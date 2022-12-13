Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
utahstories.com
Moving Beyond Suburban Sprawl & Big-Box Development in Ogden, Utah
OGDEN ― Land use decisions directly affect a city’s long term fiscal health. Such is the core belief of Strong Towns, a nonprofit advocacy organization that aims to replace the decades-old mindset of suburban sprawl and big-box development with something more sustainable. As Strong Towns sees it, high...
Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation
Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season
Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
kjzz.com
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
kjzz.com
Governor's office looks to help as Utah tech industry sees more layoffs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah’s tech industry sees a wave of layoffs just before the holidays, the governor says his office is getting involved. At his monthly news conference Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox said the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity is beginning discussions with tech companies to try to place laid-off workers at other companies who are hiring.
kslnewsradio.com
Small businesses closing in Salt Lake, another opens a GoFundMe
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple small businesses in Salt Lake City have recently announced that they are closing. And the owners of another have opened a GoFundMe account with hopes of keeping their doors open. Brownies Brownies Brownies and The Big O Doughnuts have both announced they’ll be closing...
Aargh! Salt Lake City ranks among worst for porch pirate thefts
New research shows that Salt Lake City residents, more than most around the country, should be asking Santa Claus for a home surveillance system.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Utah (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Utah. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
This state will charge 10 cents for single-use grocery bags starting in January
Colorado law will require that shoppers pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bags. Some Utah towns have imposed grocery bag bans but there’s little political traction for a statewide policy.
Utah is the worst state for elder care, according to a new study
Utah may be the worst state in the nation when it comes to care and abuse for its 65 or older population, according to a study published by WalletHub on Wednesday.
lastwordonnothing.com
In Utah, Out of Service
Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
KSLTV
SLC man designs Pride version of Utah state flag that people can purchase
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man has created a different version of the newly re-designed Utah state flag by meshing it with the Progress Pride flag. The design is now on sale to the public in both flag and sticker form. In his home office, Riley...
The 5 Highest Rated Restaurants in the ‘Ugliest’ City in Oregon
Land of the free, home of the 'ugliest city' in Oregon. But the food sure is AWESOME!. Yelp has been known to be a handy tool when visiting a city and searching for the best places to eat and area attractions. What are the best restaurants in Oregon’s ‘Ugliest City’, Hermiston? We want to know why Hermiston has been named the ‘Ugliest City’ in Oregon and because we are foodies, we also wanted to find out what eateries the locals say are the best in town.
Utah’s Oldest Town
If you’ve lived in Utah your entire life like I have, you probably think you know everything there is to know about Utah. It’s located on the lands of five indigenous tribes the Utes, Navajo, Paiute, Goshute, and Shoshone, it has the Salt Flats, many national parks, and a sometimes-smelly lake called the Great Salt Lake.
Gephardt Daily
New fire erupts Wednesday night in SLC’s Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A day after the city administration announced the demolition of four unsafe buildings as fire hazards in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood, another fire has erupted. Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Ballpark residents were watching, and sharing social media,...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
ksl.com
What will the Point look like? Plans released for old prison site development
DRAPER — The future of the old Utah State Prison site in Draper came into clearer focus Tuesday with the release of phase one development plans for a "15-minute" "walkable city." The plans for the Point include over 3,000 housing units, 16 acres of parks, 220,000 square feet of...
