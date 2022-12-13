LETTER: ASML’s Generosity Reflects the Wilton Community It has Eagerly Embraced, and is a Gift to All

Read full article on original website
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Library & Wilton Schools to Explore Climate Change & Meaning of Community for Wilton Reads 2023
Wilton Library has chosen Vigil Harbor as the book selection for Wilton Reads 2023, the library’s annual community-wide reading program. Vigil Harbor by National Book Award-winner Julia Glass is a contemporary novel, set 10 years in the future in a small coastal community in Massachusetts, where residents are struggling with changes and difficulties including climate instability, political violence, and domestic upheavals. The library will again collaborate with Wilton Public Schools to facilitate discussions and conversations throughout the community on all levels.
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Volunteers Bring “Home for the Holidays” to Action
“Home for the holidays” is much more than a sentiment for parishioners of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. On Saturday, Dec. 3, a dozen enthusiastic St. Matthew’s volunteers partnered with HomeFront to make substantial safety and energy efficiency repairs for three buildings operated by Open Doors in Norwalk as supportive and affordable housing.
goodmorningwilton.com
Ms President US: Wilton Girls Have Conversation with State Leaders
Ms President US, a girls’ civic leadership program, held its third session on Nov. 11 dedicated to an informational session held with CT state leaders. The girls hit the ground running, beginning the session with a discussion on the recent election. Every participant had thoughts about every aspect of the process, recollecting their experiences visiting the polls with their parents. They described the inclusion of the amendment to the Connecticut Constitution allowing early voting laws to be passed, concluding as a group that any policy that makes it easier for people to vote is a good one.
Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County
Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
Bristol Press
DK Movement recognized by Connecticut Better Business Bureau
BRISTOL – Area clothing brand DK Movement was recently recognized by the Connecticut Better Business Bureau with an honorable mention at an annual awards ceremony where the Bristol business was commended on its community activities within the city and greater area. The award was given at the 2022 Marketplace...
Why Are WestConn Students Mushing Faces in Danbury? The Answer is Easy as Pie
Why Are WestConn Students Mushing Faces in Danbury? The Answer is Easy as Pie. The students are smashing pies into their professors faces to raise money. The students paid money to smash a pie in the face of their favorite, or least favorite professor. WestConn released a Youtube video on 11/28/22 to show off their messy game, writing: "WCSU's Psych Alliance hosts a Pie a Professor event to raise funds for the Psychology Department."
larchmontloop.com
Purchase College Based Retirement Community in Final Construction Phase
Empty nesters and others looking for a university-based retirement community will soon have Broadview at Purchase College to consider. (previous coverage) A topping off ceremony celebrated the raising and installation of the senior living community’s final construction beam last month. The beam bore signatures of future residents, or “Charter Members.”
New Canaan Chief Leaving Policing To Become Darien School District's First Security Director
The chief of a Fairfield County police department is retiring from his position after almost 10 years to become a neighboring school district's first-ever director of security. New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski Jr. announced the news on Thursday, Dec. 15, saying that he is leaving the department at the...
goodmorningwilton.com
Bd. of Education to Hold Community Conversation on Superintendent’s 2023-24 Proposed Budget
Superintendent Kevin J. Smith is inviting all interested members of the Wilton community to participate in a community conversation about the education budget for 2023-24. Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet in small groups with Board of Education members and Wilton Public Schools administrators to share their thoughts, questions, and suggestions about current budget priorities, and recommendations for moving forward. The evening will be an opportunity for Wilton residents to become engaged at the very beginning of the budget process.
How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost
If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
westportlocal.com
Manna Toast Announces Closing: “we’ve chosen not to invest in scaling the business”
Manna Toast will be closing at the end of this year. To all our customers, partners, local farms and suppliers, and our myriad of supporters—thank you! Each and every one of you has been an integral part of Manna Toast. We started in 2020, bravely opening during the height...
hamlethub.com
Western Middle School’s Suzanne Coyne Named Connecticut Association of Schools 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones is proud to share that the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) has named Western Middle School’s Ms. Suzanne Coyne as its 2023 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year. Annually, CAS selection committee, consisting of active and retired principals and assistant principals,...
goodmorningwilton.com
Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel
The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
luxury-houses.net
Feel the Sense of Classic Modernism that Refreshing and Timeless in this Breathtaking, Distinctive New Construction in Darien, CT $4.995M
The Estate in Darien is a luxurious home thoughtfully designed and detailed with a fresh modern inspiration now available for sale. This home located at 4 Linda Ln, Darien, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 6,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Bruce A Baker (203 912 7061, 203 655 8234 x7001) – William Pitt Sotheby’s Int’l for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Darien.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – The Three Biggest Threats to Our Health This Winter
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about the risks of a potential “Tri-Demic” this season. Everyone needs to take precautions to avoid getting influenza (the flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT
New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Fraud Charges
January 1st, 2022, Westport Police initiated an investigation after a local resident reported a check that she mailed had been intercepted, altered, and deposited into a TD Bank account. The investigating detective prepared a search warrant for the account to which the check was deposited. The search warrant was served...
Danbury Mayor: Seasoned Police Hires Will Give the City ‘A Leg Up’
The Danbury Police Department recently hired 9 new police officers. "New" probably isn't the right way to describe them, they are "lateral transfers" meaning they were police officers elsewhere. The hires are not just getting attention here in the Hat City, but also in the Big City. According to the NY Post, 6 of the 9 officers are former NYPD officers who are leaving a department where "morale is horrible."
ctexaminer.com
Accidental Disposal of Radioactive Waste Uncovers Lack of Safety Measures at St. Vincent’s Medical Center
BRIDGEPORT — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is proposing an $8,000 fine for St. Vincent’s Medical Center after the hospital failed to properly dispose of radioactive material — an incident that led to an investigation revealing a broader failure to follow safety procedures for radioactive material and exposure at the hospital.
