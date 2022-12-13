ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

WHAV

Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday

Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Rotarians Welcome Seven to Roster as Membership Rebounds Following Pandemic Low

Unlike the dark days of the pandemic, Haverhill Rotary is celebrating not only the gradual return of its longtime members, but its growing roster. The Club formally welcomed seven prominent community members during an induction ceremony Thursday afternoon. Rotary President Timothy J. Jordan welcomed the new members and veteran Rotarian Joseph Cleary oversaw the ceremony.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Whittier Tech Students Learn Art of Coordination at Ipswich Construction Site

Earlier this month, 25 students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School participating in the Engineering, Carpentry and Computer-Aided Design pathways learned how various trades are coordinated through an Ipswich construction site visit. Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said students toured a biology lab construction site thanks to an invitation from...
IPSWICH, MA
WHAV

PetWellClinic Plans Spring Opening at The Loop in Methuen

PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering veterinary care for cats and dogs, is scheduled to open this spring at the Loop in Methuen. Jeff Bezer will lease space at The Loop, 90 Pleasant St., for the first of what he says will be three franchised clinics in northeastern Massachusetts. “Methuen...
METHUEN, MA
FUN 107

Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience

I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
NATICK, MA
WHAV

North Andover, Methuen and Merrimac Share in State Housing Choice Grants

Three area communities were awarded state Housing Choice grants Wednesday to help each address the statewide housing shortage. North Andover was awarded $66,560 to study the town’s soon-to-be vacant 8,700-square-foot senior center at 120 Main St. and attached to town hall. The task calls for better understanding how the building should be used assembling cost estimates for options. Methuen plans to use $50,000 to plan how to comply with a new state law requiring multifamily zoning in communities served by the MBTA. Merrimac was awarded $123,500 to update its 2002 Master Plan to evaluate current and future housing, economic and infrastructure needs.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WHAV

Greater Lawrence Tech, Whittier Tech, Haverhill High to Expand In-Demand Career Programs

Greater Lawrence Technical School landed a $4 million state Skills Capital Grant Tuesday for its planned two-story addition for its aviation maintenance technician and other programs, while Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Haverhill High and other schools received awards to upgrade technology and lab spaces, expand career programs and increase capacity in workforce training programs.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
