BITS & BYTES: Benefit Concert; Women in Yiddish Literature lecture; TapRoot Square Dance; Bennington Museum gala; Ventfort Hall Holiday Cabaret

theberkshireedge.com
W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project launches search for sculptor
Great Barrington — A group looking to create a sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois in front of the Mason Public Library has officially started its search for a sculptor and has released an open call request for qualifications for sculptors on its website. Project Chair Julie Michaels told The...
theberkshireedge.com
Where We Are (Part 4): Maryellen and Joe Levin, West Stockbridge
Author’s Note: I conducted this interview with my neighbors Joe and Maryellen Levin, whose house faces mine, on November 8. On December 7, Joe passed away, after falling ill just three days earlier. He’d practiced law in Queens, N.Y. until retiring a few years ago. They have two sons, one of whom owns a home next to theirs. Maryellen has given me permission to publish our interview.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Son Little and Lizzie No; Eric Martin’s BIG Acoustic; Zoom mindfulness series; Early animation short films; Wintering birds lectures
Sheffield— See Son Little with Lizzie No at Race Brook Lodge’s Barnspace Concert on Thursday, December 15. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Blending elements of acoustic blues, vintage soul, and conscious hip-hop into a mixture that’s expressive yet deeply personal, Son Little is the alias of Aaron Livingston, a singer, instrumentalist, and songwriter. See more at sonlittle.com, on youtube, spotify, or instagram.
Where to dine in Western Mass.: These are the best choices, OpenTable says
Looking to eat out this weekend in Western Massachusetts?. Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled a list of the top dining locations in the region, part of its monthly analysis of online reviews that aims to show the most popular local restaurants. This month’s list is based on more than...
theberkshireedge.com
Great Barrington celebrates the holidays
Great Barrington — The town turned into a land of winter joy during its annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event on Saturday, December 10. The event was organized by The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce, with town businesses and organizations taking part in it for the past 16 years.
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Dan Alden of A.C.R.E.S. offers one of the most dynamically zoned and developable riverfront properties of its size in Great Barrington. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of...
I Can’t Be The Only One Who Misses These Berkshire County Restaurants (Photos)
As everyone knows, times are especially tough right now. Not just in Berkshire County, but all over. However, when a business that has to close its doors for good happens to be a local business, that just hits that much harder. Recently, Berkshire County has seen some great restaurants that...
Westfield commissioners honor hiking group for restoration of Tekoa Park
WESTFIELD — At its Dec. 12 meeting, Westfield Parks and Recreation Commissioner Scott LaBombard presented Elizabeth Massa and Karen McTaggart, co-founders of the Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers, with a certificate of volunteer appreciation for their work cleaning up and clearing a trail at Tekoa Park on Route 20. “We...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
8 Country Road: Robert A. Huskins and Linda M. Huskins of Adams to David E. Girard Jr and Shereen R. Girard, $330,000 on 12/02/2022. 72 Orchard Street: Sarah A. Turner and Brandon Degrosso of Adams to Elizabeth Asch, $245,000 on 11/30/2022. 166 Howland Avenue: Fredy Alvarez and Gail Alvarez of...
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke names 50th recipient of Gallivan Award
The St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke has named Jenn Voyik-Morrison of East Longmeadow its 2023 Gallivan Award Winner.
Daily Collegian
Happy Ending: A review of The Spoke Line, Amherst’s hottest new club
Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. There’s a new nightclub in town and it is quite the popular spot. Rivaling the likes of The Spoke, Stacker’s Pub and McMurphy’s Uptown Tavern, The Spoke Line is consistently packed and popping all weekend. After hearing many friends and acquaintances talk about how much time they spend there each night, I had to investigate it for myself.
iheart.com
Northampton Recreational Pot Store To Close
A recreational marijuana shop in Northampton that just opened this past March is closing its doors for good this week. The Source on Pleasant Street will be the state's first recreational marijuana shop to close since adult-use dispensaries began opening in 2018. The Source is the 12th pot shop to...
This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?
As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
WWLP 22News
LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
thereminder.com
Mall owner again asks to build apartments on Whitney Avenue
WEST SPRINGFIELD – The Pyramid Company is looking for the second round in their effort to have a zone change implemented for a parcel near the Holyoke line. The Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the second floor auditorium at Town Hall, 26 Central St. The hearing is to consider a petition for a zoning map amendment to redesignate a 17.66-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Whitney Avenue and Highland Avenue from Residence A-2 to Residence C.
thereminder.com
Air show landing again at Westfield-Barnes Airport in 2023
WESTFIELD – After a lengthy absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, a staple in the skies above Westfield will make a big return next year. The Westfield International Air Show is slated for May 13-14, 2023, in conjunction with the 104th Fighter Wing and Barnes Air National Guard Base Open House. On the social media page for the show, updates have been met with enthusiasm and joy from residents as they comment on their plans to attend.
Town hall meeting addresses housing conditions in Holyoke
The Tenants Union of western Massachusetts, along with Neighbor to Neighbor held a housing town hall meeting Monday night in Holyoke.
New Pittsfield initiative aims to combat antisemitism
Jewish Federation of the Berkshires has joined Shine A Light, a national initiative to highlight the dangers of antisemitism through education, engagement, and advocacy.
theberkshireedge.com
Priscilla S. Scheiner, 97, of Lenox
Priscilla S. Scheiner (née Miriam Priscilla Smith, formerly Priscilla S. Bourgeois), 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in hospice care at Kimball Farms in Lenox following a stroke. Born in Simsbury, Conn. on April 10, 1925, she was the daughter of Esther Deming Holcomb and Walter Baker Smith of Simsbury/Weatogue.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
