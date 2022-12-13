ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WYFF4.com

Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

S.C. agency says new computer will help SNAP clients, employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The system that doles out billions of dollars in food assistance each year to hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians could be in danger of crashing beyond repair if it’s not replaced soon. That’s according to the state’s Department of Social Services, which oversees South...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Winds, tornadoes possible with big winter storm

A coast-to-coast winter storm left a trail of destruction across the Southeast Wednesday evening and is headed toward South Carolina. At least 49 tornadoes were reported across Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama and Florida as strong winds left tens of thousands without power. The massive storm is part of a system that brought blizzard-like conditions to northern parts of the central United States.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: South Carolina hits ‘50 by 20′ goal for agribusiness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced the results of an analysis of agribusiness’ impact on South Carolina. The announcement was scheduled for 11 a.m. at the South Carolina State House. Speakers included Dr. Joey Von Nessen, a research economist at the Darla Moore School of Business, Cam Crawford, president, and CEO of the South Carolina Forestry Association, and Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: $800 tax rebates to be sent in 16 days in South Carolina

South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will only have to wait just over two weeks to receive a rebate of up to $800. The amount that recipients receive from this rebate will be based on their 2021 tax liability, which is the amount left over after subtracting credits from the income tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are less than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
ANDERSON, SC
iheart.com

This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
ORANGEBURG, SC
