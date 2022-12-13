ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Changes Coming for Family Dollar Prices

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
PYMNTS

Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November

Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
PYMNTS

SHEIN and Walmart Share Top Spot Among Shopping Apps Rankings

In the latest Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps, we find three ties among 13 different retailers, including a neck-and-neck race to claim the top spot and some churn at the bottom of the list. Let’s look at who’s shopping where. THE TOP 5. SHEIN, this time around, is...
Radio Ink

Rabassa Leaves Univision For Salem

Salem Media Group has hired long-time Miami broadcast executive Monica Rabassa as General Manager of its soon to be acquired cluster of radio stations in Miami. Rabassa moves to Salem after working for Univision for more than two decades. Back in October Salem announced the company was purchasing WMYM AM...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy