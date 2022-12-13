ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

iecn.com

San Bernardino artist finds inspiration through culture

Among Ricardo Moctezuma’s work, a 2022 CSUSB graduate, there are vibrantly colored axolotls, jaguars and coyotes that can easily catch passerbys’ attention. Moctezuma’s axolotl pieces are popular amongst the November 19 San Bernardino Art Walk attendees. Within minutes of one another, a customer purchased an axolotl sticker, while another bought an original painting of the aquatic amphibian.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
menifee247.com

Community shows support for family of Clarissa Lewis

The following is a message from the cheer moms of Liberty High School regarding the sudden passing of Liberty student and cheerleader Clarissa Lewis and ways the public can support the family:. As many are aware, Clarissa Lewis (aka Rissa) lost her young and precious life in the tragic accident...
MENIFEE, CA
iheart.com

Dunkin' Opened Its Restaurant of the Future in Colton

Dunkin opened it’s doors to it’s newest Next generation restaurant in Colton. The store will hold it’s official grand opening on January 7th and more details will be shared as the event gets closer. But it’s the Dunkin' of the future, with a new, warm interior color pallet, a drive thru, free wife, an innovative tap system and more.
COLTON, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fontana, CA

You’ll find Fontana in San Bernardino County, Southern California. It’s the second largest city in the county and offers locals and visitors several community events and activities. The city’s location is unique, nestled against the mountains and sitting 50 miles east of Los Angeles. It makes for...
FONTANA, CA
vvng.com

Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
HESPERIA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley in Riverside County, Southern California, has a dynamic and vibrant community. The city is bursting with life, culture, and beauty that amazes anyone who steps foot in it. It offers various activities you can enjoy and many attractions to explore. Here are just a few free things to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death. The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

One dead after car wraps around a tree near Hesperia Lake Park

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed after a vehicle wrapped around a tree during a single-vehicle traffic collision near Hesperia Lake Park Tuesday. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on December 13, 2022, involving a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century that was traveling on the 7500 block of Arrowhead Lake Road.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Several Were Ejected in Fatal Bus Crash Owned By Tufesa USA LLC, CHP says

Unincorporated Barstow (VVNG.com) — A 2016 Volvo bus owned by Tufesa USA LLC operated by a 51-year-old male from Las Vegas, NV, veered off Interstate 15 resulting in a deadly impact, CHP officials confirmed. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11:33 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow...
BARSTOW, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million

Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
RIVERSIDE, CA

