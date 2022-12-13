ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 29

Freedom's Oracle
2d ago

didn't she claim to want to control the border??? she needs to be recalled!!! count 1 is thiscount 2 is violating peoples rights getting twitter to censor people on behalf of the government secretary of statecount three unethical to run elections threatening arrests for those that refuse to certify

Reply(1)
10
nicyboosma
1d ago

how the hell she was elected in the first place.. oh wait she heads the election results so of course it would always be in her favor. she never has cared about the people of united States just like Biden. let's just give her all the illegals caught in a week at her home and see how she likes it. if she doesn't change her tune just ship them daily to her until she builds security at the boarder

Reply(4)
2
Teco
1d ago

She lied about securing the border, just like every other liberal

Reply(2)
8
Related
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed

Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kawc.org

San Luis mayor proclaims local emergency

The mayor of San Luis proclaimed a local emergency regarding concerns over public health and rising numbers of migrants at the border. San Luis city officials said Mayor Nieves Riedel issued the proclamation Thursday afternoon in part due to the high number of migrants expected in the coming days as Title 42 is expected to end.
SAN LUIS, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says

PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of the Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Ducey believes rise to governor of Arizona, 8-year stint a testament to execution of plan

PHOENIX — Doug Ducey believes he was able to become governor of Arizona and retain the position because he built and executed the plan he envisioned for the state. “We put a road map out there and I do think having that plan, being able to stand up in front of a room and say, ‘I have a plan’ and passing that out … if you look at that roadmap today, you can check a lot of those boxes,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Here are all the GOP legal challenges to Arizona’s election results

Most unsuccessful Arizona statewide Republican nominees formally contested their opponents’ certified victories, pushing vast allegations to argue votes should be set aside or adjusted that would flip the outcomes.  State and county election officials insist no voter was disenfranchised, finishing the certification process last week in accordance with a statutory timeline that began a five-day window when…
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Tells Judge Court ‘Should Not Indulge’ Losing Candidate Kari Lake’s ‘Absurd’ Lawsuit ‘a Minute Longer’

Arizona’s Secretary of State turned Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) told a judge that the court “should not indulge” losing candidate Kari Lake’s (R) lawsuit asking to reverse her “insurmountable” 17,117-vote defeat “a minute longer than it takes to dismiss it.”. “Lake’s contest fails...
ARIZONA STATE
yumacountyaz.gov

Proclamation by the Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors Declaring an Emergency in the Unincorporated Areas of Yuma County to Address the Health and Humanitarian Border Crisis

Proclamation by the Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. Declaring an Emergency in the Unincorporated Areas of Yuma County to Address the Health and Humanitarian Border Crisis. Yuma County Chairman Tony Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County to address the continuing health...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected

Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit requesting that the election he lost be overturned has no leg to stand on and should be rejected by the court, said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “(This) election contest is little more than a claim in search of a factual basis,” Hobbs’ attorney, Andy Gaona, wrote in a motion asking […] The post Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories

In a filing riddled with errors and new evidence-free claims of forgery and election malfeasance, the attorney for failed GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem says there are no grounds for a judge to dismiss the challenge to the election results without conducting a hearing on the claims.  Finchem is seeking to overturn his […] The post Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Yuma names new police chief

Yuma has a new police chief. City officials announced Monday they selected Thomas Garrity from among three candidates in a nationwide search. Garrity most recently served as Commander in the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia. He brings more than 32 years of experience. Garrity will take over for...
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Arizona still subject to election challenges by losing Republican candidates

PHOENIX -- The attorney for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asked judges Tuesday to throw out bids by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to overturn the election results. Andy Gaona told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson that the legal grounds for claims by the failed Republican candidate for governor are "nonexistent.''
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Navajo Nation owned utility company to develop Big Sandy Lithium Project

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company has partnered with an Australian-owned mining company to develop a proposed open-pit lithium mining operation in western Arizona. The Tribal-owned utility NTEC will create a plan to operate and manage everything from permitting requirements to final mine design and construction of the Big Sandy lithium project. The proposed mining site is near the community of Wikieup.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Lake seeks money to pay for election lawsuit

Kari Lake’s raising funds to pay for her legal battle over Arizona’s election results. The Trump-endorsed Republican candidate’s lawsuit gives the courts two options; throw out Maricopa County’s election results and declare her governor or rerun the election entirely in the state’s most populous county.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence

Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.  “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy