Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Haverhill Council on Aging Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration Friday, Dec. 16
Haverhill’s Council on Aging is having its annual holiday celebration Friday. The party takes place Friday, Dec. 16, from noon-3 p.m., at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Tickets cost $15. There will be tables of six. To reserve a spot, call Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.
Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday
Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
Families of 125 Haverhill Children Benefit from First Responders’ Heroes and Helpers Program
This year’s Heroes and Helpers program, spearheaded by the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments, raised more than $15,000 and served the families of 125 children. Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone praised those who gave and first responders who worked with Haverhill students to make the fourth annual program a success. Unlike other holiday programs, Heroes and Helpers makes it possible for children to give gifts to their needy families.
A New French-Inspired Cafe Will Open Very Soon in Dover, New Hampshire
The restaurant industry is thriving here in New England, which is a blessing for the boundless population of foodies here. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or type of cuisine, there's something out there for everyone, and you'll never run out of new restaurants to try. One of the...
Harold Parker State Forest Enjoys the Shortest Day of the Year with Winter Solstice Celebration
North Andover’s Harold Parker State Forest is celebrating the start of winter with a free winter solstice celebration. The event is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 3-5 p.m., at Harold Parker State Forest, 600 Middleton Road, North Andover. Attendees may celebrate the solstice by taking a short hike before...
Haverhill Rotarians Welcome Seven to Roster as Membership Rebounds Following Pandemic Low
Unlike the dark days of the pandemic, Haverhill Rotary is celebrating not only the gradual return of its longtime members, but its growing roster. The Club formally welcomed seven prominent community members during an induction ceremony Thursday afternoon. Rotary President Timothy J. Jordan welcomed the new members and veteran Rotarian Joseph Cleary oversaw the ceremony.
westfordcat.org
Former Day School teacher passes away
WESTFORD — A longtime Westford Public Schools teacher has passed away. Dr. Carol Shestok, who taught kindergarten through fifth grade at Day Elementary School passed away peacefully on Dec. 8. Shestok, whose legacy includes The Living Lab, a program where Day School fourth grade students were granted adoption of...
WMUR.com
Unearthed footage: WMUR's Santa Claus show features Uncle Gus
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A familiar face is under the white beard and Santa hat in WMUR's Santa Claus show — it's Gus Bernier, also known as "Uncle Gus." "The Uncle Gus Show" aired from 1960 to 1980, and was beloved by many Granite State kids. For Christmas, the...
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Jarvis Releases Third Book Featuring ‘Mocha, the Superhero Service Dog;’ Signs Books Saturday
In the third and final book of the series, “Mocha, the Superhero Service Dog,” Mocha teaches the reader the importance of keeping the Earth clean and how litter and trash affects the lives of animals and humans, like his human Donnie. Mocha, in real life, is the service...
Podcast: Haverhill School Supt. Marotta Looks to Expand University Relationships for Students, Staff
Haverhill school students and staff are the beneficiaries of expanded relationships underway with area universities. Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said efforts are aimed at delivering a better experience for teachers and employees. Overall, she said, school is better this year for the students despite a high-profile incident.
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Offers ‘Know Your Neighbor’ Holiday Mixer
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding a holiday business networking mixer with Norwood Insurance this week. The mixer takes place Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5-7 p.m., at the Lanam Club, 260 North Main St., Route 28, Andover. Attendees can make business connections and have the chance to win...
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
WMUR.com
Parents of New Hampshire boy with rare illness urge people to donate blood
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The parents of a 3-year-old Manchester boy who is being treated for a rare autoimmune disease are sharing his story to encourage others to donate blood. It has been a tough first three years of Lucas Telfer's life. Born premature at 2 pounds, 11 ounces, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on the last day of 2021.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
Haverhill’s Citizen’s Center Hosts Pick-Up Site for Winter Coats for Veterans Program
Haverhill’s Citizen’s Center is a site for Massachusetts Military Support Foundations’ Coats4Vets program on Monday. Interested parties may visit on Monday, Dec. 12, from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at the second floor of the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Coats4Vets distributes coats to veterans in need...
Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill Invites Shirim Klezmer Orchestra to Light Up Winter
Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill is hosting the Shirim Klezmer Orchestra this Sunday in a program entitled “Klezmer for All: Sounds and Story to Light Up Your Winter.”. The program takes place Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill, or online. Masks are required for in-person attendees.
East Parish Meeting House Holds Seventh Annual Caroling and Camaraderie Event
Haverhill’s East Parish Meeting House is presenting music, refreshments and more at its seventh annual “Caroling and Camaraderie” event. The program occurs Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., at East Parish Meeting House, 150 Middle Road, Haverhill. Music will be led by the Riversiders and the Greenleaf...
WMUR.com
Up to 6-12 inches of snow for parts of New Hampshire on Friday; rain, mix in southeastern spots
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm watch has been issued for all of New Hampshire except for the Seacoast as a large winter storm approaches late Thursday night into early Friday morning. First, it remains fair with lows Wednesday night in the 20's and highs Thursday in the upper...
Haverhill Honors Girl Scout Hobbs for Life-Saving Rescue of Four-Year-Old Cousin
A 14-year-old Haverhill Girl Scout was honored last week by the City of Haverhill for her successful life-saving efforts last spring. Samantha Hobbs was recognized during last week’s Haverhill City Council meeting. Hobbs, who also received the Girl Scouts of America Medal of Honor, is credited with saving the life of her four-year-old cousin after he fell into a swimming pool and became trapped underwater. Heather DiProfio, of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, told councilors what happened.
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0