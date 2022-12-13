Read full article on original website
Man arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing an Amazon truck in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An Amazon truck stolen in Manchester, New Hampshire, ended up in the town of Derry after a suspect pushed out its driver and crashed it miles away before being arrested. Shawn Cadieux, 38, is facing a Class-A Felony charge of Theft by Unauthorized Taking after the...
Driver killed in breakdown lane crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - A 27-year-old West Springfield woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car collided with a truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The crash, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes, remains under investigation. The highway was backed up while crews...
DA: 4 more arrests in Lowell crime sweep that netted 15 firearms, 5 kilos of cocaine
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say four more arrests have been made in connection with the disruption of a large scale drug trafficking and firearms operation in Lowell earlier this month. As part of the ongoing investigation, four more people have arrested and charged in connection with their role in...
Unlicensed Wakefield Man Accused Of Driving With Bomb In His Car: Police
A Wakefield man turned up the stakes on a routine traffic violation stop when police discovered a homemade bomb, containing .22 caliber bullets, in his vehicle, authorities said. Christopher Graziano, 46, was pulled over by state troopers for a marked lanes violation early in the morning on Su…
Methuen Man Who Robbed Tewksbury Bank, Escaped After High-Speed Chase Gets 7 Years: Feds
A 26-year-old Methuen man who pleaded guilty to robbing a Tewksbury bank at gunpoint before leading police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison, authorities said. Caio Costa approached a teller at the Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St. wearing a m…
Lowell Police Add More Busts In Operation That Took On 'Cocaine Cowboys'
Lowell police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan revealed new charges and more arrests as part of their three-year investigation to break up one of the area's most prolific drug gangs called Cocaine Cowboys.Officials arrested 21 people in connection with several simultaneous raids police c…
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
Boston PD asking for public help identifying man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury
Boston Police is asking for the publics help identifying a man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury. According to Boston Police, on Thursday December 8, 2022, at about 5:30 p.m. police responded to the area of Deckard Street in Roxbury. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a...
Man Found Shot To Death In Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police report. Upon arrival, officers found an unknown m…
I-90 crash in Charlton traps West Springfield woman in her car, killing her
A woman from West Springfield was trapped in her Honda Civic Wednesday evening after a crash on I90 in Charlton.
State police search for information in connection with road rage incident on I-93
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are asking the public for information on a road rage incident on Interstate 93 between Northfield and Concord. The suspect was driving erratically, flashing their lights and blaring the horn. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle is reportedly a dark blue...
Man hijacks Amazon truck, crashes in Derry and steals another vehicle, arrested in Hollis
MANCHESTER, NH – A man was arrested in Hollis after he allegedly stole an Amazon truck from Manchester Monday– with the driver in it – and then crashed that truck in Derry, where he allegedly stole a second vehicle before being arrested by Hollis police. According to...
Man charged after crash, alleged assault, police search through New Hampshire towns
DERRY, N.H. — A man is facing charges after a crash involving a stolen car, an alleged assault and a search that spanned several southern New Hampshire towns Monday night. Shawn Cadieux is charged with receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest. He refused to be transported to court Tuesday for his arraignment.
Driver arrested after being caught speeding at 120 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say they charged a driver for going 120 miles per hour on Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning. A trooper spotted the 2018 Nissan Sentra speeding on I-95 south in Greenland, N.H. just after 3 a.m. and clocked it on radar at 109 mph.
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
13 people treated as crews investigate reported gas leak in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a reported gas leak in the City of Lawrence. Lawrence police and firefighters could be seen going in and out of a building at 157 Lawrence Street, where officials told 7NEWS high carbon monoxide levels were detected. EMTs were on standby...
Man Hurt in Pedestrian Accident in Front of Lowell Elementary School
A man was hit by a vehicle near a Lowell, Massachusetts, elementary school Wednesday morning, police said. The crash apparently involved an ambulance, which was seen being towed from the scene in front of the Lincoln Elementary School on Chelmsford Street on Wednesday morning. They said Chelmsford Street is closed...
Police searching for suspect who fatally stabbed a woman in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a woman on Park Street in Stoughton. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house. She has...
Man struck while crossing street in Tewksbury dies days after crash
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Tewksbury four days ago is now dead, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury police Chief Ryan Columbus said 58-year-old William Snelbaker, of Boston, died Tuesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center of the injuries he suffered in Friday's pedestrian crash on Main Street.
