Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
pagevalleynews.com
Oldest Luray native dies
December 15, 1911 — Mrs. Mary A. Miller, a venerable and beloved lady whose long life was entirely spent in Luray, died at her home on Broad Street at 11:30 o’clock last Saturday night, aged 84 years, 2 months and 16 days. Until about six months ago, Mrs....
pagevalleynews.com
Warehouse Art Gallery will be ‘achingly missed’
It’s unthinkable! With terrible suddenness, Luray will be without the grand Warehouse Art Gallery by Jim Mayes!. Where will be our artists and craftsmen? Where will be our musicians and singers? Where will be our jewelry and dress designers? Where will be our dancers and mimes? Where will be our poets and philosophers? Who will hold our meditation groups and our salons?
This “hidden” restaurant in Harper’s Ferry features an unbeatable view
HARPER’S FERRY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located along the hillside in the historic town of Harper’s Ferry is a restaurant known for its “hidden” entrance and amazing view. The Rabbit Hole in downtown Harper’s Ferry is rightfully named as finding the entrance to the establishment makes a person feel as if they are traveling down one themselves. But once you find the door and sign that says “Sorry, we’re open” it only gets better from there.
pagevalleynews.com
Scott Edward Ijames
Scott Edward Ijames, 51, a resident of Shenandoah, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Mr. Ijames was born on May 13, 1971, in Rockingham County, to Linda Sue Riggleman Shank (J.G.) and the late James Edward Ijames. He had worked at Partners Excavating, Trumbo Electric, and was currently employed at Frazier Quarry.
pagevalleynews.com
Luray’s Christmas parade rescheduled for Friday
LURAY, Dec. 15 — Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Town of Luray posted on its Facebook page that the Town’s annual Christmas parade would be pushed back one day, to its rain date of Friday, Dec. 16. Luray’s Christmas parade will begin at the same scheduled...
'Call It Divine Intervention:' 'Mrs. Claus' Saves Woman From Fredericksburg Bridge (VIDEO)
Christmas came early for one lucky woman in Virginia who got an assist from a fast-thinking Fredericksburg police lieutenant who did not have time to change from a holiday outfit to her service uniform. Fredericksburg Sheriff's Office Lt. Tabatha Merrell was driving home from her starring role as Mrs. Claus...
theriver953.com
News Maker Paula Nofsinger on Winchester’s free health clinic
We spoke to the City of Winchester Chief of Staff Paula Nofsinger about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Paula explains the inspiration behind the clinic and how it works. She also explains who operates the clinic...
theburn.com
The Local Cut in Purcellville unveils its new menu
Exciting news as a new Loudoun County restaurant shares a first look at its upcoming menu. We’re talking about The Local Cut, a locally-owned scratch kitchen concept coming to Purcellville. The new menu features cleverly named dishes such as a Tipsy Ribeye, Trash Can Nachos and a pasta dish...
West Virginia based university sued for discrimination by Army veteran
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – An Army veteran has filed a discrimination claim against a West Virginia-based school with roots in the military, reports The West Virginia Record. Lieutenant Colonel Mark Riccardi, is a 21 year U.S. Army veteran, having served as an intelligence officer and in combat in Afghanistan in 2003, has a doctorate […]
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks register
Image of black students during segregation that was used in the Brown vs. The Board of Education case.Photo byNational archives. Two segregation-era schools for black students were added to the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8 during the state's Board of Historic Resources quarterly meeting.
pagevalleynews.com
Wanda Lee Cole Smith
Wanda Lee Cole Smith, 83, of Luray, Va. died on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray. She was born on Wednesday, March 8, 1939, in Luray, to the late Malcolm Avery and Elsie Lee Hensley Cole. Surviving are a daughter, Judy Smith Felton of...
25-Year-Old Northern Virginia Crash Victim Remembered As 'Kind, Young Soul'
A Northern Virginia community is in mourning after a 25-year-old man with a “unique sense of humor” and “kind, young soul” unexpectedly died in an early-morning crash in Loudoun County.Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes was killed early on Monday, Dec. 12 in his hometown, when he lost control…
pagevalleynews.com
Frederick Woodrow Knighton
Frederick Woodrow Knighton, age 83, of Shenandoah, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Frederick was born in Shenandoah, Va. on August 10, 1939. Arrangements are being handled by the Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
fhsfalconer.com
Sky Meadows: A Hidden Gem in Fauquier County
Hiking is an incredible way to get exercise, experience the outdoors, and relieve stress, according to Harvard Health. As Virginians, we are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by beautiful, preserved mountains and hiking trails. One of the best places to hike nearby is Sky Meadows State Park, a beautiful park situated in the northwestern corner of Fauquier County. It contains hiking trails and a National Historic District home to activities for everyone.
NBC Washington
Thieves Steal $40K Worth of Sneakers From Leesburg Store
Restocked Sneakers is nirvana for sneaker heads, and a walk back in time to the styles that people once lined up for. Even the re-issues of the classics get snatched up when they go on sale. But thousands of dollars worth of the store's kicks were snatched up by thieves...
cvillecountry.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
pagevalleynews.com
Jesse Franklin Pettit
Jesse Franklin Pettit, 78, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born on April 7, 1944, in Stanley and was a son of the late Ivan Ellis Pettit and Reba Lee Gray Pettit. Jesse owned and operated the Gulf Station in Stanley in the early 1980s....
wvpublic.org
Oldest Continuously Operating Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors
The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis says it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
WUSA
Weather, staffing issues lead to 'Code Orange' in Prince Willam County schools
Prince William County Public Schools put a 'Code Orange' into effect. That means schools are closed. But students are still expected to do work remotely.
Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way
STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
