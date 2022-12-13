Read full article on original website
Resilience needed in this season
Once again, we are in the holiday season. Perhaps this is the year you understand those that struggle during this time of year. If this is the case, it means you have either lost a loved one or someone you know is struggling with a life-threatening illness, and that someone may be yourself. In which case I am truly sorry. It’s like the youngster that still believes in Santa we want that childlike innocence to continue. No one ever wants the Christmas joy of others to fade or be overshadowed by heartache or pain. But real life has a way of changing things.
Daily Advocate
Versailles church hosts blood drive
VERSAILLES — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert a shortage during the challenging Christmas and New Year’s holiday week by making a blood donation at the St. Paul Lutheran Church community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 13495 Greenville-St. Marys Road, Versailles.
Daily Advocate
Lions’ blood drive is still helping kids
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Lions Clubs remained good shepherds of the “Teddy Bears and Friends Blood Drive” all through the difficult Decembers of the pandemic. They celebrated the 27th annual blood drive Dec. 13 at the Greenville Church of the Brethren with nearly 100 donors and renewed hope of bringing smiles to children hospitalized during the holidays.
Daily Advocate
Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship recipients
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Historical Society is pleased to announce that four scholarships were awarded through the Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship Program for the 2022–2023 academic year. This year’s recipients are Versailles High School graduates Maggie Hedrick, Rachel Jamison, and Jenna Frantz; Ansonia High School graduate...
Daily Advocate
East Main Christmas Eve service planned
GREENVILLE — The East Main Church of Christ, located at 419 East Main Street in Greenville, will be having a Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service on Saturday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m. The theme for the service will be “Be Still and…Rejoice”. There will be music...
Daily Advocate
Community Christmas Drive makes final push
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Darke County Community Christmas Drive is going well, but your help is needed in order to finish strong. Donations made at the various bucket locations throughout the county were quite generous over the third weekend totaling $5,509.81 and giving a total over the first six days of $13,910.61. In addition, five businesses in the community have donated $600 according to Christmas Drive Treasurer Mike Boyer with a grand total including buckets, business deposits and private donations of $15,040.89.
Daily Advocate
Garst Museum elves design holiday pop-up shop
GREENVILLE — Who knew that the staff members at the Garst Museum were secretly the craftiest of little elves tasked with making certain the museum was stocked with historically and educationally inspired gifts for this festive season of giving?. Elf #1 Geraldine searched intently for the perfect jigsaw puzzle—a...
Daily Advocate
Lipps resigns; fair board fills four seats
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fair Board arrived for their meeting on Wednesday evening needing to fill three vacancies on the board. Immediately at the start of the meeting, board members learned they would need to fill a fourth seat. President Greg Pearson informed directors he received a call from Dudley Lipps at 4:15 p.m. who announced he was resigning from the board.
Daily Advocate
Local extension educator part of award winning team
COLUMBUS — Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, FCS educator, Darke County; Ken Stewart, FCS educator, Monroe County; Lorrissa Dunfee, FCS educator, Belmont County; Rae Baker, Healthy Relationships State Specialist and Misty Harmon, FCS educator, Pike County were honored with the Distinguished Team-Teaching Award on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Ohio State University Extension annual conference.
Daily Advocate
Midmark creates healthy workplace
VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced the company received a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes...
Daily Advocate
Wilmington man joins Ohio’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ Club
XENIA — Wilmington resident Jerry C. Vanpelt joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on state Route 380 in Greene County on Sept. 15. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert D. Hilderbrandt,...
Daily Advocate
Officers complete CIT Academy
TROY — Nineteen officers from Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties, including from area hospital security teams and courts, completed the Tri-County Crisis Intervention Team Academy for Law Enforcement Professionals Dec. 5-8 2022. During the four-day training, officers hear from a variety of professionals who work with persons with mental...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners ask for citizens’ help with Broadband
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss Broadband. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, Larry Holmes were present. “We received a request to make sure our FCC maps are correct because they have an impact on funding that is anticipated to come through in 2023,” Holmes said.
Daily Advocate
Mote & Assoc. celebrate 50 years
GREENVILLE — Feb. 20 marked a milestone for Mote & Associates, Inc. 50 years in business is quite an accomplishment and they have been celebrating this milestone throughout 2022. They are proud to be providing engineering and surveying services to Darke County and the surrounding communities. They are blessed to serve a variety of clients new and old and thank each of them for their continued patronage.
Daily Advocate
Lions celebrate with Fellowship Night
UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club celebrated the season with its Fellowship Night on Dec. 13. Twenty-seven members and guests were served a delicious meal prepared by Diana Dubeansky. While Christmas music played in the background, those in attendance enjoyed a salad, fried chicken, ham, scalloped potatoes,...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
UNION CITY — The Jackson Township Trustees will have its year-end meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 27, at the Jackson Township Building. The trustees request any bills or other year-end concerns be addressed at this meeting. The Jackson Township trustees are James Hanes, Doug Longfellow and Caleb Threewits....
Daily Advocate
Premier Health leads in diversity
DAYTON — Premier Health is one of nine organizations across the nation being recognized by Modern Healthcare as a top diversity organization. The organizations are being recognized for demonstrating a commitment to diversity in their workforces, including at an executive and board level, according to Modern Healthcare. Premier Health was recognized specifically for:
Daily Advocate
Poultry litter management meeting
ARCANUM — OSU Extension Darke County and the Darke County Soil and Water District are hosting a Poultry Litter Management Meeting. As fertilizer prices continue to be high, many producers are looking to alternatives like poultry litter. These applications are increasing throughout the county. These two county services wanted...
Daily Advocate
Measle outbreak is a reminder for vaccinations
GREENVILLE — The measles outbreak continues to grow in central Ohio, as of December 15, 2022, there have been 77 cases in Ohio, with 29 hospitalizations. The Darke County General Health District urges parents to vaccinate their children to protect them from being infected. Unvaccinated individuals are at risk of infection and severe disease.
Daily Advocate
Jury finds Bayman guilty of possession of 38 grams of meth
GREENVILLE — A jury found Jeremiah J. Bayman guilty of possession on Wednesday in the Darke County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. “It’s not mine, I’m just holding it for someone,” Bayman said. Bayman, 44, of Lima, was found guilty via jury...
