Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
Kawhi Leonard Says He Doesn’t Care About The Regular Season: "I Don't Want To Be Here Tonight. I'm Focusing On The End Of The Year. Playoff Basketball."
Kawhi Leonard says he doesn't care about the regular season and that his focus is solely on the playoffs.
"Half of the people went straight to the bus with the clothes we had on the game from last night, everybody’s drunk" — Stephen Jackson recalls how he and his team partied in Miami before a game
Jackson takes us behind the scenes of the famous "Miami flu"
Sports World Praying For Former NBA First Round Pick
On Thursday, former first-round pick Tyrell Terry posted an emotional message announcing his retirement from the game of basketball. In the long-winded social media post, Terry described the crushing anxiety that came along with some of the "darkest times" of his life — causing him to lose his love for the sport.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
Charles Barkley, Shaq Imitate Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on 'Inside The NBA'
The Barkley-Bayless feud will never cease.
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
‘I was terrible’: Jimmy Butler gets brutally honest on his performance in huge Heat road win vs. Rockets
Jimmy Butler hasn’t had the best of seasons with the Miami Heat. He has missed a considerable amount of time due to knee soreness, and he hasn’t been available in back-to-back sets due to load management. However, with the Heat still looking to gain ground in the standings, every game matters. And Butler returned just […] The post ‘I was terrible’: Jimmy Butler gets brutally honest on his performance in huge Heat road win vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave
More often than not, things that could go wrong will go wrong. It’s called Murphy’s Law for a reason. But there are just some nights when everything falls into place. This is one such night for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s not too often that any NBA team loses by 41 points. And […] The post 41-point demolition of Bucks had Ja Morant, Grizzlies doing the wave appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Hilariously Leaves Mascot Hanging
Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard unintentionally gives fans a goldmine meme moment. That happened last night after the LA Clippers defeated the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard walked up to the Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor, grabbed a sharpie to autograph a ball, but then just nonchalantly walked away without actually signing anything. It was a very hilarious robotic Kawhi moment as if his brain wasn't sure what to do anymore after grabbing the sharpie.
RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers
Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyle Kuzma Accused Of Tampering By Fellow NBA Players
Kyle Kuzma set himself up for that one. Kyle Kuzma is having a great season with the Washington Wizards right now. He is having a nice career resurgence, and overall, the Wizards could not be happier. However, as we reported earlier today, there seems to be quite a bit of buzz around Kuzma.
Larry Nance Jr. rescues Pelicans with game-saving near-goaltend block to force OT vs. Lauri Markkanen
Two games during Thursday’s four-game slate were blowouts. The Memphis Grizzlies destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Phoenix Suns are giving the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers the business. However, the matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz offered enough excitement to compensate for whatever those other games may have lacked. And that’s all thanks to Larry Nance Jr.’s heroics.
Is Jrue Holiday playing vs. Grizzlies
The Milwaukee Bucks have dealt with injuries and absences all season long, but they’ve managed to stay afloat and boast one of the best records in the NBA at 20-7. After a night off following a statement win over the Golden State Warriors, the team is back in action Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. With […] The post Is Jrue Holiday playing vs. Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Lakers player who must be traded soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ Robert Williams to make season debut vs. Magic Friday
The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 22-7. Impressively, that has been without their All-NBA center Robert Williams III, who has been out with a knee injury. On Thursday, it was revealed that the defensive stalwart is slated to make his Celtics season debut Friday against the Orlando Magic, according to […] The post Celtics’ Robert Williams to make season debut vs. Magic Friday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0