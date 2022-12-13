ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
WLTX.com

No, vaccinated people are not more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in April. Recently, some people online have questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to prevent virus-related deaths. Citing an article published in the Washington Post on Nov. 23, many people have claimed that vaccinated people are now more likely to die from the virus than those who are unvaccinated, contradicting longstanding public health guidance.
natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccines halve the risk of reinfection, study finds

Among those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection, vaccinated people have a halved risk of becoming infected a second time or contracting COVID-19 again with severe symptoms compared to those who are not vaccinated. These findings were revealed in an analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, which...
sciencealert.com

Ancient Pathogen Is 'Imminent Threat' in Every Part of The World, WHO Warns

One consequence of the pandemic was reduced access to routine healthcare and lower uptake of immunisations. As a result, in November 2022, the World Health Organization declared measles to be an "imminent threat in every region of the world". They described how a record number of nearly 40 million children...
CBS News

Implications of commercializing COVID-19 vaccines, treatments

The U.S. government could stop paying for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, which would shift the burden to the commercial market. Dr. Céline Gounder, a CBS News contributor and editor at large for Kaiser Health News, discussed the impact of potentially commercializing coronavirus vaccines and treatments.
Albany Herald

5 things to know for December 15: Storms, Congress, Covid tests, US border, World Cup

If you've yet to begin your holiday shopping, don't worry, you're not alone. There's still time to avoid the last-minute mad dash, but a lot of mail congestion is expected in the coming weeks -- and inclement weather can throw a wrench in the works, forcing delivery delays or cancellations. So, plan to get packages in the mail by these shipping deadlines, and it's more likely your loved ones will receive their gifts on time.
Albany Herald

TikTok may push potentially harmful content to teens within minutes, study finds

TikTok may surface potentially harmful content related to suicide and eating disorders to teenagers within minutes of them creating an account, a new study suggests, likely adding to growing scrutiny of the app's impact on its youngest users. In a report published Wednesday, the non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate...
Albany Herald

Flu and RSV hit hard and early; now, Covid-19 is starting to rise

Just when you thought it was safe for a holiday visit with your Auntie Mary and her fragile health, RSV and the flu reared their heads -- and now Covid-19 numbers are creeping up again. Health officials are emphasizing the availability of the protective measures, tests and treatments that they...
Ars Technica

Strep A is soaring in UK after pandemic lull; invasive infections kill 8

Scarlet fever is spiking in the UK, with case numbers more than fourfold higher than normal for this time of year. And a rare but serious invasive disease caused by the same bacteria that causes scarlet fever and strep throat—Group A streptococci—is also surging, killing at least eight children in the UK, according to media reports.

