ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie’s Cause Of Death Revealed After He Collapsed At 62

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpq0D_0jgVvxYv00
Image Credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Ronnie Turner’s cause of death has been revealed. The youngest son of rock icon Tina Turner passed away at the age of 62 on Dec. 8 due to complications due to colon cancer, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. He also suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, per Page Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awVba_0jgVvxYv00
Tina Turner’s son Ronnie’s cause of death has been revealed after he died at the age of 62 in Dec. 2022. (ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA)

On the same day the tragic news broke, Tina issued a statement on her son’s death. “Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she shared to her Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed. “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.” Tina had welcomed Ronnie with her ex-husband Ike Turner shortly after the birth of their first son Craig, who died by suicide in 2018 at 59. Tina had also adopted two of Ike’s children from previous relationships: Ike Jr. and Michael.

On Thursday, paramedics were dispatched to Ronnie’s San Fernando Valley home after a caller reportedly said that Ronnie was having trouble breathing and then later stopped breathing, according to TMZ. He was reported dead on the scene, as bystanders attempted to perform CPR. Ronnie’s health conditions were not clear, but he had reportedly battled cancer in the past.

Ronnie’s death was later confirmed by his wife of 15 years, French singer Afida Turner. The star, 45, shared a tribute to her late husband on Instagram, writing, “My God, Ronnie Turner, a true angel, huge soul, highly spiritual, my husband, my best friend, my baby.” She added, “This is a tragedy. [You’re] with your brother Craig and your father Ike… Rest in paradise.”

Tina’s son had followed in her Hollywood footsteps, pursuing his own career in music and dabbling in acting. Most notably, he made a cameo as The Revue in the 1993 biopic about his mom What’s Love Got To Do With It, which starred Angela Bassett as the “Queen of Rock and Roll” and Laurence Fishburne playing her ex-husband Ike, per IMDb.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Died On Sidewalk Outside 911 Caller's Home, Autopsy Scheduled

Tina Turner made headlines last week when it was revealed she lost another son. RadarOnline.com has learned that Ronnie Turner tragically passed away on the sidewalk outside of the person who called 911's home on December 8. According to The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, the autopsy for Tina's 62-year-old son has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death. The medical examiner listed his place of death as "sidewalk," and we know a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Dead at 62

Ronnie Turner, the second of Tina Turner's four children, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, French singer Afida Turner, announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday that referred to him as her "best friend." "My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge soul highly spiritual my husband...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details

Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute

Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
People

Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.  The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
274K+
Followers
25K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy