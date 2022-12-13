Read full article on original website
Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County
Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
goodmorningwilton.com
Organizations Serving Wilton Youth Get “Question, Persuade, Refer” Suicide-Reduction Training
Wilton Youth Council brought together a group of youth-serving community members on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the quarterly meeting of the Coalition for Youth. The Coalition is a loose-knit consortium of organizations that serve youth and families in Wilton that work together to prevent substance misuse and promote the mental health and emotional well-being of youth and families.
News 12
Fairfield Public Schools BOE votes to add Eid al-Fitr to school calendar
The Fairfield Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday on establishing a holiday for Eid al-Fitr on the school calendar. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan fasting in the spring and is celebrated with food and family gatherings. Students have been campaigning for the cause, attending meetings, making speeches...
hamlethub.com
Greenwich Public Schools Appoint Cara Vitolo Assistant Principal at Glenville School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointment of Ms. Cara Vitolo as assistant principal at Glenville School, effective January 3. Ms. Vitolo replaces Ms. Barbara Brennan Oxer, who is leaving GPS after 20 years of dedicated service. Ms. Vitolo will support the entire Glenville community, assisting in the development and achievement of school goals and objectives, while advocating on behalf of all students.
Red Cross Helping Family Of 6 Following Stamford House Fire
A family of six was left homeless after an early-morning fire devasted their Fairfield County home. The blaze broke out in Stamford around 2:20 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 49 Brooklawn Ave. First-arriving firefighters from the Glenbrook fire station arrived at the scene in less than three minutes and found...
larchmontloop.com
Purchase College Based Retirement Community in Final Construction Phase
Empty nesters and others looking for a university-based retirement community will soon have Broadview at Purchase College to consider. (previous coverage) A topping off ceremony celebrated the raising and installation of the senior living community’s final construction beam last month. The beam bore signatures of future residents, or “Charter Members.”
hamlethub.com
Western Middle School’s Suzanne Coyne Named Connecticut Association of Schools 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones is proud to share that the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) has named Western Middle School’s Ms. Suzanne Coyne as its 2023 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year. Annually, CAS selection committee, consisting of active and retired principals and assistant principals,...
goodmorningwilton.com
Bd. of Education to Hold Community Conversation on Superintendent’s 2023-24 Proposed Budget
Superintendent Kevin J. Smith is inviting all interested members of the Wilton community to participate in a community conversation about the education budget for 2023-24. Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet in small groups with Board of Education members and Wilton Public Schools administrators to share their thoughts, questions, and suggestions about current budget priorities, and recommendations for moving forward. The evening will be an opportunity for Wilton residents to become engaged at the very beginning of the budget process.
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – The Three Biggest Threats to Our Health This Winter
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about the risks of a potential “Tri-Demic” this season. Everyone needs to take precautions to avoid getting influenza (the flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Meteorologist Sam Kantrow visits Meadowside School in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Meteorologist Sam Kantrow was in Milford today at Meadowside Elementary School talking to the kindergarten students about the weather. They talked about the four seasons – droughts – and how to stay safe during a natural disaster. If you want a visit from...
Eyewitness News
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
greenwichsentinel.com
Brunswick School Honors the Life of Teddy Balkind
Brunswick School Honors the Life of Teddy Balkind with its Balkind Balcony. Last week at Brunswick School, its varsity ice hockey team was set to kick off its ice hockey season on December 1 playing a game against the Loomis Chaffee School inside the Hartong Rink when the players first paused for a moment of silence to remember the life of Teddy Balkind, a 16-year-old sophomore from St. Luke’s School in New Canaan. Balkind died after his neck was accidentaly cut by another player’s skate on the Brunswick ice 11 months ago on January 6. The tragic incident had brought an outpouring of support from across the world for the Balkind family.
Man Accused Of Getting Into Physical Altercation With Victim At Darien Café
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police said he got into an argument that turned physical at a Fairfield County café. Timothy Stillwell was arrested at a Norwalk business on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on an active warrant stemming from an incident that happened in Darien a few days earlier, the Darien Police Department said.
goodmorningwilton.com
Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel
The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost
If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
Danbury Mayor: Seasoned Police Hires Will Give the City ‘A Leg Up’
The Danbury Police Department recently hired 9 new police officers. "New" probably isn't the right way to describe them, they are "lateral transfers" meaning they were police officers elsewhere. The hires are not just getting attention here in the Hat City, but also in the Big City. According to the NY Post, 6 of the 9 officers are former NYPD officers who are leaving a department where "morale is horrible."
ctexaminer.com
Accidental Disposal of Radioactive Waste Uncovers Lack of Safety Measures at St. Vincent’s Medical Center
BRIDGEPORT — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is proposing an $8,000 fine for St. Vincent’s Medical Center after the hospital failed to properly dispose of radioactive material — an incident that led to an investigation revealing a broader failure to follow safety procedures for radioactive material and exposure at the hospital.
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: And Stay Off His Lawn!
2022-12-14@4:14pm–#Fairfield CT– An Amazon driver in a rented U-Haul partially blocked an Andrassy Avenue resident’s driveway while making a delivery. The Amazon driver said the resident chased him in his car and attempted to allegedly run him off the road according to radio reports.
