Topeka, KS

Missing a delivery? What to do if your online order never arrives

By Ashley Oliver
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – With Christmas less than two weeks away, many people are putting the finishing touches on their holiday shopping lists.

With so many people shopping online for the holidays, this time of anticipation can quickly turn into worries over whether your package will arrive at all. And if you hear nothing from the online seller, those worries can become anger and frustration. But what can you do?

The Federal Trade Commission has advice for online shoppers who are looking for those missing deliveries.

  • First, the FTC says contact the seller. Most businesses will work with you to resolve the problem and keep you as a customer.
  • If that doesn’t work, you still didn’t get your order and the charge shows up on your credit card statement, dispute the charge.
  • If you paid by debit card, contact your debit card company. Ask if they can help you.
Police, sheriff dedicate Christmas tree after destruction of Fallen Officers Memorial in Topeka

Some of these headaches can be avoided by doing some research before you buy. You can also take steps to avoid package thefts.

  • Check out the company or product. The FTC recommends searching online for the name plus words like “review,” “complaint,” or “scam.” See what other people say about it. And read the seller’s description of the product carefully. If they offer name-brand goods at steeply discounted prices, they might be fakes.
  • Pay by credit card. You’ll get protections under federal law, so you don’t have to pay for things you ordered but didn’t get.
  • Redirect your package to your workplace or to nearby shipping location. FedEx can deliver to multiple businesses, like Walgreens or Dollar General. Porch thieves can’t steal your package if they’re never tempted by the opportunity.
  • Put a temporary hold on your deliveries. If you know you’ll be out of town, you can make arrangements beforehand to prevent any delayed packages from getting dropped off at an empty home.

So what do you do if you suspect a package has been stolen? FedEx has recommendations for reporting thefts.

  • First, document what happened. FedEx says be sure to keep your tracking information and shipping receipts.
  • File your claim as soon as possible. For U.S. packages, FedEx says you must file no later than 60 days from the shipment date.
  • Be specific as you can. Provide as many details as you can about your missing items when you file your claim.
Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

The FTC says you don’t have to accept shipping delays. By law, online sellers have to ship when they say they will. If they don’t ship then, they have to tell you and give you a chance to cancel and get a full refund. If they don’t give a shipping date, they have 30 days to ship from the date of your order.

If you suspect a scam, report it to the FTC by clicking here .

