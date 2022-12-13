Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston highways: A bridge or a divide?The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Haverhill Council on Aging Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration Friday, Dec. 16
Haverhill’s Council on Aging is having its annual holiday celebration Friday. The party takes place Friday, Dec. 16, from noon-3 p.m., at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Tickets cost $15. There will be tables of six. To reserve a spot, call Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.
Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday
Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
Haverhill Rotarians Welcome Seven to Roster as Membership Rebounds Following Pandemic Low
Unlike the dark days of the pandemic, Haverhill Rotary is celebrating not only the gradual return of its longtime members, but its growing roster. The Club formally welcomed seven prominent community members during an induction ceremony Thursday afternoon. Rotary President Timothy J. Jordan welcomed the new members and veteran Rotarian Joseph Cleary oversaw the ceremony.
John Greenleaf Whittier School’s Drama Club Presents Winter Concert with Past Year Overview
The drama club of John Greenleaf Whittier School is hosting its annual winter concert. The performance is happening Friday, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m., at the cafeteria at Whittier School, 256 Concord St., Haverhill. Musical performances include harmonies and choreography from last season including Willy Wonka Jr., Moana Jr. and...
Whittier Tech Students Learn Art of Coordination at Ipswich Construction Site
Earlier this month, 25 students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School participating in the Engineering, Carpentry and Computer-Aided Design pathways learned how various trades are coordinated through an Ipswich construction site visit. Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said students toured a biology lab construction site thanks to an invitation from...
Haverhill’s Citizen’s Center Hosts Pick-Up Site for Winter Coats for Veterans Program
Haverhill’s Citizen’s Center is a site for Massachusetts Military Support Foundations’ Coats4Vets program on Monday. Interested parties may visit on Monday, Dec. 12, from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at the second floor of the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Coats4Vets distributes coats to veterans in need...
Harold Parker State Forest Enjoys the Shortest Day of the Year with Winter Solstice Celebration
North Andover’s Harold Parker State Forest is celebrating the start of winter with a free winter solstice celebration. The event is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 3-5 p.m., at Harold Parker State Forest, 600 Middleton Road, North Andover. Attendees may celebrate the solstice by taking a short hike before...
Haverhill High School’s Chorus and Band Offer Seasonal Holiday Music Tonight with Winter Concert
Haverhill School’s chorus and band are offering a night of seasonal holiday music with their annual winter concert. The concert takes place tonight, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., at Haverhill High School auditorium, 137 Monument St., Haverhill. The performance includes seasonal holiday favorites and ends with a special song...
PetWellClinic Plans Spring Opening at The Loop in Methuen
PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering veterinary care for cats and dogs, is scheduled to open this spring at the Loop in Methuen. Jeff Bezer will lease space at The Loop, 90 Pleasant St., for the first of what he says will be three franchised clinics in northeastern Massachusetts. “Methuen...
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
North Andover, Methuen and Merrimac Share in State Housing Choice Grants
Three area communities were awarded state Housing Choice grants Wednesday to help each address the statewide housing shortage. North Andover was awarded $66,560 to study the town’s soon-to-be vacant 8,700-square-foot senior center at 120 Main St. and attached to town hall. The task calls for better understanding how the building should be used assembling cost estimates for options. Methuen plans to use $50,000 to plan how to comply with a new state law requiring multifamily zoning in communities served by the MBTA. Merrimac was awarded $123,500 to update its 2002 Master Plan to evaluate current and future housing, economic and infrastructure needs.
Haverhill Residents Get Inline To Mourn Demolition Of Landmark Roller Rink
Merrimack Valley residents are skating into the backs of their minds and digging up older memories after demolition began at a landmark roller rink last week. Self-described as the "best roller skating center in Massachusetts," Skateland in Haverhill was torn down on Friday, Dec. 9, …
'I Look Forward To My New Season': Revere Spa Closing After Nearly 40 Years
An "icon in the city of Revere" is closing its doors after making customers glamorous on the North Shore for almost 40 years. Skin for all Seasons, a salon and spa on Revere Street in Revere, announced it will be closing its doors on January 28, 2023. The announcement, made on Facebook on Wedn…
Greater Lawrence Tech, Whittier Tech, Haverhill High to Expand In-Demand Career Programs
Greater Lawrence Technical School landed a $4 million state Skills Capital Grant Tuesday for its planned two-story addition for its aviation maintenance technician and other programs, while Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Haverhill High and other schools received awards to upgrade technology and lab spaces, expand career programs and increase capacity in workforce training programs.
Podcast: Community Action Sees Sharp Increase in Fuel Assistance Requests; Here’s Where to Find Help
Although winter doesn’t officially begin until the 21st, heating bills are already arriving and families are asking for help. Kerri Sheeran Perry, president and CEO of Haverhill’s Community Action, told WHAV listeners recently that as of the last week of November, heating assistance applications are up 148% over last year.
MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Thursday Includes Southwick Social Ventures, NRT and Nonprofits
MakeIT Haverhill’s December job fair features Southwick Social Ventures and several nonprofit organizations. The fair takes place Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St. Garment maker Southwick Social Ventures of Lawrence and NRT BUS/Beacon Mobility will be joined by nonprofits L’Arche Boston North, Opportunity...
iheart.com
Quincy Golf Club Asks For 100-Year Lease Extension To Add Parking, Hotel
QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A request from the Granite Links Golf Club to the City of Quincy has been met with some saying prior commitments made weren't seen all the way through. The golf club is looking to expand its amenities on its 150-acre property including parking. GLGC...
Timberlane Regional High School Presents Skits, Songs and Dances in ‘Don’t Touch that Dial’
Timberlane Regional High School presents skits, songs and dances during its newest production, “Don’t Touch that Dial: Holiday Edition.”. The performance takes place Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow, N.H. “Don’t Touch that Dial” takes place at a...
Jarvis Releases Third Book Featuring ‘Mocha, the Superhero Service Dog;’ Signs Books Saturday
In the third and final book of the series, “Mocha, the Superhero Service Dog,” Mocha teaches the reader the importance of keeping the Earth clean and how litter and trash affects the lives of animals and humans, like his human Donnie. Mocha, in real life, is the service...
East Parish Meeting House Holds Seventh Annual Caroling and Camaraderie Event
Haverhill’s East Parish Meeting House is presenting music, refreshments and more at its seventh annual “Caroling and Camaraderie” event. The program occurs Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., at East Parish Meeting House, 150 Middle Road, Haverhill. Music will be led by the Riversiders and the Greenleaf...
