Londonderry, NH

Comments / 4

 

Daily Voice

Man Found Shot To Death In Boston: Police

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police report. Upon arrival, officers found an unknown m…
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Man charged after crash, alleged assault, police search through New Hampshire towns

DERRY, N.H. — A man is facing charges after a crash involving a stolen car, an alleged assault and a search that spanned several southern New Hampshire towns Monday night. Shawn Cadieux is charged with receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest. He refused to be transported to court Tuesday for his arraignment.
DERRY, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
DOVER, NH
whdh.com

13 people treated as crews investigate reported gas leak in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a reported gas leak in the City of Lawrence. Lawrence police and firefighters could be seen going in and out of a building at 157 Lawrence Street, where officials told 7NEWS high carbon monoxide levels were detected. EMTs were on standby...
LAWRENCE, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Hurt in Pedestrian Accident in Front of Lowell Elementary School

A man was hit by a vehicle near a Lowell, Massachusetts, elementary school Wednesday morning, police said. The crash apparently involved an ambulance, which was seen being towed from the scene in front of the Lincoln Elementary School on Chelmsford Street on Wednesday morning. They said Chelmsford Street is closed...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Man struck while crossing street in Tewksbury dies days after crash

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Tewksbury four days ago is now dead, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury police Chief Ryan Columbus said 58-year-old William Snelbaker, of Boston, died Tuesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center of the injuries he suffered in Friday's pedestrian crash on Main Street.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Haverhill, MA
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

