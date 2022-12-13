Brunswick School Honors the Life of Teddy Balkind with its Balkind Balcony. Last week at Brunswick School, its varsity ice hockey team was set to kick off its ice hockey season on December 1 playing a game against the Loomis Chaffee School inside the Hartong Rink when the players first paused for a moment of silence to remember the life of Teddy Balkind, a 16-year-old sophomore from St. Luke’s School in New Canaan. Balkind died after his neck was accidentaly cut by another player’s skate on the Brunswick ice 11 months ago on January 6. The tragic incident had brought an outpouring of support from across the world for the Balkind family.

