Watch brutal Deontay Wilder KO punch send Oleksandr Usyk flying out of the ring.. in hilarious video game glitch
AN HILARIOUS video game glitch has gone viral after it showed Deontay Wilder sending Oleksandr Usyk flying out of the ring. The new boxing game, titled Undisputed, is currently available for fans to trial ahead of its full release next year. The game is still not the finished article -...
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2023: Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu on tap
The sport of boxing is set to open the 2023 calendar year with some action. After a somewhat cool close to 202 where many stars featured their talents in stay-busy fights, the New Year begins with hopes of some of the top stars facing off against other top opposition over the next 12 months.
Sean O’Malley Reacts To Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Win: ‘Everyone Agrees He Lost Momentum’
Sean O’Malley was convinced Paddy Pimblett lost in his last outing at UFC 282. English star Pimblett faced Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the final pay-per-view of the year this past Saturday. Gordon connected with some huge left hooks early in the bout but Pimblett managed to recover quickly. Pimblett edged out Gordon by unanimous decision in a close-fought war that many felt could have gone either way.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter threatens to ‘beat up’ Barstool boss Dave Portnoy after Paddy Pimblett praise at UFC 282
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was screaming for his “Fight of the Night” bonus after scoring a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas. It appears the only person to agree with “The Baddy” was Barstool boss Dave Portnoy, who echoed the sentiment on his official Twitter account.
Boxing Scene
Eubank on Benn Fight: ‘We Now Have Our Own Reasoning for Wanting to Fight’
Chris Eubank Jr. thinks his rivalry with Conor Benn just became a whole lot less manufactured. Eubank Jr. and Benn were originally scheduled to face each other in early October, in an all-British affair that was billed as a generational grudge match because their fathers produced England’s most famous boxing rivalry. Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn captivated British boxing fans with their two fights in the early 1990s. The announcement of their sons’ fight seemed to strike a chord with the boxing public, despite the fact that outside of their distinguished lineages, Eubank Jr. and Benn were not exactly organic adversaries.
Michael Bisping: If Conor McGregor beats Michael Chandler 'it wouldn't be crazy to think about a title fight next'
Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor may only need one win to get back to the title picture. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) is 1-3 in his past four fights, but is undoubtedly the sport’s biggest star. The former UFC dual-champion has been called out by Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) on numerous occasions, and if that fight does come to fruition, Bisping thinks it could put him back into the title picture.
Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas targeted for UFC 285 on March 4
A women’s flyweight bout between Viviane Araujo and Amanda Ribas is headed to UFC 285. Araujo will take on Ribas on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the targeted matchup to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Dama de Ferro MMA first reported the booking.
Justin Gaethje accuses Dave Portnoy of slander following claims that he was hanging out with “warlord” Ramzan Kadyrov
Justin Gaethje has gone after Barstool’s Dave Portnoy after it was claimed that he visited Chechnya at the invitation of Ramzan Kadyrov. The presence of Dave Portnoy as a fan of both Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann has rubbed some people the wrong way. However, it’s nothing in comparison to the impact Ramzan Kadyrov has had on mixed martial arts.
Boxing Scene
Prograis Expresses Concern for Lopez After Shaky Win Over Martin
Regis Prograis wasn’t about to kick Teofimo Lopez while he was down, despite all their recent vitriol. The junior welterweight titlist from New Orleans offered some concern about and encouragement to Lopez, the 140-pound contender and former unified lightweight champion, after the latter’s somewhat lackluster—some have said fortunate—win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Boxing Scene
Rivera: I Have Undefeated Guys On My Record; Martin Never Fought Somebody Like Me
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera respects Frank Martin’s boxing ability and his willingness to take a difficult fight against an unbeaten opponent at this stage of his career. The 24-year-old Rivera, who is three years younger than Martin, still feels he is better prepared for their 12-round WBA lightweight elimination match Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Dominican Republic’s Rivera beat an undefeated fighter two bouts ago, Joseph Adorno, and believes he has faced better competition overall than Indianapolis’ Martin, a southpaw who didn’t take up boxing until he was 18.
Julianna Peña: Amanda Nunes trilogy is 'the only fight I see in my future'
LAS VEGAS – Julianna Pena doesn’t understand why the UFC hasn’t already booked a trilogy bout between her and Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset submission to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes at UFC 269, but Nunes avenged her loss and reclaimed the title in dominant fashion this past July at UFC 277. Now that they’re tied at one a piece, Peña thinks it’s only fair for Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) to return the favor.
Dana White implores fans to “call the commission” over concerns that the Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon fight was rigged
UFC president Dana White has dismissed a fan for showing frustration at Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win over Jared Gordon. Over the years, Dana White has never been one to shy away from a debate. In equal measure, he’s never turned a blue eye to controversy – at least, not that often.
Boxing Scene
Ricards Bolotniks Furious Over Fallout in Craig Richards Clash
Latvian light heavyweight Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1) flew into London last month to face Craig Richards (17-3-1). The bout was scheduled to take place on the Dillian Whyte Vs Jermaine Franklin undercard, which was promoted by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. As the fight week festivities began, Richards was missing from...
Boxing Scene
Lawrence Okolie Explains Ongoing Legal Dispute With Eddie Hearn
WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie has shed some light on the ongoing legal dispute with promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. Okolie indicates that their feud began in the aftermath of his fight with Michal Cieslak back in February. The boxer claims that his promotional agreement with Hearn came to...
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor: Teofimo Lopez Beat a Small Injured Loma, I'd Take Him To Bits!
WBO junior welterweight Josh Taylor has fired shots at his rival Teofimo Lopez. Taylor, who at one time had every world title at 140-pounds, is getting ready to make a rematch defense against Jack Catterall in early 2023. When Lopez was the unified champion at lightweight, there were plenty of...
Boxing Scene
Fernando 'Puma' Martinez-Jade Bornea Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Jade Bornea has spent literally all year waiting for a title shot to come to fruition. That day will finally arrive in early 2023 for the unbeaten junior bantamweight contender. The IBF has ordered a mandatory title fight between Argentina’s Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez and Philippines’ Bornea. The two sides have...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Staying Sharp in Camp, Hopes To Face Anthony Joshua Next
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin has continued to trainer in order to stay prepared for a potential fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, according to Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita. "Otto is staying in the gym and sharp over the holiday season," Salita told Sky Sports. "The holiday gift that...
Pound for pound: Does No. 2 Naoya Inoue overtake No. 1 Terence Crawford?
No. 1 Terence Crawford and No. 2 Naoya Inoue delivered spectacular knockouts over the past four days. Crawford withstood a spirited effort from David Avanesyan to stop the Russian with a devastating one-two in six rounds Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. Today in Japan Inoue caught up with a skittish Paul Butler to put him away in 11, a brutal fate that started with one of many punishing body shots.
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler - CompuBox Punch Stats
Naoya Inoue raises his record in widely recognized world title fights to 19-0 (17 KO) and becomes the first fighter from the Pacific Rim to become an undisputed champion in the four-belt era by scoring a 10-count KO in round 11 over Paul Butler thanks to a powerful combination along the ropes.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde - Undercard Information
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, the WBA flyweight championship clash between the champion Artem Dalakian from Ukraine and Costa Rican challenger David Jiminez will take place in support of the forthcoming Artur Beterbiev-Anthony Yarde showdown at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28, live on BT Sport. Ilford man Yarde challenges...
