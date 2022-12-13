Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
USDA awards more than $25 million in loans, grants for 4 South Carolina solar projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four rural energy projects in South Carolina will receive just over $25.2 million total in loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Energy for America Program. The program helps farmers, agricultural producers, and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy-efficient...
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
Most South Carolina workers could see less taxes deducted from paychecks in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Most South Carolina workers could see less taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. The top income tax rate was reduced from 7% to 6.5% by legislators in 2022, according to the SCDOR. The department has updated its withholding tables to reflect […]
WYFF4.com
Most South Carolina workers will see less state taxes withheld in 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Most South Carolina workers will see less state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023. This comes from adjustments in the state withholding tax tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. Legislators voted to reduce...
WJCL
VIDEO: Colorful, stinging creatures wash up on South Carolina shore, prompting warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A warning was issued Wednesday for anyone headed to a South Carolina beach for the holidays: watch where you step. Shore Beach Service, a beach patrol and equipment rental service for Hilton Head Island, posted photos on Facebook of dozens of Portuguese man o’ wars washed up on the beach.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
WRDW-TV
S.C. agency says new computer will help SNAP clients, employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The system that doles out billions of dollars in food assistance each year to hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians could be in danger of crashing beyond repair if it’s not replaced soon. That’s according to the state’s Department of Social Services, which oversees South...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Winds, tornadoes possible with big winter storm
A coast-to-coast winter storm left a trail of destruction across the Southeast Wednesday evening and is headed toward South Carolina. At least 49 tornadoes were reported across Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama and Florida as strong winds left tens of thousands without power. The massive storm is part of a system that brought blizzard-like conditions to northern parts of the central United States.
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: South Carolina hits ‘50 by 20′ goal for agribusiness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced the results of an analysis of agribusiness’ impact on South Carolina. The announcement was scheduled for 11 a.m. at the South Carolina State House. Speakers included Dr. Joey Von Nessen, a research economist at the Darla Moore School of Business, Cam Crawford, president, and CEO of the South Carolina Forestry Association, and Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.
South Carolina environmental agencies sign shared stewardship agreement
IRMO, S.C. — Federal and state agencies are coming together to pledge to take on new natural resource concerns. This interagency agreement signed Friday focuses on working together to preserve and care for our ecosystem in the Southeast. Signed by nine agencies including Clemson Extension, the South Carolina Department...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $800 tax rebates to be sent in 16 days in South Carolina
South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will only have to wait just over two weeks to receive a rebate of up to $800. The amount that recipients receive from this rebate will be based on their 2021 tax liability, which is the amount left over after subtracting credits from the income tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are less than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
abcnews4.com
South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
FOX Carolina
Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
South Carolina woman sentenced for dumping mother’s body, taking her Social Security benefits
ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for taking her deceased mother’s Social Security benefits after reportedly dumping her body in a river, officials say. Beth Beamer, also known as Beth Ballard, 48, has been sentenced to 16 months in...
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina
Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety to step up enforcement in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will step up enforcement in Horry County between Thursday and Saturday. The additional enforcement will focus on traffic violations with an emphasis on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving, according to the SCDPS. Roads included in the enforcement are Highway 17, Highway 501, […]
New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
WYFF4.com
Highway sign comes crashing down along I-77 in South Carolina
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A highway sign came crashing down along a South Carolina interstate Tuesday, causing a traffic backup for miles. The large exit sign near exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 at about 1 p.m. No one was injured. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
