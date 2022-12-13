ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots jump back into Wild Card spot after win over Cardinals

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

Patriots 5th Quarter: Defense continues to carry the team while offense struggles 01:30

BOSTON -- The Patriots snagged a much-needed win on Monday night, and with four weeks left in the regular season, are now back in the AFC playoff picture.

New England improved to 7-6 on the season with a 27-13 win over Arizona, and Monday's victory propelled the Patriots back into the postseason (for now, of course). They currently occupy the final Wild Card spot in the AFC:

  1. Buffalo Bills, 10-3 (AFC East leaders)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs, 10-3 (AFC West leaders)
  3. Baltimore Ravens, 9-4 (AFC North leaders)
  4. Tennessee Titans, 7-6 (AFC South leaders)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals, 9-4 (first AFC Wild Card)
  6. Miami Dolphins, 8-5 (second AFC Wild Card)
  7. New England Patriots, 7-6 (third AFC Wild Card)
  8. Los Angeles Chargers, 7-6
  9. New York Jets, 7-6

The Patriots currently own the tie-breaker over both the Chargers (better win percentage in conference games) and the Jets (2-0 in their regular season matchups). It looks like those three teams will battle for the final playoff spot, though the Dolphins could fall back and open the door for the six-seed.

New England does have a pretty difficult schedule ahead, with a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders next weekend followed by home games against the Bengals and the Dolphins. The Patriots close the season with a road game against the top-seeded Bills.

The Chargers have the easiest schedule of the three, as they host the Titans, visit the 4-8-1 Colts, host the 4-9 L.A. Rams, and close the season with a road game against the 3-10 Denver Broncos. The Jets have home games against the 6-7 Lions and 5-8 Jaguars, and finish the season with road games against the 7-6 Seahawks and the Dolphins.

After Monday night's win, the Patriots did not want to talk about the playoffs.

"One game at a time. It's a one-game season," said center David Andrews. "There is going to be a lot of change over these four weeks for everybody."

"1-0 every week," said pass-rusher Matthew Judon. "That's what we have to focus on and harp on. We have to play consistent football."

