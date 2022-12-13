Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Schneider Orders Nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadia Electric Semis
Schneider, a US provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon start taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric semi-trucks at its intermodal operations in Southern California. The Wisconsin-based company is awaiting delivery of 92 Freightliner eCascadia electric trucks, after it increased its previously reported order of 62...
fox56news.com
Mitsubishi launches all-new electric vehicle that charges itself
(Our Auto Expert) – Automakers continue to roll out fully electric vehicles. However, one automaker is taking a pragmatic approach, knowing that many consumers aren’t ready for fully electric vehicles yet. But they are ready for vehicles that are part electric and part gas. Mitsubishi has mostly become...
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry
The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
electrek.co
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
freightwaves.com
Stellantis to close Illinois auto factory in February, lay off 1,350 workers
Auto manufacturer Stellantis announced Friday it is shutting down an assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, citing the high cost of making electric vehicles. The Belvidere plant, which makes the Jeep Cherokee SUV, employs about 1,350 workers who will be laid off when the facility is closed by the end of February.
Stellantis Sending American Jobs To Mexico For Future Jeep Cherokee Production
Following last week's news that Stellantis is idling its Belvidere, Illinois plant in February, where the Jeep Cherokee is produced, it is now being reported that production of the next generation will move to the Toluca plant in Mexico. This facility will build gasoline, hybrid, and ICE versions of the Cherokee SUV.
POLITICO
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
GM Is the Top US Car Polluter
A recent EPA analysis reveals that General Motors is the most polluting car company.
A new battery recycling plant could power 1 million EVs per year
A rendering of the finished facility in South Carolina. Redwood MaterialsOnce completed, Redwood Materials' facility in South Carolina could help greatly bolster domestic EV production.
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Autoblog
California invested in EVs for the road, now needs a plan for their retirement
California's push for electric vehicles is leading to an impending environmental issue: a pileup of toxic batteries. California has been a leader in EV adoption since 2012, when Gov. Jerry Brown issued an executive order calling for 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on California roads by 2025. Now, some of the batteries from those early vehicles are heading to the scrapheap, and the state has nowhere to put them.
Charging an electric car isn't as simple as pumping gas. Here's what to know.
There are three different types of EV chargers, with varying speeds from overnight to just a few minutes. Knowing which to look for is important.
Tree Hugger
US to Ban Refrigerants With High Global Warming Potential
In a warming world, more people are buying air conditioners, and heat pumps are touted as a tool for getting off fossil fuels. But there's a problem: Many of them are filled with refrigerants that are serious greenhouse gases. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a ban on refrigerants with high global warming potential (GWP) by 2025.
nextbigfuture.com
Battery Expert Agrees With My Tesla Semi, Megapack Analysis
I had a talk on a Tesla Twitter Space with a few hundred people including battery expert Jordan of the Limiting Factor. Jordan agreed my conclusion that the Tesla Semi is a stealth way to sell many megapacks. It could be even a three Semi trucks to one Megapack ratio. Jordan spoke with people who have a 40,000 foot factory with high electricity usage. The factory currently gets 200-300 kilowatts of power. Using all 0.3 megawatts would require over 13 hours to fill one 3.9 megawatt hour megapack. It would take nearly all of the power to fill two megapacks over the course of a day, then each pack could charge about six 500 mile semi trucks with 70% charge.
rigzone.com
USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm extended an olive branch to the oil and gas industry, telling executives at a meeting in Washington that she recognizes fossil fuels will be around for a long time, even as the Biden administration works to transition away from them to cleaner alternatives. “We are eager...
Solar energy company wants to bolt panels directly into the ground
Erthos claims it could reduce solar array costs by 20 percent. ErthosErthos hopes to do away with traditional solar panel farm designs by taking things minimal.
electrek.co
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem
Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
U.S. manufacturing output dragged down by motor vehicle weakness
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories dropped more than expected in November as a decline in the output of motor vehicles offset gains elsewhere, according to data on Thursday, which showed manufacturing retaining some momentum.
Futurism
Scientists Now Plotting First Fusion Power Plant
Following what is being hailed as a "major breakthrough" in the field of fusion energy, the US Department of Energy is attempting to drag the tech into a practical form by investing in the development of a pilot fusion plant. Earlier this month, researchers at the government-backed Lawrence Livermore National...
Comments / 0