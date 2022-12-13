BITS & BYTES: Benefit Concert; Women in Yiddish Literature lecture; TapRoot Square Dance; Bennington Museum gala; Ventfort Hall Holiday Cabaret

As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO