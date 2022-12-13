If Duke really wanted to protect our power grids, why is everything still above ground?? In other states across the US, power lines can't be seen as they are buried! Ice storms, hurticanes, high winds, power goes out and can stay out, often for days at a time. I feel that personally, we pay too much already. I'm living in a relatively small home with gas heat and water and stove. On my own, I pay $108.00 +/- monthly.Why? How is that possible? We are struggling, especially those of us, on a tight fixed income. I feel like someone's pockets are getting fat while we struggle.
This is not right I agree with Susan Reeves 100%. They have elderly people out here paying these high electric bills. and know they can't afford it, because they are on a fixed income.
duke has one of the worst power grids out here. they dont maintain it or update like they should and i got that stright from the superintendent of the grid i am on. they want all these rate hikes but they dont up grade their girds.
Comments / 6