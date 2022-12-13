Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
GCS receives special education rating
GREENVILLE – Part of the mission of Greenville City Schools is to provide a safe and high-quality learning environment that enables the district to provide engaging and rewarding work for students every day. Further, the Special Services Department seeks to support and enhance the educational goals of our students.
Daily Advocate
Chapter competes in Middle School Career Development Events
VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Dec. 1, Versailles FFA participated in the inaugural Middle School Career Development Events at Ohio FFA Center in Columbus, with eighth grade Versailles FFA members. At the Middle School CDE Versailles FFA participated in the Ag Career Quiz Bowl, Ag Career Conservation and Ag Career...
Daily Advocate
Local extension educator part of award winning team
COLUMBUS — Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, FCS educator, Darke County; Ken Stewart, FCS educator, Monroe County; Lorrissa Dunfee, FCS educator, Belmont County; Rae Baker, Healthy Relationships State Specialist and Misty Harmon, FCS educator, Pike County were honored with the Distinguished Team-Teaching Award on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Ohio State University Extension annual conference.
Daily Advocate
Midmark creates healthy workplace
VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced the company received a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes...
Daily Advocate
Edison State seeks info from alumni
PIQUA — The Office of Alumni Engagement at Edison State Community College invites alumni to share their stories and announcements to possibly be featured in Wired, an alumni and friends magazine published three times a year. All Edison State graduates and anyone who has completed at least one semester of coursework at the College are automatically part of the Edison State alumni family.
Daily Advocate
Lions’ blood drive is still helping kids
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Lions Clubs remained good shepherds of the “Teddy Bears and Friends Blood Drive” all through the difficult Decembers of the pandemic. They celebrated the 27th annual blood drive Dec. 13 at the Greenville Church of the Brethren with nearly 100 donors and renewed hope of bringing smiles to children hospitalized during the holidays.
Daily Advocate
Premier Health leads in diversity
DAYTON — Premier Health is one of nine organizations across the nation being recognized by Modern Healthcare as a top diversity organization. The organizations are being recognized for demonstrating a commitment to diversity in their workforces, including at an executive and board level, according to Modern Healthcare. Premier Health was recognized specifically for:
Daily Advocate
Resilience needed in this season
Once again, we are in the holiday season. Perhaps this is the year you understand those that struggle during this time of year. If this is the case, it means you have either lost a loved one or someone you know is struggling with a life-threatening illness, and that someone may be yourself. In which case I am truly sorry. It’s like the youngster that still believes in Santa we want that childlike innocence to continue. No one ever wants the Christmas joy of others to fade or be overshadowed by heartache or pain. But real life has a way of changing things.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners ask for citizens’ help with Broadband
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss Broadband. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, Larry Holmes were present. “We received a request to make sure our FCC maps are correct because they have an impact on funding that is anticipated to come through in 2023,” Holmes said.
Daily Advocate
Community Christmas Drive makes final push
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Darke County Community Christmas Drive is going well, but your help is needed in order to finish strong. Donations made at the various bucket locations throughout the county were quite generous over the third weekend totaling $5,509.81 and giving a total over the first six days of $13,910.61. In addition, five businesses in the community have donated $600 according to Christmas Drive Treasurer Mike Boyer with a grand total including buckets, business deposits and private donations of $15,040.89.
Daily Advocate
Lipps resigns; fair board fills four seats
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fair Board arrived for their meeting on Wednesday evening needing to fill three vacancies on the board. Immediately at the start of the meeting, board members learned they would need to fill a fourth seat. President Greg Pearson informed directors he received a call from Dudley Lipps at 4:15 p.m. who announced he was resigning from the board.
Daily Advocate
Poultry litter management meeting
ARCANUM — OSU Extension Darke County and the Darke County Soil and Water District are hosting a Poultry Litter Management Meeting. As fertilizer prices continue to be high, many producers are looking to alternatives like poultry litter. These applications are increasing throughout the county. These two county services wanted...
Daily Advocate
Mote & Assoc. celebrate 50 years
GREENVILLE — Feb. 20 marked a milestone for Mote & Associates, Inc. 50 years in business is quite an accomplishment and they have been celebrating this milestone throughout 2022. They are proud to be providing engineering and surveying services to Darke County and the surrounding communities. They are blessed to serve a variety of clients new and old and thank each of them for their continued patronage.
Daily Advocate
Bomholt to become an Oiler next fall
VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Kirsten Bomholt will have a chance to show off her skills at the next level in the fall. Bomholt has signed her National Letter of Intent to further her academic and athletic career at the University of Findlay. Bomholt is coming off a year where...
Daily Advocate
Darke County Art Trail founders welcome Husted
GREENVILLE — Lt. Governor Jon Husted was welcomed to Darke County by DCCA and Darke County Parks representatives, thanking him for his support and sharing the opportunity to take a photo with the bronze sculpture of Tecumseh, the first installation of the Darke County Art Trail. The Darke County...
Daily Advocate
Measle outbreak is a reminder for vaccinations
GREENVILLE — The measles outbreak continues to grow in central Ohio, as of December 15, 2022, there have been 77 cases in Ohio, with 29 hospitalizations. The Darke County General Health District urges parents to vaccinate their children to protect them from being infected. Unvaccinated individuals are at risk of infection and severe disease.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
ARCANUM — The Arcanum FCCLA is hosting a Birthday-in-a-Box drive through Jan. 6, 2023. Birthday-in-a-Box is a shoe box wrapped with birthday paper and filled with birthday items. Once they get these boxes filled, they are going to donate them to nearby food pantries for those who do not get proper birthday celebrations.
Daily Advocate
CAP honors fallen on Dec. 17
DAYTON — Group VII of the Civil Air Patrol helps to honor fallen soldiers at Dayton National Cemetery by participating in the annual Wreaths Across America event. Saturday, Dec. 17 is National Wreaths Across America Day – when citizens across the country come together to remember our fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom. The courage and sacrifice of our military veterans should never be forgotten. The public has a chance to show them their appreciation and gratitude by joining the Civil Air Patrol and fellow citizens at Dayton National Cemetery at noon as they lay remembrance wreaths on the headstones of our hometown heroes and recognize their service to our nation. You’ll be joining fellow patriots as we say their names and show support for their families.
Daily Advocate
Officers complete CIT Academy
TROY — Nineteen officers from Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties, including from area hospital security teams and courts, completed the Tri-County Crisis Intervention Team Academy for Law Enforcement Professionals Dec. 5-8 2022. During the four-day training, officers hear from a variety of professionals who work with persons with mental...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss Broadband, contracts
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss agreements and technology funds. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. Darke County Solid Waste Director Krista (Fourman) Unger spoke on behalf of a proposed agreement between the Darke County Solid Waste Management and...
