POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SETS 3.95% TAX LEVY INCREASE AT BUDGET PRESENATION AND PUBLIC HEARING
The Polk County Commissioners held a Budget Presentation this eveing for the county’s levy for 2023 and to hear from the public on it with a Public Hearing. After opening the Public Hearing, County Administrator Chuck Whiting presented a review of the budget for 2023, where he reported they had budgeted expenditures of $69,881,941 with a Net Levy of CPA of $26,897,712. They also had reserves applied against the levy at $2,987,670 with $1,382.824 from the County Program Aid, which was $11,579 down from 2022, and they had used $2,511,114 of their American Rescue Plan Act funds.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PERMIT FOR SECOND ELECTRICAL SUBSTATION IN WINGER
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday afternoon at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting by approving the minutes of their meetings on November 15, 22, and 29. The Consent items also included approving several payments to Johnson Controls for the Facilities Department. The first was in the amount of $6,738 for ADS & MUI Upgrade, the second in the amount of $1,418.20 for changing out leaking heating valves, and $1,000 for four-ball valves. The final item on the Consent Items was to approve a payment to Regents of the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, in the amount of $70 for DANCE Training for Polk County Public Health. The board approved all items unanimously.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ESTABLISHMENT OF WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL WATER DISTRICT
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday afternoon at the Polk County Government Center. The board was first approached by Property Records Director Sam Melbye, who came forward with a lease for extension for the city of McIntosh. She explained that the University of Minnesota Extension looked to lease a piece of property on 240 Cleveland Ave in McIntosh, starting on January 1, for $1,562 to be paid on a quarterly period. The board approved the lease unanimously.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 15, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the American Crystal Sugar Company on the week of December 12-16.
CROOKSTON PLANNING COMMISSION CANCELS DECEMBER 20 MEETING
The Crookston Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. has been canceled due to lack of agenda items. No makeup date is scheduled, and the next regular meeting will be Tuesday, January 17.
ALTOZ ZERO-TURN MOWER IS THE FIRST OFF THE PRODUCTION LINE IN NEW RED LAKE FALLS FACILITY
Altoz held a celebration for the first zero-turn mower coming off the production line at their newly expanded facility in Red Lake Falls, MN. Mayor Allen Bertilrud, Owners Dennis and Terri Brazier, along with company staff, erupted into applause as the TRX-tracked zero-turn mower was the first to roll off the production line. As production ramps up, the company will increase hiring efforts at the Red Lake Falls facility.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT POSTPONES MULTIUSE COMPLEX INFO MEETING TO DECEMBER 20
The Crookston School District is postponing the informational meeting tonight on the Proposed Multiuse Complex due to the predicted weather conditions. It has been rescheduled to Tuesday, December 20, at 6:30 pm in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The Crookston School District strongly encourages the district stakeholders to participate in...
TRI-COUNTY REGIONAL COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BOARD RENEWS SEVERAL CONTRACTS FOR 2023
The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular board meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the board began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for the month of November. Executive Director Andrew Larson reported the jail had 150 inmates, with 47 in for per diems. Their DOC work release numbers had six inmates, and U.S. Marshall’s inmates were at 15. They had 154 inmates for their average daily population for the month, with many still being there for awaiting trials, 36 for controlled substance use, and eight for drug possession. They were just under eight for DOC numbers and just shy of 13 inmates for their average daily population for U.S. Marshalls. The Probation Department had 81 new cases, with 58 being felonies.
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
CROOKSTON DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINNING AT 8:00 TONIGHT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING
The City of Crookston is declaring a snow emergency which will take effect tonight, December 15, at 8:00 p.m. The emergency shall remain in effect until Friday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. During a snow emergency, there is no parking allowed on city streets. Parking restrictions exclude the downtown district....
HIGHLAND & WASHINGTON PTOS WISH TO THANK STUDENTS, FAMILIES, FRIENDS AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS FOR READ-A-THON DONATIONS
The Highland and Washington Elementary Schools PTOs wrote a letter of thanks to all their donors who donated money during their Read-a-Thon fundraiser in November. The letter can be seen below- The Highland & Washington Schools’ Read-a-Thon fundraisers were held November 7-18, 2022. Students enjoyed Dr. Seuss-themed days and friendly...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Abednego Benedict Thomas Jr., 22, of Fargo, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Jason Russell Johnson, 35, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession by False Title/Representation as Authorized.
CROOKSTON YOUTH WRESTLERS COMPETE IN CROOKSTON TOURNEY
The Crookston Youth Wrestling Club hosted its annual wrestling tournament on Sunday at the Crookston High School gymnasium. Crookston wrestlers had a great showing. The results are below. 1st Place: Jacob Kresl, Eli Bill, Adien Samuelson, Cass Hanson. 2nd Place: Sawyer Edlund, Cullen Anderson, Riker Chaput, Henry Herbert. 3rd Place:...
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY-CROOKSTON THANKS SR.’S OF ST. BENEDICT ONGOING GENEROSITY
The Benedictine Living Community-Crookston (Villa St. Vincent) thanks the Sr.’s of St. Benedict for their ongoing generosity with their recent significant Foundation Support towards our elevator project and continuing prayer. Pictured L to R: Sr. Jane Becker, Sr. of St. Benedict Administrator, Pastor Bill Humiston, Spiritual Care Director Villa,...
GRAND FORKS POLICE LOCATE SUSPECT AFTER SEARCH ON CONTINENTAL DRIVE
On December 13, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a search warrant was served at an apartment located at 1800 Continental Drive in Grand Forks. The search warrant was obtained in order to allow officers to search a specific apartment for an individual wanted for felony arrest warrants from Cass County, North Dakota. Due to the criminal history of the wanted subject, the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team was utilized for the search and arrest in order to ensure the safety of all involved. The subject was located and successfully taken into custody without incident.
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO TRUCK FIRE INSIDE BUILDING
At approximately 7:07 a.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 1029 8th Ave NE for a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, crews found a paper shredding truck fully involved in fire on the street. The truck had initially started on fire inside the building, but workers removed the truck from the building and attempted to empty the shredded paper from the box.
