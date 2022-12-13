Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
December 14th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5... Welcome home to Justin Hohn who was a star for Tea Area before heading to Cal-Irvine. This steal and hoop helped his team to a win at Vermillion over the Coyotes. Play #4...Augustana’s Jennifer Aadland beat the buzzer from...
mitchellnow.com
Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout Reed Rus announces commitment to USD
Mount Vernon, SD — Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout senior athlete Reed Rus took to Twitter today to announce his commitment to University of South Dakota Football. Rus’s uncle and former NFL linebacker Chad Greenway responded to Rus’ announcement. Rus was most recently named All-State for Class 11B, while...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augie class replaces final exam with a “Bake Off”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was supposed to be a joke. But by speaking up with that joke, one Augustana University student learned the expression, “If you never ask, you’ll never know” the easy way. The semester was winding down for Prof. Stephanie Bruggeman’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyote men edged by Coastal Carolina 87-86 despite 5 from deep by Plitzuweit
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Coastal Carolina forward Essam Mostafa scored a game-high 25 points including the go-ahead free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining in an 87-86 win against South Dakota Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was a rematch of a 66-59 Coastal Carolina win in South...
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg vs. Lincoln basketball game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg basketball team will take on Lincoln, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 6:45 p.m. Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit defense takes aim at Montana State rushing attack
Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls School District cancels classes Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has canceled classes on Friday. The decision is based on the forecast for Friday. The cancellation includes Kids Inc. The district advises students and staff to stay indoors and stay safe. As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, more than...
KELOLAND TV
Kindness comes to the rescue for stranded driver
SISSETON, S.D (KELO) — The winter weather in KELOLAND may be closing schools and cancelling travel plans, but there’s something that it can’t stop: kindness. Sydney Schmidt is a college student at Valley City State University in North Dakota. When she found out Monday that finals would...
KELOLAND TV
USD continues to monitor weather
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Students at the University of South Dakota are taking final exams online today and tomorrow. The campus in Vermillion is open, however, there are barely any students. USD says it will continue to monitor the weather conditions in case the university needs to make any...
KELOLAND TV
How Sioux Falls decides when to close schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is blowing in Sioux Falls after several days of freezing rain, and while most communities surrounding the city called off school on Thursday, the Sioux Falls School District did not. We asked why. According to Jamie Nold, Assistant Superintendent for the SFSD, there...
dakotanewsnow.com
Changes coming for after-school programming in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Neighborhood schools will serve as gathering places for students, families, and community members with a new after-school care model coming next fall to Sioux Falls. The plan involves “structured, safe, high-quality, licensed after-school care” using an educational framework called the Community Learning Center...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
KELOLAND TV
‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell. Now, the snow has arrived. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND...
dakotanewsnow.com
Browse our viewer-submitted wintery snapshots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Viewers have shared their photos and videos of the winter storms sweeping the state. The photos submitted included ice-covered towers, trees, faces, and more. If you would like to submit photos and/or videos, click here to upload your content.
dakotanewsnow.com
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
dakotanewsnow.com
George McGovern MS loses power, sends students home early
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - George McGovern Middle School released students around noon Tuesday on account of a power outage. The school started the day with a two-hour delay. The power company reportedly told school officials the school would have power shortly after students arrived. However, the fix was delayed.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera prepares to open Dawley Farm Health Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera invites the public to a community open house leading up to the opening of the new Avera Medical Group Family Health Center – Dawley Farm. The open house will take place Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at...
Hey Sioux Falls, Have You Been Blown Away by a Shotgun Shell Yet?
Word has it Sioux Falls loves their shotgun shells, but not the kind you stock up on for your typical pheasant and duck hunt. The kind of shotgun shells Sioux Falls craves you're not going to be able to find at places like Gary's, Scheels, Fleet Farm, or any other gun, or sporting goods store.
KELOLAND TV
Pizza Di Paolo to close; relative to take over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pizza Di Paolo announced today that it plans to close the pizza shop. The owners said in a Facebook post that a relative, Don Napolitano, will take over the restaurant. The announcement said Napolitano will be making changes but plans to serve pizza. The...
Comments / 0