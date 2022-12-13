Chris Eubank Jr. thinks his rivalry with Conor Benn just became a whole lot less manufactured. Eubank Jr. and Benn were originally scheduled to face each other in early October, in an all-British affair that was billed as a generational grudge match because their fathers produced England’s most famous boxing rivalry. Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn captivated British boxing fans with their two fights in the early 1990s. The announcement of their sons’ fight seemed to strike a chord with the boxing public, despite the fact that outside of their distinguished lineages, Eubank Jr. and Benn were not exactly organic adversaries.

2 HOURS AGO