Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
Backcountry guide shares 'incredible' Utah avalanche rescue amid risks of new slides
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A veteran backcountry skiing guide shared how she and other women saved the life of a man back in March who was buried up to six feet deep in the snow. “The second person down triggered the avalanche,” said Winslow Passey, of a March...
Governor's office looks to help as Utah tech industry sees more layoffs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah’s tech industry sees a wave of layoffs just before the holidays, the governor says his office is getting involved. At his monthly news conference Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox said the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity is beginning discussions with tech companies to try to place laid-off workers at other companies who are hiring.
Utah has lots of extra cash even after accounting for inflation, tax cuts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers will have more than $1.2 billion in additional money to play with during the upcoming legislative session – even after setting aside billions for infrastructure projects, tax cuts, and inflation cost increases. That number was revealed during the state’s Executive Appropriations...
Utah on track to surpass November's 2,100+ reported crashes before end of December
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team issued its fourth First Alert Weather day in a row on Wednesday ahead of yet another morning commute on slick highways. The Utah Department of Transportation reported dozens of crashes even before the majority of vehicles were on the roads, and by 7:30 a.m., crashes in three counties were slowing down interstate traffic to speeds between 0 - 30 miles per hour, according to UDOT's traffic site.
New West High School in Salt Lake could improve security efforts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new West High School in Salt Lake City could potentially boost security measures for the school. Janice Demchak’s partner Mike has fond memories of his time at West High School; so much so that he and Janice decided they wanted to purchase a West High t-shirt to remember his time there.
'Forgotten Patient' program covers Christmas for patients at Utah State Hospital
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Forgotten Patient Christmas Project brings love and gifts to patients at the Utah State Hospital for the holidays. "They all get some of their needs met for Christmas and they get gifts that give them hope," said Cami Roundy, director of volunteer services at the hospital.
Firefighter recounts harrowing ordeal in rescue of skier injured by avalanche
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A Unified Fire Authority firefighter who came to the aid of a backcountry skier injured in an avalanche said no one should consider him a hero. “It was right time right place,” said Tom Elbrecht. “That’s all it was. I can think of dozens...
3 injured when senior center bus slid down shoulder, hit house in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were hurt after a passenger bus from a senior center went off the road and into a house in Box Elder County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on 320 Forest Street in Brigham City. Lt. Tony Ferderber with the Brigham...
Driver critically injured after heavy load flies through cab of truck in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was critically injured in Weber County after police say a snow plow suddenly did a U-turn that forced him to slam on the brakes, causing the load to fly through the cab of his truck. Officials said the crash happened Thursday at 1300...
Images show damage to heavily-wooded area where backcountry skier rescued from avalanche
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Recently-released images from search and rescue crews show the scene of a powerful avalanche triggered by a backcountry skier who got caught in the and debris, breaking his leg and trapping him in chest-high snow. One of the worst parts of the Wednesday incident: he...
Mayor Erin Mendenhall authorizes demolition order for 4 properties in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Tuesday she's authorizing an emergency demolition order for four properties in downtown Salt Lake. All four of the properties are on Major Street in the Ballpark neighborhood. Two of the building have caught fire multiple time in the past month.
Utah driver recounts two recent crashes during snowy commute
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The continual snow fall and dropping temperatures is making for slick roads. Mike Schmidt might know that better than most these days. Schmidt has been in two recent crashes during snowy commutes. “You know it’s a little bit unpredictable,” Schmidt said. Every day...
Utah parolee on run since October named high priority for Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal and parole fugitive is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Leslie Jerome Underwood, 55, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has multiple convictions for weapons offenses and the former...
Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho on charge of driving under the influence
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Brighton was arrested in Idaho and is facing a charge for driving under the influence. According to booking documents, Danial Knopp, 65, was arrested late Saturday night and was released Sunday morning. 2News located a booking photo of Knopp from the Blaine...
Skier injured in Neffs Canyon avalanche taken off mountain, sent to hospital for treatment
EAST MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — After an hours-long rescue operation, a skier injured in an avalanche in Neffs Canyon was taken off the mountain and transported to the hospital for treatment just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. This followed a lengthy effort by search and rescue teams who worked throughout...
More school districts go on 2-hour delay to wait out morning snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Davis School District on Thursday announced classes would start two hours later than usual as snow accumulated on roads throughout the county faster than plows could clear it away. Ogden and Weber districts announced two-hour delays minutes afterward. Not all delay and closure...
Pili scores 20-plus again, No. 13 Utah women beat Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 25 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 13 Utah beat Colorado 85-58 on Wednesday night in a Pac-12 opener for both teams. Pili scored 20-plus for the fourth straight game, including back-to-back 28-point performances....
