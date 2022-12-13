Read full article on original website
Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship recipients
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Historical Society is pleased to announce that four scholarships were awarded through the Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship Program for the 2022–2023 academic year. This year’s recipients are Versailles High School graduates Maggie Hedrick, Rachel Jamison, and Jenna Frantz; Ansonia High School graduate...
Versailles church hosts blood drive
VERSAILLES — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert a shortage during the challenging Christmas and New Year’s holiday week by making a blood donation at the St. Paul Lutheran Church community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 13495 Greenville-St. Marys Road, Versailles.
Lipps resigns; fair board fills four seats
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fair Board arrived for their meeting on Wednesday evening needing to fill three vacancies on the board. Immediately at the start of the meeting, board members learned they would need to fill a fourth seat. President Greg Pearson informed directors he received a call from Dudley Lipps at 4:15 p.m. who announced he was resigning from the board.
Midmark creates healthy workplace
VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced the company received a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes...
Officers complete CIT Academy
TROY — Nineteen officers from Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties, including from area hospital security teams and courts, completed the Tri-County Crisis Intervention Team Academy for Law Enforcement Professionals Dec. 5-8 2022. During the four-day training, officers hear from a variety of professionals who work with persons with mental...
Lions’ blood drive is still helping kids
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Lions Clubs remained good shepherds of the “Teddy Bears and Friends Blood Drive” all through the difficult Decembers of the pandemic. They celebrated the 27th annual blood drive Dec. 13 at the Greenville Church of the Brethren with nearly 100 donors and renewed hope of bringing smiles to children hospitalized during the holidays.
Poultry litter management meeting
ARCANUM — OSU Extension Darke County and the Darke County Soil and Water District are hosting a Poultry Litter Management Meeting. As fertilizer prices continue to be high, many producers are looking to alternatives like poultry litter. These applications are increasing throughout the county. These two county services wanted...
Resilience needed in this season
Once again, we are in the holiday season. Perhaps this is the year you understand those that struggle during this time of year. If this is the case, it means you have either lost a loved one or someone you know is struggling with a life-threatening illness, and that someone may be yourself. In which case I am truly sorry. It’s like the youngster that still believes in Santa we want that childlike innocence to continue. No one ever wants the Christmas joy of others to fade or be overshadowed by heartache or pain. But real life has a way of changing things.
Edison State seeks info from alumni
PIQUA — The Office of Alumni Engagement at Edison State Community College invites alumni to share their stories and announcements to possibly be featured in Wired, an alumni and friends magazine published three times a year. All Edison State graduates and anyone who has completed at least one semester of coursework at the College are automatically part of the Edison State alumni family.
Local extension educator part of award winning team
COLUMBUS — Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, FCS educator, Darke County; Ken Stewart, FCS educator, Monroe County; Lorrissa Dunfee, FCS educator, Belmont County; Rae Baker, Healthy Relationships State Specialist and Misty Harmon, FCS educator, Pike County were honored with the Distinguished Team-Teaching Award on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Ohio State University Extension annual conference.
Chapter competes in Middle School Career Development Events
VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Dec. 1, Versailles FFA participated in the inaugural Middle School Career Development Events at Ohio FFA Center in Columbus, with eighth grade Versailles FFA members. At the Middle School CDE Versailles FFA participated in the Ag Career Quiz Bowl, Ag Career Conservation and Ag Career...
GCS receives special education rating
GREENVILLE – Part of the mission of Greenville City Schools is to provide a safe and high-quality learning environment that enables the district to provide engaging and rewarding work for students every day. Further, the Special Services Department seeks to support and enhance the educational goals of our students.
Commissioners ask for citizens’ help with Broadband
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss Broadband. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, Larry Holmes were present. “We received a request to make sure our FCC maps are correct because they have an impact on funding that is anticipated to come through in 2023,” Holmes said.
Wilmington man joins Ohio’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ Club
XENIA — Wilmington resident Jerry C. Vanpelt joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on state Route 380 in Greene County on Sept. 15. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert D. Hilderbrandt,...
Versailles big winners at Trotwood Swim Invitational; Arcanum and Ansonia perform well
TROTWOOD — Ansonia, Arcanum and Versailles High School competed at the Trotwood Invitational Swim Meet on Dec. 10 at Trotwood Madison High School. Versailles were the big Darke County winners as the boys’ and the girls’ teams finished second as a team. For the boys, their top...
Greenville wrestling loses home match to Brookville
GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School wrestling team dropped their first home match of the season against Brookville High School, 65-15, on Dec. 14. There were 13 matchups, each in a different weight class, during the match. The Green Wave managed to win three of the 13 matchups. Sophomore...
East Main Christmas Eve service planned
GREENVILLE — The East Main Church of Christ, located at 419 East Main Street in Greenville, will be having a Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service on Saturday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m. The theme for the service will be “Be Still and…Rejoice”. There will be music...
Premier Health leads in diversity
DAYTON — Premier Health is one of nine organizations across the nation being recognized by Modern Healthcare as a top diversity organization. The organizations are being recognized for demonstrating a commitment to diversity in their workforces, including at an executive and board level, according to Modern Healthcare. Premier Health was recognized specifically for:
Commissioners discuss Broadband, contracts
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss agreements and technology funds. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. Darke County Solid Waste Director Krista (Fourman) Unger spoke on behalf of a proposed agreement between the Darke County Solid Waste Management and...
Greenville nabbed in Miami Co. drug bust
MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s detectives culminated a several month long narcotics investigation with the arrest of Ryan S. Greminger, 46, of Greenville. Greminger was arrested on a traffic stop in Miami County Dec. 12. Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s...
