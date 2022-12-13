ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Governor's office looks to help as Utah tech industry sees more layoffs

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah’s tech industry sees a wave of layoffs just before the holidays, the governor says his office is getting involved. At his monthly news conference Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox said the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity is beginning discussions with tech companies to try to place laid-off workers at other companies who are hiring.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah has lots of extra cash even after accounting for inflation, tax cuts

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers will have more than $1.2 billion in additional money to play with during the upcoming legislative session – even after setting aside billions for infrastructure projects, tax cuts, and inflation cost increases. That number was revealed during the state’s Executive Appropriations...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah on track to surpass November's 2,100+ reported crashes before end of December

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team issued its fourth First Alert Weather day in a row on Wednesday ahead of yet another morning commute on slick highways. The Utah Department of Transportation reported dozens of crashes even before the majority of vehicles were on the roads, and by 7:30 a.m., crashes in three counties were slowing down interstate traffic to speeds between 0 - 30 miles per hour, according to UDOT's traffic site.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

New West High School in Salt Lake could improve security efforts

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new West High School in Salt Lake City could potentially boost security measures for the school. Janice Demchak’s partner Mike has fond memories of his time at West High School; so much so that he and Janice decided they wanted to purchase a West High t-shirt to remember his time there.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah driver recounts two recent crashes during snowy commute

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The continual snow fall and dropping temperatures is making for slick roads. Mike Schmidt might know that better than most these days. Schmidt has been in two recent crashes during snowy commutes. “You know it’s a little bit unpredictable,” Schmidt said. Every day...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

More school districts go on 2-hour delay to wait out morning snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Davis School District on Thursday announced classes would start two hours later than usual as snow accumulated on roads throughout the county faster than plows could clear it away. Ogden and Weber districts announced two-hour delays minutes afterward. Not all delay and closure...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Pili scores 20-plus again, No. 13 Utah women beat Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 25 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 13 Utah beat Colorado 85-58 on Wednesday night in a Pac-12 opener for both teams. Pili scored 20-plus for the fourth straight game, including back-to-back 28-point performances....
BOULDER, CO

