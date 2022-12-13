Read full article on original website
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France is member of conservative campus organization, group says
An American college student who is missing in France while studying abroad is a member of the conservative college student organization, TPUSA.
Florida man shot, killed outside McDonald's after unprovoked attack on driver eating meal in car: deputies
Brandon Turner was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Port St. John, Florida, after physically attacking a driver who was eating his meal inside his car, authorities said.
seventeen.com
Taylor Swift Shows Exactly How She Spent Her 33rd Birthday and Drops Big Hint About Next Project
Taylor Swift celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday doing what most people do on a Tuesday: work. Swift revealed she was in the studio, and fans noted that she may have just hinted she has been working on re-recording Reputation, which she legally became eligible to do on November 11, five years after its release date.
Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift and the Richest Country Star From Each State
Nashville, Tennessee, is known as Music City, and it's the country music capital of the United States. Aspiring stars flock to Nashville, hoping to get their break in a city that the local chamber of...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Mississippi death row inmate dines on pork chops, biscuits in last meal before execution
A Mississippi death row inmate ate all the food he requested for this last meal Wednesday, corrections officials said.
Portland mother fleeing neighborhood where she grew up after finding fentanyl in yard: 'Forcing me out'
The Portland mother called out the city for not doing enough to mitigate the drug and homeless crises after finding the deadly pills in her front yard
Yankees agree to six-year, $162 million deal with Cy Young Award candidate: reports
The New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon have reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal. Rodon has been a top-six Cy Young Award finisher in each of the last two years.
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
DeSantis urging COVID investigation puts Fauci on defensive: 'What's the problem with vaccines?'
On CNN Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci reacted to Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., request that the Florida Supreme Court probe the COVID vaccines.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
Virginia woman arrested after 20-month-old son dies from fentanyl overdose
The Prince William County Police Department arrested a Virginia woman who was wanted in the death of her 20-month-old son who died in June of a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
George Kittle says 49ers have ‘sensed’ Brock Purdy’s confidence from day one: ‘Just wheeling and dealing’
Brock Purdy got the "Mr. Irrelevant" title when he was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, he is the talk of the league after winning the NFC West.
Former MLB slugger's deferred payments revealed, putting Bobby Bonilla to shame
Chris Davis's contract will go down as one of the worst in MLB history, but it looks even worse when you take a look at his deferred payments.
