Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Local high school students recommend a TikTok social media presence for Apple ValleyThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Adelanto continues discussion on regulating food truck vendingThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Victorville awards first fire academy scholarship amid wildland firefighter shortageThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Victorville awarding Irwin Academy student plaque for civil rights essay on Frances Ellen Watkins HarperThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Related
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
vvng.com
Irwin Academy 6th Grader Receives Surprise visit from Victorville Mayor Debra Jones after winning Essay Contest
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Sixth graders at Irwin Academy School of Performing Arts received an unexpected visit from Victorville Mayor Debra Jones when she joined their lunch period to surprise the winner of the City of Victorville’s Annual Civil Rights Memorial Essay Contest. When Mayor Jones made the surprise...
iecn.com
San Bernardino artist finds inspiration through culture
Among Ricardo Moctezuma’s work, a 2022 CSUSB graduate, there are vibrantly colored axolotls, jaguars and coyotes that can easily catch passerbys’ attention. Moctezuma’s axolotl pieces are popular amongst the November 19 San Bernardino Art Walk attendees. Within minutes of one another, a customer purchased an axolotl sticker, while another bought an original painting of the aquatic amphibian.
menifee247.com
Community shows support for family of Clarissa Lewis
The following is a message from the cheer moms of Liberty High School regarding the sudden passing of Liberty student and cheerleader Clarissa Lewis and ways the public can support the family:. As many are aware, Clarissa Lewis (aka Rissa) lost her young and precious life in the tragic accident...
iheart.com
Dunkin' Opened Its Restaurant of the Future in Colton
Dunkin opened it’s doors to it’s newest Next generation restaurant in Colton. The store will hold it’s official grand opening on January 7th and more details will be shared as the event gets closer. But it’s the Dunkin' of the future, with a new, warm interior color pallet, a drive thru, free wife, an innovative tap system and more.
Bellflower family surprised with special Spark of Love delivery
Spark of Love has been helping thousands of families for the past 30 years. Watch Danny Romero surprise a Bellflower family!
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fontana, CA
You’ll find Fontana in San Bernardino County, Southern California. It’s the second largest city in the county and offers locals and visitors several community events and activities. The city’s location is unique, nestled against the mountains and sitting 50 miles east of Los Angeles. It makes for...
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
vvng.com
Family stranded on an unmaintained dirt road rescued by deputies in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station helped locate a family that was stuck on a dirt road, officials said. On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:48 pm, deputies received a 911 call from a stranded motorist. “According to the...
theeastsiderla.com
Actor claims Echo Park restaurant worker told him and same-sex date, 'We don't allow your behavior'
Echo Park -- An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.”. Actor and comedian Drew Droege posted Tuesday that he and his date were finishing drinks and kissing...
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
vvng.com
3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Moreno Valley, CA
Moreno Valley in Riverside County, Southern California, has a dynamic and vibrant community. The city is bursting with life, culture, and beauty that amazes anyone who steps foot in it. It offers various activities you can enjoy and many attractions to explore. Here are just a few free things to...
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
vvng.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death. The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around...
vvng.com
One dead after car wraps around a tree near Hesperia Lake Park
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed after a vehicle wrapped around a tree during a single-vehicle traffic collision near Hesperia Lake Park Tuesday. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on December 13, 2022, involving a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century that was traveling on the 7500 block of Arrowhead Lake Road.
Teen boy found dead 44 years ago in Long Beach identified as runaway from La Puente
More than four decades after police found the body of a teen boy on a Long Beach street, investigators have now learned his identity, all with the help of advanced DNA technology.
vvng.com
Several Were Ejected in Fatal Bus Crash Owned By Tufesa USA LLC, CHP says
Unincorporated Barstow (VVNG.com) — A 2016 Volvo bus owned by Tufesa USA LLC operated by a 51-year-old male from Las Vegas, NV, veered off Interstate 15 resulting in a deadly impact, CHP officials confirmed. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11:33 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow...
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million
Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
Comments / 0