks with 70% charge.

