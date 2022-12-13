ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Yankees Sign Carlos Rodón to Six-Year Deal in Free Agency

The Yankees had one of the best pitching rotations in all of baseball last season, a starting staff that featured multiple ace-caliber arms. On Thursday night in free agency, they added another, strengthening that unit in emphatic fashion. New York signed left-hander Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million contract,...
Royals ink four players, including former prospect Seuly Matias to minor-league deals

The Kansas City Royals and power-hitting outfielder Seuly Matias didn’t waste much time before they reunited this winter. Matias, whom the Royals originally signed as an international free agent in 2015, became a minor-league free agent in November. However, he and a trio of players with major-league experience all signed minor-league contracts with KC, the Royals announced on Thursday.
