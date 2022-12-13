Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

Stephen Curry started Wednesday night unsure whether he would play at Indiana because of a sore right knee. He finished it in the locker room with an injured left shoulder. The eight-time All-Star, two-time MVP and NBA career leader in 3-pointers is expected to have an MRI on Thursday after leaving during the third quarter of Golden State’s 125-119 loss at Indiana.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO