Daily Advocate
Mote & Assoc. celebrate 50 years
GREENVILLE — Feb. 20 marked a milestone for Mote & Associates, Inc. 50 years in business is quite an accomplishment and they have been celebrating this milestone throughout 2022. They are proud to be providing engineering and surveying services to Darke County and the surrounding communities. They are blessed to serve a variety of clients new and old and thank each of them for their continued patronage.
Daily Advocate
Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship recipients
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Historical Society is pleased to announce that four scholarships were awarded through the Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship Program for the 2022–2023 academic year. This year’s recipients are Versailles High School graduates Maggie Hedrick, Rachel Jamison, and Jenna Frantz; Ansonia High School graduate...
Daily Advocate
Resilience needed in this season
Once again, we are in the holiday season. Perhaps this is the year you understand those that struggle during this time of year. If this is the case, it means you have either lost a loved one or someone you know is struggling with a life-threatening illness, and that someone may be yourself. In which case I am truly sorry. It’s like the youngster that still believes in Santa we want that childlike innocence to continue. No one ever wants the Christmas joy of others to fade or be overshadowed by heartache or pain. But real life has a way of changing things.
Daily Advocate
Premier Health leads in diversity
DAYTON — Premier Health is one of nine organizations across the nation being recognized by Modern Healthcare as a top diversity organization. The organizations are being recognized for demonstrating a commitment to diversity in their workforces, including at an executive and board level, according to Modern Healthcare. Premier Health was recognized specifically for:
Daily Advocate
Midmark creates healthy workplace
VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced the company received a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes...
Daily Advocate
Spreading joy and wonder to linger after the holidays
As the kindergarten through third grade students clad in holiday sweaters and other festive apparel entered the Arcanum Elementary School gym, the enthusiasm for what they were about to see was evident. One little girl looked at the evocative set, and instantly exclaimed, “It looks just like a Dr. Seuss!” She was right; and the actors’ lines often sounded just like a Dr. Seuss, in spite of the script constantly having the characters deny that the good doctor had anything to do with the story they were presenting, and even though the show’s title IS A Seussified Christmas Carol.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
ARCANUM — The Arcanum FCCLA is hosting a Birthday-in-a-Box drive through Jan. 6, 2023. Birthday-in-a-Box is a shoe box wrapped with birthday paper and filled with birthday items. Once they get these boxes filled, they are going to donate them to nearby food pantries for those who do not get proper birthday celebrations.
Daily Advocate
Local extension educator part of award winning team
COLUMBUS — Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, FCS educator, Darke County; Ken Stewart, FCS educator, Monroe County; Lorrissa Dunfee, FCS educator, Belmont County; Rae Baker, Healthy Relationships State Specialist and Misty Harmon, FCS educator, Pike County were honored with the Distinguished Team-Teaching Award on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Ohio State University Extension annual conference.
Daily Advocate
Garst Museum elves design holiday pop-up shop
GREENVILLE — Who knew that the staff members at the Garst Museum were secretly the craftiest of little elves tasked with making certain the museum was stocked with historically and educationally inspired gifts for this festive season of giving?. Elf #1 Geraldine searched intently for the perfect jigsaw puzzle—a...
Daily Advocate
Versailles church hosts blood drive
VERSAILLES — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert a shortage during the challenging Christmas and New Year’s holiday week by making a blood donation at the St. Paul Lutheran Church community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 13495 Greenville-St. Marys Road, Versailles.
Daily Advocate
“A Christmas Carol” lights up stage, hearts
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Theatre did not disappoint in their performance of “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 9 and 10. Their show, described as a “faithful, ensemble-based adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic,” delighted audiences with excellent costuming and superb acting atop a traditional Christmas story line.
Daily Advocate
GCS receives special education rating
GREENVILLE – Part of the mission of Greenville City Schools is to provide a safe and high-quality learning environment that enables the district to provide engaging and rewarding work for students every day. Further, the Special Services Department seeks to support and enhance the educational goals of our students.
Daily Advocate
Edison State seeks info from alumni
PIQUA — The Office of Alumni Engagement at Edison State Community College invites alumni to share their stories and announcements to possibly be featured in Wired, an alumni and friends magazine published three times a year. All Edison State graduates and anyone who has completed at least one semester of coursework at the College are automatically part of the Edison State alumni family.
Daily Advocate
Lipps resigns; fair board fills four seats
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fair Board arrived for their meeting on Wednesday evening needing to fill three vacancies on the board. Immediately at the start of the meeting, board members learned they would need to fill a fourth seat. President Greg Pearson informed directors he received a call from Dudley Lipps at 4:15 p.m. who announced he was resigning from the board.
Daily Advocate
Wilmington man joins Ohio’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ Club
XENIA — Wilmington resident Jerry C. Vanpelt joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on state Route 380 in Greene County on Sept. 15. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert D. Hilderbrandt,...
Daily Advocate
Bomholt to become an Oiler next fall
VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Kirsten Bomholt will have a chance to show off her skills at the next level in the fall. Bomholt has signed her National Letter of Intent to further her academic and athletic career at the University of Findlay. Bomholt is coming off a year where...
Daily Advocate
Versailles big winners at Trotwood Swim Invitational; Arcanum and Ansonia perform well
TROTWOOD — Ansonia, Arcanum and Versailles High School competed at the Trotwood Invitational Swim Meet on Dec. 10 at Trotwood Madison High School. Versailles were the big Darke County winners as the boys’ and the girls’ teams finished second as a team. For the boys, their top...
Daily Advocate
Officers complete CIT Academy
TROY — Nineteen officers from Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties, including from area hospital security teams and courts, completed the Tri-County Crisis Intervention Team Academy for Law Enforcement Professionals Dec. 5-8 2022. During the four-day training, officers hear from a variety of professionals who work with persons with mental...
Daily Advocate
Lions celebrate with Fellowship Night
UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club celebrated the season with its Fellowship Night on Dec. 13. Twenty-seven members and guests were served a delicious meal prepared by Diana Dubeansky. While Christmas music played in the background, those in attendance enjoyed a salad, fried chicken, ham, scalloped potatoes,...
Daily Advocate
East Main Christmas Eve service planned
GREENVILLE — The East Main Church of Christ, located at 419 East Main Street in Greenville, will be having a Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service on Saturday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m. The theme for the service will be “Be Still and…Rejoice”. There will be music...
