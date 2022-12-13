ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

December 14th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5... Welcome home to Justin Hohn who was a star for Tea Area before heading to Cal-Irvine. This steal and hoop helped his team to a win at Vermillion over the Coyotes. Play #4...Augustana’s Jennifer Aadland beat the buzzer from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout Reed Rus announces commitment to USD

Mount Vernon, SD — Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout senior athlete Reed Rus took to Twitter today to announce his commitment to University of South Dakota Football. Rus’s uncle and former NFL linebacker Chad Greenway responded to Rus’ announcement. Rus was most recently named All-State for Class 11B, while...
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Augie class replaces final exam with a “Bake Off”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was supposed to be a joke. But by speaking up with that joke, one Augustana University student learned the expression, “If you never ask, you’ll never know” the easy way. The semester was winding down for Prof. Stephanie Bruggeman’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Coyote men edged by Coastal Carolina 87-86 despite 5 from deep by Plitzuweit

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Coastal Carolina forward Essam Mostafa scored a game-high 25 points including the go-ahead free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining in an 87-86 win against South Dakota Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was a rematch of a 66-59 Coastal Carolina win in South...
CONWAY, SC
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls School District cancels classes Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has canceled classes on Friday. The decision is based on the forecast for Friday. The cancellation includes Kids Inc. The district advises students and staff to stay indoors and stay safe. As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, more than...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Kindness comes to the rescue for stranded driver

SISSETON, S.D (KELO) — The winter weather in KELOLAND may be closing schools and cancelling travel plans, but there’s something that it can’t stop: kindness. Sydney Schmidt is a college student at Valley City State University in North Dakota. When she found out Monday that finals would...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

USD continues to monitor weather

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Students at the University of South Dakota are taking final exams online today and tomorrow. The campus in Vermillion is open, however, there are barely any students. USD says it will continue to monitor the weather conditions in case the university needs to make any...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

How Sioux Falls decides when to close schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is blowing in Sioux Falls after several days of freezing rain, and while most communities surrounding the city called off school on Thursday, the Sioux Falls School District did not. We asked why. According to Jamie Nold, Assistant Superintendent for the SFSD, there...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Changes coming for after-school programming in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Neighborhood schools will serve as gathering places for students, families, and community members with a new after-school care model coming next fall to Sioux Falls. The plan involves “structured, safe, high-quality, licensed after-school care” using an educational framework called the Community Learning Center...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell. Now, the snow has arrived. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Browse our viewer-submitted wintery snapshots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Viewers have shared their photos and videos of the winter storms sweeping the state. The photos submitted included ice-covered towers, trees, faces, and more. If you would like to submit photos and/or videos, click here to upload your content.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

George McGovern MS loses power, sends students home early

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - George McGovern Middle School released students around noon Tuesday on account of a power outage. The school started the day with a two-hour delay. The power company reportedly told school officials the school would have power shortly after students arrived. However, the fix was delayed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera prepares to open Dawley Farm Health Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera invites the public to a community open house leading up to the opening of the new Avera Medical Group Family Health Center – Dawley Farm. The open house will take place Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pizza Di Paolo to close; relative to take over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pizza Di Paolo announced today that it plans to close the pizza shop. The owners said in a Facebook post that a relative, Don Napolitano, will take over the restaurant. The announcement said Napolitano will be making changes but plans to serve pizza. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

