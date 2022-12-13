Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising the public to plan ahead if traveling late today through Saturday as a winter storm is forecast to impact roadways in many regions especially west of Worcester. The storm system will travel west to east with accumulating snow up to 12 inches in some areas predicted in Franklin, Berkshire, and Hampshire counties and mostly light rain and heavy rain for Eastern regions of the state.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO