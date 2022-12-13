Read full article on original website
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Big Changes Coming for Family Dollar Prices
Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
Surprise: Dollar Tree's $1.25 price strategy is actually working
When Dollar Tree said it would raise prices to $1.25 after 35 years sticking to $1, some fans protested and industry analysts questioned the decision.
Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November
Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
SHEIN and Walmart Share Top Spot Among Shopping Apps Rankings
In the latest Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps, we find three ties among 13 different retailers, including a neck-and-neck race to claim the top spot and some churn at the bottom of the list. Let’s look at who’s shopping where. THE TOP 5. SHEIN, this time around, is...
Costco’s Online Business Craters
Costco's online sales have faltered badly, contributing to poor quarterly results and showing that management continues to move the company in the wrong direction.
CNBC
The U.S. consumer is still stressed and under inflation pressure, says Walmart CEO Doug McMillon
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the health of the U.S. consumer amid the busy holiday shopping season. "A lot of our growth the last couple of quarters has come from people who are coming to Walmart to save money," McMillon tells CNBC.
Radio Ink
Rabassa Leaves Univision For Salem
Salem Media Group has hired long-time Miami broadcast executive Monica Rabassa as General Manager of its soon to be acquired cluster of radio stations in Miami. Rabassa moves to Salem after working for Univision for more than two decades. Back in October Salem announced the company was purchasing WMYM AM...
