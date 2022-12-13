Once again, we are in the holiday season. Perhaps this is the year you understand those that struggle during this time of year. If this is the case, it means you have either lost a loved one or someone you know is struggling with a life-threatening illness, and that someone may be yourself. In which case I am truly sorry. It’s like the youngster that still believes in Santa we want that childlike innocence to continue. No one ever wants the Christmas joy of others to fade or be overshadowed by heartache or pain. But real life has a way of changing things.

