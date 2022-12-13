Read full article on original website
Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
Yohn says during motion hearing he plans to ask for change of venue ‘to an unprejudiced county’
QUINCY — While presenting 20 motions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, a Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said he plans to move for a change of venue. While discussing a request for funds to pay for a...
Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct road location. AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Laddonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Audrain County on U.S. 54 at Route HH. Harold Troesser died in the wreck. He was 84. This was a two vehicle crash resulting in the death of an 84-year The post Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Misouri State Highway Patrol announces Trooper Caleb Hirner’s transfer to Marion and Ralls counties
Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following transfer effective January 6, 2023. Trooper Caleb L. Hirner will transfer from Troop B, Zone 3, Chariton and Linn counties, to Zone 8, Marion and Ralls counties. Hirner was appointed to the Patrol on January 6, 2020, as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 109th Recruit Class. He is a native of New London, Missouri, and graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri.
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Judge to rule in February on motion to suppress cellphone evidence in Wiley murder case
QUINCY — A ruling on a request by attorneys for a Quincy man, charged with first-degree murder in the death of an infant in 2018, to suppress statements and information from a cellphone extraction will be made in February. Travis Wiley, 35, appeared with public defenders Todd Nelson and...
Sangamon County Man Arrested in Callaway County, MO For Alleged Multi-State Crime Spree
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a Sangamon County man after a multi-state, month’s long investigation. According to a press release today from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood’s Office, on November 10th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of two zero-turn lawn mowers.
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
Four Hannibal murder suspects seek bond reductions
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Four of the five people being charged with assault and murder in the death of a Hannibal man in October appeared in court Friday. All four were scheduled for bond reduction hearings; however, the only case that moved forward was Thomas Payne. He was denied a bond reduction on the grounds that he was on felony probation at the time of his latest arrest.
Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of teenagers were charged with several felonies after authorities say they pointed handguns at several other teens in September at Auxvasse City Park, according to a probable cause statement. Ryan English, 16, of Auxvasse, was charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts The post Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
NECAC participates in Workforce Housing Town Hall
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) was among stakeholders providing advice at a Workforce Housing Town Hall for Northeast Missouri. The Dec. 9 event at Northeast Power in Palmyra was organized by State Rep. Louis Riggs, who announced at the Tri-State Housing Summit in September that he planned to form a statewide task force to look at housing issues.
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
Hannibal Man Charged with 2nd Degree Assault in Shooting Case
A 23-year-old Hannibal man is in custody as he is alleged to have been involved in the shooting of a 60-year-old man that occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release that 23-year-old Hannibal resident Brendon J. Garrelts has been charged with 2nd degree assault and armed criminal action. This is the result of an investigation where police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Booker in Hannibal to the report of a shooting. They found a 60-year-old shooting victim who was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and has now been transferred to another according to the release.
Yohn decides he wants to defend himself in two other felony cases
QUINCY — A Springfield man who is defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case decided Tuesday morning he now wants to defend himself in two other felony cases. Bradley Yohn, 35, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court before Judge Tad Brenner for a status hearing in two cases. He was charged Oct. 15 with allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer, a Class 3 felony, in the Adams County Jail. An Adams County grand jury indicted Yohn on Oct. 27. He pled not guilty on Nov. 1 to that charge.
Public health alert from Pike County Health Department
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — PCHD’s communicable disease nurse reports that the COVID level is high as well as flu; especially influenza A. PCHD also states that strep throat and RSV are hitting Pike County hard. They would like to take this time to remind everyone to take these proper preventative precautions to keep themselves, and their family and friends safe during this holiday season:
QPD Blotter for Dec. 12, 2022
Aaron D Agnew (41) 1421 N 5th for adams Co warrant Possession of Methamphetamine at 521 Vermont Lodged 143. Mckenna K Livengood, 27, Homeless, Leaving the Scene of a Accident and Operating Uninsured at 701 Broadway St. NTA 108. Robert M Watson (31) of Quincy, arrested for Driving Under the...
Wow, this New Mt. Sterling, Illinois Place Even Has a Sweet Lake
I've probably seen a zillion vacation possibilities in Missouri and Illinois so it's frankly kind of hard to impress me. This new Mt. Sterling place managed to do the impossible mainly because it has a very sweet private lake. From what I can tell, this is a completely new addition...
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
An unforgettable Diamond Anniversary
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The following article was written and submitted by Tracy Brookshier of Pike County Home Health and Hospice. Howard and Ernestine became Mr. & Mrs. Grimmett on the 9th of December in 1962. Howard was recently admitted into hospice care. When Danielle McCartney, our Social Worker, learned that their anniversary was approaching, she indirectly got ideas on how to make it a special one. When asked what they would like to do for their milestone 60th anniversary, Ernestine replied that, if Howard were able to, they would have loved to have gone to their favorite restaurant, Olive Garden.
