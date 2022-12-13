Read full article on original website
The White Lotus Star Addresses a Major Season 2 Theory About Cameron and Daphne
The White Lotus fans are still reeling from the big twists, turns, and ultimate resolutions (or not) from the Season 2 finale. As the shock and awe slowly die down, the deeper dissection of the season is beginning to unfold in interviews and episode breakdowns with the cast and crew, who are now out in the press addressing some of the biggest questions White Lotus Season 2 left us with.
Superman & Lois Casting a New Lex Luthor, Jon Cryer Confirms It's Not Him
The CW seems to be casting a new Lex Luthor for Superman & Lois, and Arrowverse star Jon Cryer confirmed that he will not be reprising the role. According to a new report, Lex Luthor will appear in the third season of the fan-favorite series, although it is not clear whether he will be a major threat or a one-off villain. Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch first appeared in the "Arrowverse," The CW's interconnected DC Universe of shows including Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. The show was assumed to be a part of "Earth-Prime," the world on which the Arrowverse takes place following the events of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, but in season 2, fans learned that Superman & Lois actually exists in its own universe.
C2E2 Reveals Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter for 2023 Lineup (Exclusive)
C2E2 is always one of the most entertaining conventions on the calendar, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. ReedPop is celebrating with 12 Days of C2E2, which will reveal a big-time lineup of guests, ticket giveaways, and more surprises, and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal two fan favorites will be in attendance. Buffy the Vampire stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter will be joining the linupe for all three days of the event, and they will be part of a panel and will be available for photo ops and autograph signings. Buffy fans will not want to miss out on all the fun, and you can now get tickets for C2E2 2023 right here!
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons
Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.
Henry Cavill Reveals He’s Done as Superman After Being ‘Told to Announce His Return’: ‘My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed’
Changing their mind. Henry Cavill will no longer portray Superman in the DC movie universe — despite previously announcing that he’d be returning to the role. “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill, 39, wrote […]
2 ‘Brady Bunch’ Actors Played a Gay Couple in a Groovy Sitcom
In 2006, two actors who played brothers in 'The Brady Bunch' portrayed lovers in a popular sitcom and even referenced their earlier roles in the 1969 family comedy.
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
The Batman: Matt Reeves Has Hilarious Reaction to James Gunn's Latest Rumor Debunk
The Batman is remaining in its own continuity for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week, one trade report suggested the acclaimed Matt Reeves picture was being considered as a centerpiece of the DC Universe. New DC Studios boss James Gunn was quick to debunk that report, saying The Batman will remain in its own continuity while he, Peter Safran, and a host of other filmmakers develop the franchise. Now, Reeves himself has commented on the matter in hilarious fashion.
James Gunn Speaks Out on Batman's Future Role in the New DC Universe
Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking a lot of flack for there decisions about their DC Comics film projects ever since their cancellation of Batgirl. They recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new co-CEOs of their new DC Studios arm, and they're making some major changes. Just last month it was thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after doing a cameo in Black Adam, but it turns out that he isn't. Gunn revealed that he's working on a new Superman movie focusing on a younger Superman when he just arrives in Metropolis, and that Cavill will not star in said movie. Gunn also debunked a recent report that claimed that he and Safran were working on ways of merging Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their DC Universe. Now, the director has revealed that Batman will have a major role in the future of the DC Universe during a recent interaction with a fan.
Apple TV+ Cancels Surprising Series After One Season
Apple TV+ has canceled a major original series after its first season tonight before it was renewed for season two. Shantaram follows the story of a fugitive, played by Charlie Hunnam, during the 1980's in Bombay, India. The cancellation isn't so random as the series didn't have a big following like Apple wanted for the Hunnam-led series, and as other series on the streaming service has before. According to Deadline, Shantaram will release its season finale on December 16th, 2022 which will serve as a series finale for the series which filmed throughout the pandemic.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Look at Star-Lord and Gamora Revealed
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing multiple trilogies next year. Following what might be multiple swan songs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a threequel that promises to bring a definitive end to the fan-favorite team as audiences know them. While speculation has run wild regarding who is going to bite the dust in James Gunn's last (for the time being) directorial endeavor for Marvel Studios, an equal amount of theories have surfaced when it comes to how this squad comes together. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and company worked as a cohesive unit in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, but they were missing one key member: Zoe Saldana's Gamora.
DC Fans "Devastated" That Henry Cavill is Out Again as Superman
News that has shaken the internet to its core arrived today with James Gunn confirming that Henry Cavill would not be returning as Superman, despite his Black Adam post-credit scene cameo. The Suicide Squad director turned DC Studios Co-CEO confimred the news in a series of tweets, revealing that he and collaborator Peter Safran had a meeting with Cavill and talked with him about other collaborations. Naturally, considering just two months ago the talk of the town was how the Man of Steel star would be suiting up once again, DC fans are having a lot of thoughts about the promise of Cavill's return suddenly being pulled away. Check out what people are saying below.
Kevin Smith Makes Bold Prediction for James Gunn's DC Studios Plan
Kevin Smith is making a bold prediction about the plans James Gunn and Peter Safran are cooking up for the DC Studios slate: Gunn's ultimate plan is to recreate the iconic "Challenge of the Superfriends" Image in a live-action franchise universe. It's a bold prediction to make, as headlines continue to pour out about the kinds of changes that Gunn and Safran are making to the DC franchise – as well as which actors and/or characters could be swapped in and out.
Avatar 2: Kate Winslet Reveals Why She Reunited With James Cameron Decades After Titanic (Exclusive)
After a 13-year wait, Avatar: The Way of the Water is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night. The sequel will see the return of some favorite actors from the first film as well as some franchise newcomers. One such newcomer is Kate Winslet who previously worked with director James Cameron on Titanic, which earned 11 Academy Awards back in 1998. This week, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Winset about reuniting with Cameron after all these years.
Yellowjackets Gets Renewed for Season 3
Good news, Yellowjackets fans! Not only is the second season of the hit series debuting in March, but it was announced today that Showtime has already renewed the show for a third season. Of course, these days, renewals aren't as much of a guarantee as they used to be, but considering how much of a hit Yellowjackets' first season was, we have faith the show will get to finish out its five-season plan. Today, Deadline shared the news of the early Season 3 renewal which comes almost exactly one year after the early Season 2 renewal.
John Cena and Jason Momoa Team Up for New Buddy Action Comedy Killer Vacation
Warner Bros. Pictures has been known for their fair share of action comedies and it seems that they're developing a new on with some massive talent. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Peacmaker stars Jason Momoa and John Cena are set to reteam on a new action comedy titled Killer Vacation. Plot details are being kept somewhere in a protein powder container, but it's rumored to be set during the holidays. Mark and Brian Gunn penned the script with newly appointed DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran on board to produce with John Rickard. Even though Momoa and Cena shared the screen during the season finale of Peacemaker, it appears that the two actually met on set of Fast and Furious 10. According to Variety, Killer Vacation was "packaged and set up" at Warner Bros. before Safran took the job at DC, so no word on how this will effect his new duties.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Calls Will Poulter's Adam Warlock a "Traditional Superhero"
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn described how Adam Warlock functions as a "traditional supehero." He sat down with EW to talk about everything with Marvel's rag-tag team. When the topic turned to Will Poulter's golden character, he said that he's more of a classically styled her than the chaotic guardians. However, Gunn did says that, "her might be pushing it." All of those wild cosmic powers make him more than a match for the Guardians, but the true purpose for his inclusion goes beyond just having him show up to battle the cast. The filmmaker says that his interaction with Star-Lord and crew are "an interesting juxtaposition with where we've been so far." Keep in mind, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming off battling with a "traditional hero" in Thor: Love and Thunder, so they've seen this routine a bunch of times now. However, with a character so beloved by cosmic Marvel fans, it just seems like there's more for Poulter to do after this adventure ends.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Surprising Moment That Was Entirely CGI
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been on Disney+ for a few weeks now, giving fans some festive cheer courtesy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation featured no shortage of unexpected and surprising moments, between a cameo from Kevin Bacon and some significant character beats with the Guardians. As new tweets from writer-director James Gunn reveals, one of the most heartfelt moments in the special was actually brought to life by CGI — albeit, in an innocuous way. Gunn revealed on social media, the wooden sculptures that Groot (Vin Diesel) gave to the Guardians towards the end of the special were actually CGI, in an effort to match the continuity of the previous scenes that they are referencing.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Buffy the Vampire Slayer "An Extremely Toxic Male Set"
Sarah Michelle Gellar has made many iconic films throughout her career ranging from I Know What You Did Last Summer to Scooby-Doo, but many fans know her best for playing the titular role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer throughout its seven seasons. Recently, some of the show's cast members have been shedding light on what it was really like behind the scenes. Creator Joss Whedon started to come under fire after Justice League star Ray Fisher accused him of mistreatment on the movie's set. Fisher's decision to come forward inspired Buffy and Angel's Charisma Carpenter to do the same and she wrote a statement that claimed Whedon "abused his power on numerous occasions." The post caused an array of actors from Buffy and Angel to offer their support and share their own experiences. Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, Eliza Dushku, J. August Richards, Anthony Head, and more have all made public statements in support of Carpenter. This week, Gellar took part in The Wrap's "Power of Storytelling: Producers Roundtable," and mentioned the "toxic" Buffy set.
