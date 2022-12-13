A DEPLETED WASHINGTON STATE squad looked all out of sorts in the first half against Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Saturday. FSU ripped off chunk plays often, including converting a third-and-20. Meanwhile, WSU's offense was stuck in reverse. At the half, Wazzu trailed 16-0. If there was a anything Cougar fans could hand their hats on, it was that FSU didn't score as many first-half points as they should have given how lopsided things were.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO