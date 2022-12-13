ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

04-19-20-24-33

(four, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

