Islanders' Fryer overcame rare immune disease to achieve his goal of playing D-I basketball
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Islanders senior men's basketball guard Simeon Fryer might have the most positive outlook on life of the entire team. He pretty much has to after being forced to learn how to walk again in addition to getting back to playing basketball after contracting a rare immune disease.
Mistakes costly in Refugio's state title game loss to Hawley
ARLINGTON, Texas — The #4 Refugio Bobcats couldn't overcome some huge mistakes in a 54-28 loss to #2 Hawley in the 2A-I State Championship Game Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Bobcats fumbled on their first possession, one of four turnovers in the game that all lead to...
Corpus Christi is now home to a world champion jiu-jitsu athlete
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is now the home to a world champion jiu-jitsu athlete. Tommy Montoya got the chance to hold up the world championship medal he won over the weekend in Anaheim, California. He practices out of his Gracie Allegiance studio on Staples Street. The contests...
Packery Channel barge to be moved
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The partially sunken construction barge near the Packery Channel jetty on the Island will undergo salvage operations, starting Wednesday. Strong currents and high water from Hurricane Ian caused the barge to shift and become stranded. The salvage operation will impact access to a portion of...
CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world. But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus. The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed...
7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting
Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
Christmas forecast trending cooler in Corpus Christi
What will the weather be like on Christmas Day? It's a question that comes up often leading up to the big day. Here's what we know as of Dec. 12.
Substandard buildings around the Coastal Bend are being demolished
People in Corpus Christi are seeing fewer run-down, vacant buildings throughout the city, including three recently demolished properties.
Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department. The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money. The Bishop Police Department has always done its own...
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Church Unlimited Westside Mission
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
TAMU-CC graduate proves that it's never too late to earn a degree
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are set to walk the stage at the American Bank Center Saturday -- with one student in particular showcasing just how far hard work and perseverance can go. Letty Guval-DeLuna will be the first in her family to earn...
Corpus Christi surfer bitten by shark while surfing at North Packery Channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One surfer had a close call after he was bitten by a shark while out in the water at the North Packery Channel off Zahn Road Tuesday morning. The surfer was able to make it back to shore and was treated for the injury to his foot. Despite several puncture wounds, 3NEWS was told that he will be okay.
Port, City of Corpus Christi leadership weigh in on desal discussion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two newly elected Corpus Christi City Council members have expressed their opposition to the Port of Corpus Christi's desalination plant. The people that we're elected over the last month understand the significance of an entity in the Coastal Bend getting a desal plant. It's one of the biggest issues, not only here, but in Texas," said Port of C.C. Board Chair Charlie Zahn.
First-Generation Student with Dyslexia Overcomes Disability to Graduate This Friday from DMC
Article by: Rosa Linda Reynoso and Melinda Eddleman. According to The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, the neurologically based learning disability known as dyslexia that’s marked by difficulties with decoding and reading comprehension affects 20 percent of the U.S. population. The center estimates that figure to be one in five Americans who are challenged by the disability.
Wings Over South Texas Air Show will return for Buc Days next year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A South Texas tradition is getting ready to take to the skies once again. The Blue Angels were in town Thursday to discuss their preparations for the Wings Over South Texas Air Show. Some of the Navy's finest Blue Angel pilots flew into Corpus Christi Thursday to be part of the special announcement.
Man dies after his tractor-trailer flips on road shoulder in Refugio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after his tractor-trailer flipped on Farm-to-Market 774 in Refugio County. Mark Anthony Martin was driving westbound at about 8:06 p.m. Monday, when his truck wheel hit the grassy shoulder of the road and flipped. Trailer also disconnected from his blue Mack truck.
Local artists create new mural for United Way of the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new mural is bringing color to the United Way of the Coastal Bend. The piece of art was created by local artists Sandra Gonzalez and Malachy McKinney. The process the artists used allowed community members to paint portions of the mural on canvas pieces, which were then added to the building.
Repairs to a small stretch of road in Annaville will come with a big price tag
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Repairs on a short stretch of road in Annaville are coming with a big price tag. City leaders have said before that it costs more than $1 million to fix a per mile of a Corpus Christi city street. So why is a project to...
