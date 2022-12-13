ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Packery Channel barge to be moved

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The partially sunken construction barge near the Packery Channel jetty on the Island will undergo salvage operations, starting Wednesday. Strong currents and high water from Hurricane Ian caused the barge to shift and become stranded. The salvage operation will impact access to a portion of...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
hwy.co

7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting

Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Port, City of Corpus Christi leadership weigh in on desal discussion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two newly elected Corpus Christi City Council members have expressed their opposition to the Port of Corpus Christi's desalination plant. The people that we're elected over the last month understand the significance of an entity in the Coastal Bend getting a desal plant. It's one of the biggest issues, not only here, but in Texas," said Port of C.C. Board Chair Charlie Zahn.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
delmar.edu

First-Generation Student with Dyslexia Overcomes Disability to Graduate This Friday from DMC

Article by: Rosa Linda Reynoso and Melinda Eddleman. According to The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, the neurologically based learning disability known as dyslexia that’s marked by difficulties with decoding and reading comprehension affects 20 percent of the U.S. population. The center estimates that figure to be one in five Americans who are challenged by the disability.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy