Aurora, CO

Father of Aurora triple homicide victim wants justice for daughter’s death

By Joshua Short
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 spoke with the father of one of the victims in a triple homicide in Aurora .

The aching agony from Robert Espindola, the father of 18-year-old Marisol Espindola, was apparent. His daughter was found dead in an Aurora home late Saturday, along with her mother and half-brother. They were all stabbed and shot to death, according to police.

“She could light up the room with her smile,” Espindola said of his daughter. He admitted he was angry and filled with questions. Now, a dark and grim timeline reveals the horrible chain of events leading to the disturbing discovery.

An argument and an ominous ‘bad dream’

According to investigators, the suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Martinez, told his grandparents early Saturday morning he had a bad dream that his mother and two siblings were all dead. This call came after being in a fight with his mother just hours before.

The grandparents called police in Aurora on Saturday night and requested a welfare check at their home after not hearing from the suspect’s mother and sister all day.

“They made the discovery. I got the phone call, ‘It’s not good.’ I dropped, my heart dropped, (I was) shaking,” Espindola said.

That’s because inside the home, family members discovered three lifeless bodies, including Marisol’s, riddled with stab and gunshot wounds.

Espindola confirms the suspect is his daughter’s half-brother. He said he had some issues, and his daughter was helpful to him.

“I don’t know what was running through his mind, especially to take the person who calms him down most of the time,” he said.

Homicide victim was set to graduate early

Espindola continues to hold on to Marisol’s lasting memories, from her bike to the final “I love you” text to him, which came just hours before her murder.

“She deserves justice and I’m going to fight for it as far and as long as it takes,” Espindola said, adding: “I’m not going to miss a day in court.”

Here’s a link to the verified GoFundMe for Marisol’s funeral expenses.

Marisol was set to graduate early, which was planned for later this week. FOX31 heard from officials from Frederick High School, from where Marisol was set to graduate.

A statement reads in part: “Our most heartfelt thoughts are with Marisol’s family and everyone impacted by this passing. Any experience of loss deeply impacts all of us and causes us to reflect on the importance of every person in our community.”

Comments / 9

Shirley Richardson
2d ago

a KID who can't handle himself . I don't believe for one second he had a dream. that was his escape scenario to avoid JUSTICE! HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT HE DID. WHY SO MANY ABSENT FATHER'S IN THESE KIDS LIVES, AND THEN THEY APPEAR IN STORIES LIKE THIS AFTER THE HOMICIDE. WHERE WAS THIS DAD IN THIS GIRLS LIFE BEFORE THIS INCIDENT? WHY HAVE SO MANY CHILDREN WITH DIFFERENT WOMEN

Reply
7
Michelle Padilla
2d ago

No matter how you dissect this tragedy it's very very sad. How old was the 1/2 brother? I know that seems insignificant but all should be remembered. My heart n prayers go out to all who were affected may the souls of the victims rest in peace...

Reply
3
Yo!
2d ago

There is no justice here.. People are too focused on social issues to give actual justice any attention.. I’m sorry.

Reply
6
 

