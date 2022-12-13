ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

247Sports

Depleted Cougs trail 16-0 after abysmal first half in LA Bowl

A DEPLETED WASHINGTON STATE squad looked all out of sorts in the first half against Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Saturday. FSU ripped off chunk plays often, including converting a third-and-20. Meanwhile, WSU's offense was stuck in reverse. At the half, Wazzu trailed 16-0. If there was a anything Cougar fans could hand their hats on, it was that FSU didn't score as many first-half points as they should have given how lopsided things were.
PULLMAN, WA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State professor flies special Christmas mission

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A math professor at Fresno State is using his skills as a pilot to help deliver presents to a northern California family in need, college officials announced on Thursday. Although Dr. Tamas Forgacs does not fly a sleigh, he was in the cockpit of a Piper Warrior decorated with red and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Drag Festival Appearance Part of Proud Boys New National Strategy

It wasn’t happenstance that the Proud Boys protested a drag festival at a Fresno church on Saturday. VICE News reported Wednesday that the far-right, neo-fascist, all-male organization has shifted its street focus to anti-LGBTQ activities. “Since June, the biggest focus for the Proud Boys this year has been anti-LGBTQ...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What made a Fresno musical ‘not appropriate’ for first-graders?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two groups of first-grade students, one from Clovis Unified School District and one from Central Unified School District, walked out of a Children’s Musical Theaterworks (CMT) production of Oliver performed earlier this month by Children’s Musical Theaterworks due to the content of the production. According to Judy Stene, the executive director […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Aaron Lewis to perform at the Visalia Fox

Aaron Lewis is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on May 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at www.foxvisalia.org, or by calling The Fox Office at 559-625-1369, or by stopping by 308 W. Main Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield,...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mayor of Fresno to allow generator power to assist delays

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Friday that the City of Fresno will allow generators to be used as temporary power suppliers for newly constructed, altered, or modified buildings. While generators can now be used, there are certain provisions that come with this, including only allowing a generator to be in place for […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
TravelPulse

Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination

The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
VISALIA, CA
247Sports

247Sports

