A DEPLETED WASHINGTON STATE squad looked all out of sorts in the first half against Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Saturday. FSU ripped off chunk plays often, including converting a third-and-20. Meanwhile, WSU's offense was stuck in reverse. At the half, Wazzu trailed 16-0. If there was a anything Cougar fans could hand their hats on, it was that FSU didn't score as many first-half points as they should have given how lopsided things were.
WASHINGTON STATE ARGUABLY has less impactful depth than Fresno State with a number of Cougs in portal, sitting out for NFL Draft prep, etc. But WSU also has the ability to.
KONNER GOMNESS WILL be playing against essentially his hometown team when Washington State meets Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Saturday at 12:30 in SoFi Stadium. The 6-5, 295-pound starting center grew up in Lemoore, roughly 30 miles south of Fresno and he knows several players on the Bulldogs' roster. But Gomness says Saturday will be all business.
mwcconnection.com
It’s time for the biggest conference game of the season. One final game for the Mountain West crown. Here’s what you need to know:. Fresno State vs Washington State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ABC. If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A math professor at Fresno State is using his skills as a pilot to help deliver presents to a northern California family in need, college officials announced on Thursday. Although Dr. Tamas Forgacs does not fly a sleigh, he was in the cockpit of a Piper Warrior decorated with red and […]
Turnto10.com
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — WNBA star Brittney Griner was not alone in leaving Russia, as a California woman joined her escape after spending over a year in a Russian penal colony. Sarah Krivanek was incarcerated in "hell", as she refers to it. Five years ago Krivanek moved to Russia...
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
GV Wire
It wasn’t happenstance that the Proud Boys protested a drag festival at a Fresno church on Saturday. VICE News reported Wednesday that the far-right, neo-fascist, all-male organization has shifted its street focus to anti-LGBTQ activities. “Since June, the biggest focus for the Proud Boys this year has been anti-LGBTQ...
A Fresno man got a helping of hatred with a touch of forgiveness as he learned his punishment for killing two men in 2020 and 2021.
sjvsun.com
New revelations of financial misconduct by Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic are arriving just as the ousted school board member is set to leave office. Slatic is alleged to have underreported a gift on state-mandated ethics disclosure forms. The gift in question: a pricey meal – paid for by Fresno...
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two groups of first-grade students, one from Clovis Unified School District and one from Central Unified School District, walked out of a Children’s Musical Theaterworks (CMT) production of Oliver performed earlier this month by Children’s Musical Theaterworks due to the content of the production. According to Judy Stene, the executive director […]
Hanford Sentinel
Aaron Lewis is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on May 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at www.foxvisalia.org, or by calling The Fox Office at 559-625-1369, or by stopping by 308 W. Main Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield,...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Friday that the City of Fresno will allow generators to be used as temporary power suppliers for newly constructed, altered, or modified buildings. While generators can now be used, there are certain provisions that come with this, including only allowing a generator to be in place for […]
GV Wire
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
Tortilleria "La Mejor" Del Valle in Farmersville is celebrating 51 years in business.
One person has died and another victim has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near central Fresno businesses.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting of two brothers that left one injured and one dead last week, according to the Fresno police Department. Officials say on Dec. 8, police were dispatched to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. to conduct an investigation into the […]
A power outage knocked ABC30 off the air on Thursday evening.
TravelPulse
The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who crashed a truck at a high rate of speed into the front yard of a home in Reedley on Thursday was officially identified later that day, according to the Orange Cove Police Department. Officers say they noticed a red truck traveling at high speed in the area […]
247Sports
