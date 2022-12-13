Read full article on original website
Draymond says fan threatened his life, calls for consequences
MILWAUKEE -- The ugliest moment in the Warriors' latest 128-111 road loss Tuesday night to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum didn't come on the court. It was close to it, maybe too close. As Giannis Antetokounmpo attempted two free throws with six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third quarter, Draymond...
Michael Jordan didn’t want redesigned MVP trophy to look like him
Take a look at the redesigned and renamed Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for the Defensive Player of the Year and it looks like Olajuwon in silhouette encased in crystal. Same with the John Havlicek Trophy for the Sixth Man of the Year, or the new Jerry West Trophy for the league’s most clutch player.
Why Kerr says NBA renaming MVP is meaningful to MJ in many ways
MILWAUKEE -- The NBA is renaming it's regular-season MVP award after Michael Jordan, the league announced Tuesday morning, along with honoring past greats for five other top awards that are handed out at the end of the season. Jordan, regarded as the NBA's greatest player of all time by most,...
“We were just beaten soundly in every way, shape and form!" - Mike Budenholzer reacts to the blowout loss versus the Memphis Grizzlies
Coach Bud kept it simple when analyzing the game.
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target
Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
Report: Kings, Pistons engaged in Nerlens Noel trade talks
The Kings reportedly are interested in adding some length to their roster. Sacramento is engaged in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons involving 6-foot-10 center Nerlens Noel, The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported, citing sources. Detroit also is talking to the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks...
Suns Injury Report Against The Clippers
The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Ready to Ball: LaMelo returns to Hornets against Pistons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball returned Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons after missing 11 games because of an ankle injury. Ball played in only his fourth game of the season. The Hornets have lost five straight to fall to 7-20. Ball was sidelined after reinjuring his left ankle Nov. 16 when he stepped on a fan’s foot while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds. He initially sprained his ankle when he stepped on an Anthony GIll’s foot in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards, causing him to miss the first 13 games of the regular season. Ball returned Nov. 12, but reinjured the ankle in his third game back. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Ball was able to do more in practice this week and expects that he’ll “still be able to play a decent amount of minutes.”
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
What we learned in Warriors' ugly road loss to Bucks
The first two minutes Tuesday night in Milwaukee showcased the Warriors in sync, making three of their first four shots while holding the Bucks scoreless. The other 46 minutes were an entirely different matter, with that early 7-0 lead getting buried in a 128-111 loss that featured seven technical fouls and at least one fan being tossed from Fiserv Forum.
3 observations after Sixers score 80 in first half, blow out Kings
With the defending champions the next team in town, the Sixers improved to 3-0 on their homestand Tuesday night. They earned a 123-103 win over the Kings in their third game of seven in a row at Wells Fargo Center. The Warriors will visit Friday night. Joel Embiid had 31...
Report: Steph to miss two weeks with labral injury in shoulder
The Warriors' rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season has taken another tough hit. Steph Curry is expected to be out at least two weeks with a labral injury in his left shoulder, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thursday, citing sources, that Curry...
Ex-NBA player calls Celtics' recent 4-2 road trip 'terrible' in stunning take
The Boston Celtics just completed a six-game road trip during which they earned a 4-2 record and beat some very talented teams and several of the top 15 players in the world. And yet, that wasn't good enough for former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson. Not even close, actually.
How to watch Hornets vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
This Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.19 points per contest. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Detroit Pistons will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Spectrum Center. If the game is anything like Detroit's 127-126 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Where Fox, Kings stars rank on The Ringer's NBA Top 100 list
The Kings' stars are getting the recognition they deserve. In The Ringers' "Top 100 Players in the NBA" list, De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter all made the cut as decided by a panel of four writers. At No. 28 is Fox, ahead of players like Kawhi Leonard (30),...
Soderblom not worried about losing his confidence
The Blackhawks felt it was important to have two veteran goaltenders for the 2022-23 season, especially in Year 1 of a rebuild. The roster was stripped almost to the bare bones over the offseason and was expected to give up a lot of high-quality chances, so it wasn't going to be an ideal situation to develop a prospect at the NHL level.
Thunder Need Home Stand as Away Woes Continue
Oklahoma City is 11-16 overall this season with 11 of those losses coming on the road. Oklahoma City returns to the Paycom Center Wednesday after a five game road trip where the Thunder finished 2-3. The Thunder dropped the final three games of the trip after winning the first two....
Steph, Kerr receive techs after irate reaction to no-call
Steph Curry and Steve Kerr were fuming after a no-call on a 3-pointer in the first quarter of Tuesday's game between the Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. With 40 seconds remaining in the opening frame, Curry launched a 3-point attempt over Bucks center Brook Lopez with Milwaukee guard Wesley Matthews swiping at Curry from behind. Curry made the 3-pointer, but fell to the ground after Matthews appeared to make contact with him in the act of shooting.
Before throwing to Penei Sewell, Jared Goff told him: “Hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid”
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before...
Warriors offer Wiggins injury update ahead of clash vs. 76ers
Andrew Wiggins' much-needed return to the court could come soon, the Warriors announced Thursday. The forward has missed Golden State's last five games with a right adductor strain and was re-evaluated Thursday in Philadelphia. Following the evaluation. Wiggins was cleared to participate in Warriors practices and shootarounds, though his return...
